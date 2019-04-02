Quick and Easy Spinach Bread

Rating: 4.47 stars
45 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

If you like garlic and spinach, this one's for you! You can use it as an appetizer (sliced) or just cut in half and serve with pasta sauce for dipping. It makes a meal for two!

By ANCH

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet or frying pan over medium heat. Add garlic and saute until soft, about two minutes. Add spinach and cook until liquid has evaporated. Stir in salt, pepper, Parmesan and garlic powder. Remove from heat and let cool.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll out pizza crust into a 10x14 inch rectangle. Spread spinach mixture and mozzarella cheese on top of dough. Starting from on end, roll up the crust to make one large loaf. Pinch seam to seal. Place loaf onto prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 9mg; sodium 428.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (46)

Most helpful positive review

bdh76
Rating: 4 stars
02/26/2005
This was good, however, incomplete in instructions. The bread DEFINITELY needs to rest at least 10-15 min after baking. Otherwise, you're slicing mush. Good without the spinach and just pepperoni and cheese instead. Read More
Graden
Rating: 3 stars
11/27/2005
I did not care for this...(sorry). I took it to a get-together and no one ate it. I will probably try it again but next time I will add some ingredients maybe roll the dough in butter garlic and parmesan before baking and add some seasoning to the inside. Read More
Jason
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2003
Truth be told I don't think it gets all that much easier. If I were making this for appetizers I would likely make two or three loaves because I didn't get a ton out of it but since I was serving it as a dinner side it worked out wonderfully. Really easy and just as good as the spinach bread I get at pizzerias here in upstate NY and much cheaper! I highly recommend this one. Read More
Helpful
(31)
KEROSKAM
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2003
Excellent! I sprinkled additional grated parmesan on top right before baking. Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(27)
Hmschulmom42
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2003
Very good and EASY!!! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Marcelle Malillo Maggio
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2004
Absolutely Delicious and so much easier than the way my Italian Grandma used to make it. My husband and I tried to make his mom's spinach bread a few times but we had too much trouble working with yeast.It is such a pleasure to work with ready made dough. Why not do it the easy way. Still the same great italian flavor we both remembered as children. You can't go wrong here. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Sola
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2005
Delicious! I only had monteray jack cheese and that was fine. I also sprinkled in a little bit of oregano to the mix. I used a 13.5 oz. can of pizza crust and it worked out ok but I know if I'd used the 10 oz. can as suggested the ingredients would have been better distributed. I used fresh spinach and it was gone within two hours between the three of us. Read More
Helpful
(9)
DPASSAR
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2009
I've pretty much been making this recipe for years. However 2 things will greatly improve the taste - homemade pizza dough (very easy if you own a breadmaker) instead of store-bought and fresh chopped spinach instad of frozen. I've tried it both ways and the fresh and homemade items make a world of difference! Great vegeterian dish. Read More
Helpful
(8)
jennifer6789
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2006
I really enjoyed this recipe. I served it as a side dish along with a big salad. Was very good - I think next time I will add a little more garlic but otherwise I would not change a thing. It would be terrific with some marinara for dipping as well. I can see myself making this quite a bit with a pot of soup in the cooler months. Read More
Helpful
(6)
