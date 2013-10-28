Scrumptious Salmon Cakes
This is one of my husband's favorite meals.
A little spicy but very good. I halved the recipe because I'm the only one in the house that will eat salmon and I love it. Needed some tartar sauce to tame the spiciness. I'll be reducing the black pepper and Old Bay next time because I like my salmon patties a little milder. Nice recipe though and will most likely make again. Thanks Judiebug!Read More
Scrumptious Salmon Cakes Haiku: "Close as I could get, had to make some little swaps, still they were quite good." Subbed a couple tsp. of dry parsley for fresh, and lite Duke's mayonnaise for Miracle Whip, otherwise, did every other ingredient as directed. I found that there were too many unnecessary ingredients competing w/ one another in the salmon patties, and that sometimes less is more. That's not to say that these didn't taste good, but I actually was less thrilled w/ the texture - very poofy and squishy on the inside, but well-browned and crispy on the exterior, making me think that I should've made 10 or even 12 smaller patties instead of 8 large. I think if I made this recipe again, I'd do just that, along w/ using plain panko instead of Italian-seasoned, and drop the dijon mustard and/or parmesan - Old Bay is flavorful enough. Thanks Judiebug - salmon patties w/ mac n'cheese on the side is one of our favorite Spring comfort meals!Read More
I followed this recipe exactly and it was perfect, so delicious! I've made salmon cakes from several recipes over the years, but this was by far the best. Thanks for presenting it. Why do people such as Leah rate a recipe she has never tried? Ridiculous! She should just have presented a new recipe. I like to read reviews before I try a new recipe, but not from someone who has never tried it. Waste of time.
Found these today and decided to make them for lunch. These were delicious and I will definitely make again, but add butter to the olive oil for a little crisper cake. We do like a little crunch! Great flavor though. Thank you judiebug
This is an old family favorite. My mom used crushed soda crackers in place of the panko, but both ways are yummy.
The best salmon cake recipe I've ever tried. Didn't change a thing. Thank you for sharing.
super yummy. I didn't have all the ingredients for it but it was still great.
For those who are looking for a sauce to go with the salmon cakes, type in salmon cakes with sauce. There are a variety of different sauces like dill and lemon listed on AllRecipes. Hope it helps!
Awesome recipe, just as written. * For the lady who can't use eggs, try some vegetable oil to replaces moisture and a bit of cornstarch or flour to replace the glue of the egg. * For a yummy dip I simply mix some Mayo with some curry powder, adjust to suit your own personal taste, we like lots. Can be made ahead and left to marry, which increases the flavour and you don't need too much curry powder, (use more if eating without ripening)
I've been making different variations of this for years! My husband and I both love them. I often add a little butter to the skillet, and sub coconut oil for the evo.
Great recipe. Baked instead of frying. 375 degrees-- 18 mins on one side then another 8 mins once flipped. Used what I had..white onion instead of green...it still worked.
I saw this recipe and thought "this is too much stuff for salmon cakes"!!! My normal recipe just doesn't have this combo, but I decided to try it anyway. We had this tonight for dinner and I didn't tell my husband it was a new recipe...as soon as my husband tasted them he said it was so good and could tell it had something different too it!!! This is such a nice change than the basic recipe I cook and will definitely fix this again. Using the panko bread crumbs made them hold form better while frying.
I have not tried this but would like to know the recipe for the dipping sauce. If you submit a recipe please include all items in photo. Except for the lemon and parsley of course. But I will definitely try it.
These were great!
Easy and delicious, served with a crisp salad and fresh bread. NOTE; one can and half the ingredients is enough for two people.
The ratings for this recipe did not disappoint. I substituted red onions for green onions and it turned out just fine. I also cooked the cakes in coconut oil rather than olive oil. Probably the best salmon cakes I have ever eaten.
Excellent recipe~sub'd panko with saltines dipping sauce appears to be basic tartar sauce, which I used along with basic lemon and parsley. Of course there are other seafood dipping sauces on this site
I made these tonight with salmon we caught in Alaska, which I baked first for 20 minutes and then cooled and flaked. Can't speak to using canned salmon. Everything else I followed to a tee. These were superb! Spices were just right for us. Fresh parsley (flat Italian parsley, NOT curly parsley!) contributes to a lot of the flavor, so don't use dried parsley. We will be having these often. I don't see why these can't be broiled instead of sauteeing.
