Almost-Homemade Buttermilk

Rating: 4.83 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a recipe that will tell you how to make buttermilk by using ingredients that are already in your kitchen. Use in recipe of your choice.

By lightpinkpony

prep:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Mix milk and vinegar together in a measuring cup or bowl; let sit until thickened, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 19.5mg; sodium 100mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (33)

Reviews:
WakkyWabbit
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2015
I love buttermilk, straight or mixed with cornbread (maybe a few pieces of onion). Just to let people know, this recipe does NOT make buttermilk like you buy in the store. Never has, never will. You get 'buttermilk substitute' for cooking/baking. However, if you like to drink buttermilk, this recipe will always put a little pucker on your face. You get milk with vinegar. If you want CULTURED buttermilk, you must make it from a culture. I think the author should have made this clear. Read More
House of Aqua
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2014
Usually I need buttermilk for a specific recipe and the rest of the carton would go to waste. Now I only make homemade buttermilk by using milk and vinegar. There is no need to ever buy it from the store again. Read More
Rebekah Rose Hills
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2014
Use this method all the time - such a great tip for buttermilk when you don't have it or don't want to buy a whole container for one small recipe! Read More
Lydia Walburger
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2014
Love it now I can make my homemade buttermilk butter Read More
Vicki Hafer
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2015
Very easy to make and works in my recipes Read More
Paula
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2014
A real lifesaver in the kitchen! Read More
Myrakd
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2017
I usually do not have milk on hand but I had organic milk that I did not want to have to throw out and was planning on skinless chicken breast for dinner. I also had organic lemon and decided to substitute the lemon for the vinegar. The milk was perfect. It was easy and really helped to moistness of the baked chicken. I do suggest using this vinegar recipe to enhance your meal. Read More
larz
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2018
Perfect for when you need a random cup of buttermilk in a recipe & don't have time for a grocery trip! Read More
Samuel
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2017
This recipe worked great in the corn bread I made. May use it again. Read More
