Apple Cider Chicken with Noodles

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Easy to prepare, tangy twist on skillet chicken.

By LAURDSED

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat; cook and stir apples until lightly browned, 5 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle brown sugar over apples and cook until apples are tender, about 5 minutes more. Transfer apples to a plate.

  • Arrange chicken on a sheet of waxed paper; season both sides with cinnamon, salt, and pepper. Melt remaining butter in the same skillet and cook chicken until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate.

  • Cook and stir onion in the same skillet used for chicken until tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir cider and vinegar into onion, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until sauce is slightly thickened, about 2 minutes.

  • Return chicken to onion mixture, spooning cider sauce over chicken and cook until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the liquid is reduced by half, 5 to 10 minutes more. Spoon apples into chicken mixture and cook until apples are warmed, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Arrange noodles on plate, top with chicken, and spoon sauce over chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 104.6mg; sodium 266.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Liz Dalton 'Lizzie'
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2016
I found this to be an interesting combination and it was worth a try. It turned out great! Nice fall-like recipe. I used mushroom noodles with it. Will make again! Read More

Most helpful critical review

Linda Butler
Rating: 2 stars
11/14/2014
I did not care for this recipe. I found it to be too sweet and bland so I added ginger garlic and hot pepper. Read More
Reviews:
