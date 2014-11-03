Roast Quail with Cured Lemon

I usually don't tell you how to eat, but here I'm going to. You want to make sure each bite of quail has at least a tiny piece of the preserved lemon mashed on to it. You can gauge your own personal tolerance for how much of the condiment to use, but it totally makes the bite. The way just a little bit of lemon draws out the flavors of the meat is a lot of fun.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Whisk 1 tablespoon olive oil, cumin, and coriander together in a large bowl; place quail in bowl and toss to coat quail completely.

  • Place 1 cured lemon slice in the cavity of each quail. Tie a piece of twine around the wings and under breast above the legs of each quail; tie legs together with twine.

  • Heat remaining olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. Cook quail in hot oil until browned on all sides, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Remove from heat. Turn each quail, breast-side facing up. Place 1 slice cured lemon on each quail breast and sprinkle each with cayenne pepper.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until slightly pink at the bone, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Remove quail to a plate. Pour chicken broth into skillet and bring to a boil while scraping the browned bits of food off of the bottom of the skillet with a wooden spoon. Cook until reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Stir minced lemon into broth mixture. Return quail to skillet and pour sauce over quail until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 3.8g; fat 20g; cholesterol 82.8mg; sodium 3229.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Reviews:
Tony Spartacus
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2019
I MADE IT!!! SUPER BOMB!!! Read More
Cardiff Kid
Rating: 4 stars
01/10/2020
I brined the birds for a day before cooking. They came out very juicy and were a hit with my guests. Read More
