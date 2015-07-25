Gluten-Free Fried Chicken

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe is as good or better than my 'gluten-full' recipe. Even my pickiest child ate this fried chicken. Tastes great with mashed potatoes and salad. You can use chicken breasts or chicken tenders.

By JAS

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine flour, powdered buttermilk, paprika, celery salt, white pepper, xanthan gum, baking soda, and cayenne pepper together in a gallon-size resealable plastic bag; shake to mix well. Place chicken in bag, seal the bag, and shake until each piece is coated in flour mixture.

  • Working in batches, drop coated chicken into preheated oil and cook, turning once, until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 10 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Transfer cooked chicken to a paper-towel lined plate to drain.

Nutrition:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 34.2g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 92.7mg; sodium 445.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
01/04/2016
I enjoyed the combination of seasonings in this recipe but thought it was bland as written. I didn't use the powdered buttermilk and wonder if it wouldn't be better to soak the chicken in buttermilk beforehand. I would definitely double the celery salt paprika (I used smoked) and cayenne. I cut my chicken into strips and added some zucchini and bell pepper rings. Thank you for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
sharon
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2016
Really good! Added hot sauce to egg dip very nice crisp. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tabitha Mobley
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2019
Awesome GF breader!!!!! I do agree with Buckwheat Queen however; soak your meat in a few TBSP of buttermilk beforehand and double those spices. I cooked mine in an air fryer Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jill528
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2019
Great to know I don t have to give up fried chicken. Easy recipe. Made a huge batch I plan to freeze and reheat during the weekday crush. Super moist! I did soak chicken in buttermilk overnight. Next time I will add some more heat cayenne pepper. Perhaps some additional salt. Read More
