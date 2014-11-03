Roast Quail with Cured Lemon
I usually don't tell you how to eat, but here I'm going to. You want to make sure each bite of quail has at least a tiny piece of the preserved lemon mashed on to it. You can gauge your own personal tolerance for how much of the condiment to use, but it totally makes the bite. The way just a little bit of lemon draws out the flavors of the meat is a lot of fun.
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 3.8g; fat 20g; cholesterol 82.8mg; sodium 3229.3mg. Full Nutrition