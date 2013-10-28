Scrumptious Salmon Cakes

471 Ratings
  • 5 340
  • 4 99
  • 3 21
  • 2 8
  • 1 3

This is one of my husband's favorite meals.

By Judiebug

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 salmon cakes
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Mix salmon, panko, parsley, eggs, green onions, seafood seasoning, black pepper, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, Parmesan cheese, Dijon mustard, and creamy salad dressing together in a large bowl; divide and shape into eight patties.

  • Heat enough olive oil in a large skillet to cover the cooking surface over medium heat. Fry salmon patties in batches until browned, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Repeat with more olive oil, as needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 27.8g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 94.7mg; sodium 781.6mg. Full Nutrition
