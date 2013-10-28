Scrumptious Salmon Cakes Haiku: "Close as I could get, had to make some little swaps, still they were quite good." Subbed a couple tsp. of dry parsley for fresh, and lite Duke's mayonnaise for Miracle Whip, otherwise, did every other ingredient as directed. I found that there were too many unnecessary ingredients competing w/ one another in the salmon patties, and that sometimes less is more. That's not to say that these didn't taste good, but I actually was less thrilled w/ the texture - very poofy and squishy on the inside, but well-browned and crispy on the exterior, making me think that I should've made 10 or even 12 smaller patties instead of 8 large. I think if I made this recipe again, I'd do just that, along w/ using plain panko instead of Italian-seasoned, and drop the dijon mustard and/or parmesan - Old Bay is flavorful enough. Thanks Judiebug - salmon patties w/ mac n'cheese on the side is one of our favorite Spring comfort meals!

