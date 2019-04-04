Nani's Mashed Potato Casserole

I got this instant mashed potato casserole recipe from my ex-wife's mother. People absolutely beg her to make this for family dinners and potlucks. It's so simple, she'll often just give them the recipe. The only thing bad about this recipe is there are never any leftovers!

Recipe by Daniel Holloway

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir water, butter, minced onion, parsley, salt, and thyme together in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in milk. Mix in potato flakes; add sour cream and beat until fluffy. Pour potato mixture into a casserole dish and sprinkle Cheddar cheese over the top.

  • Bake until cheese is melted and bubbling, 15 to 20 minutes.

You can use as much or as little cheese as you like, but we like to cover the entire thing with a hearty layer of cheese.

118 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 18.1mg; sodium 219.4mg. Full Nutrition