I'm trying this tonight because the recipe just improves on the one my Mom always used. Growing up, Salmon Patties and Creamed Peas was the "comfort food" of choice (right up there with Macaroni & Cheese).
This is a very good recipe. I made it just as written, only I halved the recipe. It made 6 good size patties which is 2 meals for my husband and me. It seemed a bit too salty so I will add less Old Bay next time. Thank you for this recipe. I will be using it a lot. I might try it with albacore tuna instead of salmon.
These salmon cakes were delicious and very easy to make. I did roll the cakes in Panko crumbs before cooking them in the olive oil, this made a nice crust on the salmon cakes.
Oh my gosh...had a recipe that I thought was excellent, but this one is superior by far! Wow....what would we have to pay for this in a restaurant?!
Great recipe, however, I added 1/4 cup parmesan grated cheese. The cheese really brought the flavor out.
I make this with any type of fish that is left over. I use ground oats instead of panko. They are great. We even used them as filling for taco night. Ole!
Haven't tried this yet but intend to do so soon! For an eggless recipe, try the usual gluten free egg substitute used in many recipes which is 1 T. flax (or chia seed) meal mixed with 3 T hot water. Let this sit until it looks gluey and is cool. I will use my usual substitute for bread crumbs or panko: crushed rice krispy or chex cereal with crispy corn chex. I add dried Italian herbs and "shaker style" parmesan cheese to the crushed cereal and have some ready at all times to coat chicken, pork or fish before frying or baking. If you want to bake with it, coat meat with dry mixture then drizzle with some olive or avocado oil to make a crispy coat. Otherwise, coat meat with dry mixture and then fry in oil. I'm looking forward to tasting these salmon cakes already!
Excellent recipe, will do it again soon, used left over cooked salmon
I love salmon so even the simple salmon cakes we had growing up were delicious to me. Since we couldn't eat meat on Fridays, we had them every so often. They were just made with crushed saltine crackers, eggs and salt & pepper. This recipe knocked that one out of the park! Made as directed except for halving the recipe since it was just for my husband & me. Didn't have Old Bay Seasoning on hand so looked up a recipe for it and used that. Loved the Panko instead of crackers or bread crumbs. This is my official salmon cake recipe from now on. Fast and super delicious.
I made this recipe and I doubt I will ever use another recipe again. I did make some revisions due to the fact that I did not have a few items. I used homemade bread crumbs, I left out the cheese, and I used regular yellow mustard. Again I didn't have the items called for in the recipe. It still produced great results. Thanks for the recipe.
This is the best salmon cake I've ever had! My husband couldn't stop talking about how delicious they were. Thank you for the recipe!
I made this exactly as written. The flavor of the salmon was overwhelmed by the excessive amounts of Worcester sauce and Dijon mustard. If I make this again, I will cut those ingredients by half or more.
Everyone loved these salmon cakes and I would definitely make again. I thought they were just a little peppery, so next time I would use less pepper, but my family thought they were great as is. I followed the recipe to a t. My husband said these are better then the one I used to make. I do think that it is very important to let the mixture sit for 20 minutes in the frig b4 frying or baking. I did bake some and fry some everyone preferred the fried.
Real good patties. I thought there was going to be to much onion in them and I like onion but it was the perfect amount. I served it with tarter sauce on the side. I will be making these again.
Did exactly as the recipes called for,and do have to say I will always make them just like this. Thank you from San Antonio Texas.
These are tasty, but if you are new to canned salmon, don't expect something like albacore! It is REALLY gross--there's a footnote on the can assuring you that it's OK to eat the bones (vertebrae) and skin and whatever else you're shocked to find in there, like that grayish stuff I meticulously remove from my grilled salmon. Not planning to buy canned salmon again (this was Chicken of the Sea)!
Leftovers tasted great. Used non-Italian panko, .5 t Old Bay, .5 t. black pepper, 2 t. Worcestershire sauce, 3 T grated parmesan cheese, .25 c mayo, 2 T lemon juice (in mix). Fry 7 - 8 minutes total. Good with lemon squeezed over top and with vegetables for a side.
