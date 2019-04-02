Quick and Easy Spinach Bread

1 of 46

Rating: 4 stars This was good, however, incomplete in instructions. The bread DEFINITELY needs to rest at least 10-15 min after baking. Otherwise, you're slicing mush. Good without the spinach and just pepperoni and cheese instead. Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars Truth be told I don't think it gets all that much easier. If I were making this for appetizers I would likely make two or three loaves because I didn't get a ton out of it but since I was serving it as a dinner side it worked out wonderfully. Really easy and just as good as the spinach bread I get at pizzerias here in upstate NY and much cheaper! I highly recommend this one. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! I sprinkled additional grated parmesan on top right before baking. Yummy! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Very good and EASY!!! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely Delicious and so much easier than the way my Italian Grandma used to make it. My husband and I tried to make his mom's spinach bread a few times but we had too much trouble working with yeast.It is such a pleasure to work with ready made dough. Why not do it the easy way. Still the same great italian flavor we both remembered as children. You can't go wrong here. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I only had monteray jack cheese and that was fine. I also sprinkled in a little bit of oregano to the mix. I used a 13.5 oz. can of pizza crust and it worked out ok but I know if I'd used the 10 oz. can as suggested the ingredients would have been better distributed. I used fresh spinach and it was gone within two hours between the three of us. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I've pretty much been making this recipe for years. However 2 things will greatly improve the taste - homemade pizza dough (very easy if you own a breadmaker) instead of store-bought and fresh chopped spinach instad of frozen. I've tried it both ways and the fresh and homemade items make a world of difference! Great vegeterian dish. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I really enjoyed this recipe. I served it as a side dish along with a big salad. Was very good - I think next time I will add a little more garlic but otherwise I would not change a thing. It would be terrific with some marinara for dipping as well. I can see myself making this quite a bit with a pot of soup in the cooler months. Helpful (6)