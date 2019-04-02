This loaded mashed potatoes recipe is like the best parts of a loaded baked potato and traditional mashed potatoes all rolled into one. For extra fun, take your leftovers, add some milk or cream, reheat, and you've got a kickin' loaded potato soup!
I made this dish for my family. Wasn't a big fan of the recipe. I think it called for too much sour cream. It drowned out the flavor completely from everything else. If you do make it, I suggest adding the sour cream slowly to your liking. And maybe adding a bit of horse radish to give it an extra kick
I made this dish for my family. Wasn't a big fan of the recipe. I think it called for too much sour cream. It drowned out the flavor completely from everything else. If you do make it, I suggest adding the sour cream slowly to your liking. And maybe adding a bit of horse radish to give it an extra kick
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
05/07/2015
Adding these ingredients to mashed potatoes is not exactly creative or inspired, but that doesn’t make these any less delicious. Think about it…sour cream, cheese, bacon, chives, butter…mmmmmmm. Perfect with our meatloaf supper.
This was so yummy! I upped the recipe to 20 servings for a Thanksgiving potluck and couldn't have been happier. A few things I did differently: I used about 75% peeled russet potatoes and 25% un-peeled baby red potatoes, 50% sour cream and 50% cream cheese, and cooked and crumbled the bacon the day before. They. Were. Delicious. Ended up with about 6 generous quarts that I kept warm in the crock pot.
I made this twice and everyone loved it! No leftovers at all! My son asked for Italian Shredded cheese the last time so we added that instead and it sure gave us a new flavor! Loved it both ways! Making it aging for this Thanksgiving! ??
They were okay but I think the recipe calls for too much sour cream and it messed up the flavour. Also I think I boiled the potatoes for too long so they were mushy. It made the mashed potatoes really goopy and sticky.
I've made this a few times for big get togethers and it a big hit. I tend to made larger quantities and place in a crockpot to keep warm and cook a little extra with the mixture all together. I also use a full pack of bacon and cut into strips the bacon wad out of the the pack. I use part of the ingredients as garnish looks and tastes great!
I had a craving for loaded potatoes (who doesn't ) and landed here and had all the ingredients, I only made two subs for the recipe one being I have some leftover Velveeta I'm desperately trying to get rid of so I cubed up some of that. The second sub I made was baking it in the oven for about 10 or so minutes. I love the flavor! The sour cream is amazing its like having mashed chips lol the flavor still blended nicely with the minced garlic I added despite only having about half a container from taco night. I'll definitely be keeping this recipe around.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.