I cut this recipe out of the Allrecipes magazine, and when I came here, I realized that the proportions of ingredients are a little different online. I'm reviewing the online recipe because I thought the one from the magazine needed more spices. As written online, the recipe is delicious- and I'm not even a fan of canned salmon. This might be the first time I've eaten it. I made it for my husband but I really enjoyed it as well. This recipe is easy to cut in half. The cakes were easy to work with and fried up beautifully. I will make these again.
These salmon cakes are very good. I have also made these using tuna in place of the salmon and they are just as good. I accidently grabbed the soy sauce instead of the Worcestershire and they were just as yummy. Thank you Judiebug, for sharing your recipe.
Delicious! We couldn’t believe canned salmon could turn out to make such great salmon cakes! This recipe rocks! We didn’t measure anything; just eyeballed it. Also, patted them in more panko before frying them up in our cast iron skillet, with an inch or so of canola oil. Super easy! Made a Cajun aioli and lemon tarragon aioli with it. Yum!
Wow!! Look, I'm an amateur cook...I mean really a beginner. But I tried these salmon cakes tonight for dinner and they were fantastic! The seasonings were just right (I added a few squirts of lime juice to the recipe) and they turned out, well, "scrumptious"! Just like the title says! First time I ever made these and this recipe is a Keeper! You guys did it again!! THANK YOU! :-)
I love recipes where I already have most of the ingredients. These were absolutely easy to prepare and my boyfriend says it tastes better than his mom's! Just make sure u have a great nonstick pan, even with the olive oil
I made these last night, and they were wonderful!! Didn't change a thing. I made 4 patties since I halved the recipe, which means we get the other 2 tonight!! Thanks for this recipe. I followed another reviewers advice, and used a lemon sauce with them- the recipe is from this site- "Lemon Sauce for Salmon Patties".
I made this for lunch yesterday-killer! I loved it! So moist and so so good. My 3 year old had one and my husband (who doesn't even eat seafood ) liked it. I will always use this recipe. Amazing!
This will be my go-to salmon cake recipe "from here on out"! Delicious just as written...no changes necessary. Thanks Judiebug!
My husband has fond memories of his grandma making salmon patties. I am usually hesitant to make anything his mom or grandma made well, but he declared these patties better than the recipe he uses! Wow! That never happens!! I did not have old bay seasoning so substituted a half teaspoon of creole seasoning (my kids do not like spicy foods) and omitted the black pepper (again, because of the kids). I'd love to try it with old bay next time. I used plain panko crumbs and added a teaspoon of Italian seasoning to the crumbs to make them seasoned. I must have made small patties because my batch produced 16-18 patties. I served the salmon with a sour cream-mayo-dill sauce and a large side salad. The kids (4 children ages 9 and under) were not impressed, but whenever canned salmon goes on sale I will definitely work this recipe into the rotation. Thank you for sharing!!
Great recipe ! Have made these for dinner several times and also have made smaller ones for appetizers ! Everyone has loved them...
OK!
Fantastic! I made 2 substitutions due to what I had available: I used traditional bread crumbs and added a few dashes of Italian Seasoning, and secondly, I used 1/8 cup parsley flakes instead of fresh parsley. Husband and I both loved them (he with a dash of hot sauce, and I with a dash of lemon juice), and will be making them again!
Excellent salmon patties. I halved the recipe and mine didn't hold together very well, but I used Sams Club canned salmon that has no bones or skin. I also used shredded Parmesan cheese which probably was the reason for the fragile patties, but they were worth the effort... delicious.
Followed directions except made my own bread crumbs from gluten free bread and coated cakes lightly in fine corn meal. They were very good, froze well and have been added to my regular rotation. Even made them for lunch with some friends. They were a hit.
This totally surprised me! Usually I find canned salmon gross, but in this dish, it was more than palatable! It was a flavor bomb of goodness :)
My husband loved them, but I thought it was way too heavy on the Worcestershire sauce; it dwarfed the taste of the salmon. Next time I'll try it with 2 T. instead of 3 T. We subbed yellow onion for the green onion.
