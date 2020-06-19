Banana Oatmeal Muffins

These healthy oatmeal banana nut muffins are sure to give you energy that will last an entire day.

By Olivia

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 large muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line 12 muffin cups with papers liners.

  • Beat sugar and butter with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth and creamy. Beat first egg into butter mixture until completely blended; beat in vanilla extract with remaining egg.

  • Mix bananas, milk, and allspice together in a separate bowl; stir into creamed butter mixture. Whisk flour, baking powder, and baking soda together in a separate bowl; slowly stir into banana-butter mixture until batter is just mixed. Fold oats and walnuts into batter.

  • Scoop batter into the muffin cups using a large ice-cream scoop.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the centers of the muffins comes out clean, 25 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 43g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 51.4mg; sodium 172.9mg. Full Nutrition
