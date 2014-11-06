Holiday Painted Cookies

7 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Make a quick and easy glaze for cookies by warming canned white frosting in the microwave. Then paint colorful designs on the cookie shapes using Flavor Paints––a fragrant mix of vanilla or lemon extract and food color.

By McCormick Spice

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
45 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt in medium bowl. Set aside. Beat sugar and butter in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla; mix well. Gradually stir in flour mixture on low speed until well mixed. Refrigerate 2 hours or until firm.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Roll dough on generously floured surface to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut out shapes with holiday cookie cutters. Place on ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

  • Spoon 1 container of the frosting into medium microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH 20 to 30 seconds, stirring every 10 seconds. (Frosting should be a pourable consistency.) Dip tops of cookies into frosting. Microwave remaining container of frosting as needed. Place frosted cookies on wire rack set over foil-covered baking sheet. (The baking sheet will catch drips.) Let stand 10 minutes or until frosting is dried.

  • Prepare desired colors of Holiday Flavor Paints (see tips). Using small clean paint brushes, paint designs on cookies.

Holiday Flavor Paints:

Winter Sky: 1/2 teaspoon McCormick® Pure Lemon Extract and 2 drops McCormick® Blue Food Color

Rosy Cheeks: 1/2 teaspoon McCormick® Pure Vanilla Extract and 5 drops McCormick® Red Food Color

Coal: 1/2 teaspoon McCormick® Pure Vanilla Extract and 1/4 teaspoon McCormick® Black Food Color

Evergreen: 1/2 teaspoon McCormick® Pure Lemon Extract and 1/4 teaspoon McCormick® Green Food Color

Candle Light Yellow: 1/2 teaspoon McCormick® Pure Lemon Extract and 1/4 teaspoon McCormick® Yellow Food Color

Tinsel: 1/2 teaspoon McCormick® Pure Vanilla Extract and 1 drop McCormick® Black Food Color

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 45.2g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 28.1mg; sodium 203.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022