I followed the recipe just as it was written. The flavor and consistency were good. However, they were a little too salty for my liking. I will certainly make them again; but I will cut down on the Old Bay and Worchester sauce as to not have so much of a salty flavor. This is the only reason I rated this recipe four stars.
I've tried many salmon party recipes and this one is by far the best. Other recipes tend to be dried out but this one is perfect! Has a nice kick to it too!
OMG! My mother's recipe. Over the years I have forgotten a few of the ingredients and am thrilled to be able to refresh my memory. The soda crackers are the better ingredient. It is still the easiest, quickest and most tasty of all of the recipes I have tried over the years. Serve with boiled potatoes and butter and canned peas. If you have a nice dill sauce that it enhances it even more. Nothing better. Still my absolute favorite!
My family loved these. Followed recipe exactly except smaller patty so I had 10 patties instead of 8. Served with House of Autry bold and zesty dipping sauce. Delicious!
A very good way to use up leftover salmon. I followed recipe basic ingredients and proportions, but substituted as needed for what I had on hand. I did put extra bread crumbs on top and bottom when I placed the cakes into the pan, and I also used a mix of butter and olive oil for cooking them, to achieve a better crunch. Served with Creamed Peas from this site, and salad. It was a nice meal - better than I expected given the dry leftover salmon! BTW, I appreciate a recipe that stands up to substitutions, and this one does.
Nice change of pace from my usual salmon patties. I will do this again
These were so so compared to the way I usually make salmon cakes. These did have more flavor so will make again, but cut the pepper more than I did. I also used regular Panko crumbs because our store never had the Italian seasoned ones but today I noticed they finally have now so picked up a can. We'll make this again with a few minor adjustments though probably instead of my old way since it does have more flavor which we like.
Excellent dish used half pecans and half Panko and the pecans added a wonderful flavor
Made this tonight with some leftover salmon filet and also a can to add more to it. Followed the directions exactly aside from not having Italian panko, and using just original. They were delicious! A definite keeper for salmon leftovers this summer. Thanks for the share! I mixed up a dip made of 1/4 cup sour cream, a squirt of lemon juice and a handful of fresh dill weed. It complimented the spices in the salmon well.
Very well done as is.. Quality of can salmon is key for the success of this recipe.
This is a great recipe, added bit of celery and mayo ... Baked at 350*F for 7mins., turned and put under broiler for 7 additional minutes... crisped up nice, and did ‘t need to use any olive oil......
perfect as written....have also sauteed sweet onions and fresh garlic
This is near the same as the loaf recipe I got from my husband's mother back in the '90s. That recipe went into a bread loaf pan and baked at 350* for 1/2 hour. Then sliced like any 'meat' loaf. Thanks for sharing.
I substituted: regular mayo with a 1/2 tablespoon of honey, lemon pepper seasoning and 1 packet of Goya in lieu of seafood seasoning, 1 ounce of Colby jack cheese. This was FANTASTIC! I'm definitely adding it to my favorite recipes box.
Perfect - just as the recipe reads
Fabulous recipe. I like it spicy! I always buy extra salmon fresh and cook it all. We eat it blackened and then I use the left over salmon for these cakes. I didn't change a thing in the recipe except sometimes I use a half of a white or yellow onion instead of green onion.
Tastey , I subbed Romano for Parm .
My husband was skeptical at first because I was using the salmon pouches. I was then skeptical because as I was forming the patties, I thought they would fall apart while cooking. To both of our delight, they came out fantastic and my husband, who almost never eats leftovers, ate these again the next night! Great recipe and I'll be making these on a regular basis!
Great favors in the salmon. My husband loved it
Yes! These have just the right amount of kick to them. And they are moist. I've been looking for a good recipe for years. My dad was the only person I knew that could make them perfect. He would be proud of these.
Made the recipe exactly as author written it. Best salmon cakes we ever had! Like the fact of using panko instead of crackers, not so dry. Served with a horseradish dill sauce found on this site. Outstanding recipe, will be making again and again! Thanks for sharing!
I had salmon and wanted to do something different with it. This recipe is a winner
I liked the recipe
This recipe is ok.
