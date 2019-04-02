Loaded Mashed Potatoes

This loaded mashed potatoes recipe is like the best parts of a loaded baked potato and traditional mashed potatoes all rolled into one. For extra fun, take your leftovers, add some milk or cream, reheat, and you've got a kickin' loaded potato soup!

By Jaime Lee C

Recipe Summary

cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until crisp and browned, about 10 minutes; drain on paper towels.

  • Place potatoes into a large pot of lightly salted water and bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well and return potatoes to the pot.

  • Mash butter into the potatoes using a potato masher or electric hand mixer until well combined. Add sour cream and continue to mash or beat until combined. Crumble bacon into potato mixture; stir in Cheddar cheese and chives. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
493 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 34.8g; cholesterol 90.2mg; sodium 421.4mg. Full Nutrition
