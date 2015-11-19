Grandma Dixon's Corn Pudding

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Simple and wonderful side dish family-favorite. Sorry, she never shared where this recipe came from.

By Emma

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9X13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion and green bell pepper in hot butter until soft, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Mix whole kernel corn, cream-style corn, corn muffin mix, and eggs together in a bowl; pour into the prepared baking dish. Spoon sour cream evenly over corn mixture and top with onion mixture and Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is browned and middle is mostly set, 30 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 12.1g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 74.7mg; sodium 748.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Ruby Heavner
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2019
I made this for Easter today and it was a big hit! Delicious! Read More

SharonAnthony
Rating: 1 stars
01/13/2015
I did not care for this recipe. I thought the melted cheddar on top overpowered the flavor of the corn. The sour cream made clumps in mine. Read More