These cakes came out so delicious. I’ve never been so proud of anything I’ve cooked before. I had to stop myself from eating them all in one sitting!
U thought all the flavored were great!
These are great! I used a salmon fillet that I baked in the oven before crumbling and adding to the mix. I will make these often!
These were great!
This is by far the best salmon patty recipe I have made! I loved the old bay seasoning and I think that’s the secret. My picky teenage boys even loved them!! I didn’t have green onions or parsley and I only had the foil packets of salmon instead of the cans. Because of that, I kind of guessed on the amounts of the remaining ingredients because the amount of salmon was different than the recipe requires. But they turned out delicious!!! Thank you SO much for providing the best recipe!!
I cut back on the pepper used and used fresh made salmon instead of canned salmon (it's what I had on hand). They turned out so good my gf and I were fighting over the rest of them! We wondered if freezing them was an option, so we could break some out on a night we didn't want to cook. 10/10 will cook again.
Fantastic!!! Was a huge success, especially with the women, but was surprised men cobbled down too. Served with white zesty sauce, mango salsa and green salad.
This recipe held together better than others I've used in the past. I think the level of spice is perfect and the ingredients create a complex flavor I really enjoyed. I'll be making this again for sure.
I dislike salmon, I know its good for you but every way I've ever tried it, I do not like it. I LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe! I COULD NOT STOP EATING THEM! It was so flavorful and not fishy at all. My family (even my picky kids) all really liked it too! I served it with a caper & lemon yogurt sauce and a side of mac-n-cheese. We will definitely make this a regular part of our dinner rotation. DELICIOUS!!! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Have made many salmon cakes and this is the best recipe I’ve seen. Lots of flavor and they hold together nicely. Deleting all my other salmon cake recipes! So good!
I didn't have dijon mustard so I just used regular. I had never used such a range of ingredients in my salmon patties, but this was outstanding! Will make these again...and again.
I needed to try another recipe and this seemed liked a challenge, and for me it was but well worth it. I made two batches my first batch, I made my patties too large and they fell apart when flipping them. So my next batch I went off the path, I added a whole cup of panko and cut back to 1 tsp of old bay seasoning and cut the Worcestershire sauce back to two tbsp. I also I added 1 habanero and 1 jalapeño. I also learned from my first run at this, so I made my patties much smaller and they held together nicely. I will definitely make this recipe again yummy!!!!
I made this as written and was disappointed. My family thought it was bland and not worth making again. I think our tastes just run a little different from others that rated this higher. Thanks for sharing the recipe though.
Very tasty! I will make it again.
I will surely make it again; only change was that I used my snapper leftover instead of salmon but turned great following all other recommendations! After mixing all ingredients I left it in the refrigerator to rest for 30 minutes and it was easier to form the cakes and cook them!
Easy to make, great taste
I am not a fan of salmon cakes, but made it to use up canned salmon. I of course didn't have all of the ingredients, so I used Spike instead of Old Bay, a combination of crushed saltines and bread crumbs instead of Panko, left out the Parmesan, used spicy brown mustard instead of Dijon, diced onions instead of green, and followed as listed for the rest. I fried them in the olive oil plus some butter. They were a real hit! And I even thought they were good....
I 'm not a big fan of salmon anything, but that was good enough to take in my lunch to the next day.
The salmon cakes were tasty but a bit too juicy. I made a few just like the recipe but noticed I should've fried them with flour. Once I did That they were good
I've never made salmon cakes before in my life. My husband loved them so much that he even took one to his mother! She loved them as well and she makes salmon cakes all the time. I'm glad they were a hit. My husband ate them with ketchup. I ate them plain, but I could see how you might want to add a sauce. Since they have the mother-in-law seal of approval, I will make them more often.
This would be a 5 star if you use fresh salmon which I did by first baking the salmon and then flaking it. I didn't have the panko so I used crushed saltine crackers. Made a sauce using mayo, garlic, thyme and cayenne pepper to top it. Definitely will be making this again.
I go back to this salmon cake recipe all of the time. Its got great flavor. It works with canned salmon, but is even better if you have fresh. Seasoning is perfect.
First time making this dish, it was a hit at my home.
I will surely make it again. Substituted seasoned bread crumbs for panko.