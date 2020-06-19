Banana Oatmeal Muffins
These healthy oatmeal banana nut muffins are sure to give you energy that will last an entire day.
Whole family loved these! Had to make substitutions to use what I had on hand.. almond milk, no nuts so I doubled the oatmeal, used cinnamon instead of allspice. I also loved that they did not stick to the muffin cup liners!!Read More
I too used ingredients on hand. In addition to "beloit3's" substitutions, I used 1 C whole wheat flour; 1/2 C brown sugar. Had lots of apples to use up & only 1 ripe banana, so used 2 shredded apples. Well, now that they're done... even with the juicy apples, they aren't as moist as I thought they'd be. I'll have to give this one another try later.Read More
These muffins are super moist and loaded with rich banana flavor. They have the perfect balance of ingredients (and not too many oats), rose beautifully, and yielded 12 good-sized muffins. I followed the ingredient amounts to the letter, but I did make substitutions. I ran out of A/P flour, so used half bread flour (what was on hand), used Truvia for the sugar, skim for whole milk, and egg substitute for the eggs. I'm not dieting, but I am trying to be more cognizant of my nutritional intake each day, so I adapt and compromise when I can. In this case, it worked, and all was good! Olivia, thanks for a great new breakfast muffin.
These bake up nice and moist. I used brown sugar for the white, and subbed raisins for the nuts. I used half white and half whole wheat flour.I subbed cinnamon for the allspice. They are good for a breakfast on the go without getting crumbs all over the car! My grand daughter likes these so much she wants a batch to share with her pre-school class. Awesome!
Good, but I'm replacing white with brown sugar
I made this but I did make some changes... I used 4 bananas Probably 1/4 cup to 1/3 cup of milk And 1 1/4 cups of oatmeal Then I kinda added more cinnamon and nutmeg... And all the little bits in my cupboard So dark chocolate chunks, walnuts, peanuts, handful of ground flax and sesame seeds..... Makes 2 doz yum yums
Yummy! Added strawberry pieces since I had bananas and strawberries to use up :)
I added ...1/4 cup of apple sauce and a 1/4 cup more flour. used 1/3 cup brown sugar , 1/2 cup of white sugar. Used 1/2 stick of butter and use hvy cream in lieu of milk, cinnamon and one squirt of honey Great.
My kids LOVED this recipe. I substituted the 1 cup of white sugar for 3/4 cup of brown sugar and used chopped pecan pieces instead of the walnut, as that's what I had on hand. This muffin recipe is DEFINITELY a keeper!
Great muffins! I only baked for 20 minutes...but it might be a problem with my oven. I also added chocolate chips.
Best banana cookies ever! you can add chocolate chips or cranberries to it & they are delicious!
They were easy to make and my family loved them.
These were very yummy! I doubled the recipe so hubby could share them at work and they all loved them too! I did sub half of the butter with unsweetened applesauce to cut down on the fat since I figured we'd eat them with our favorite Brummel and Brown Yogurt margarine spread and they were delish!!!!
Moist and delicious. The oats give it a bit of texture but are not really noticeable. I made it in a shallow cake pan instead of muffins, and didn't have allspice so I substituted a little bit of cinnamon and cloves. I will make this again!
Really very good and filling! I doubled the recipe and used vanilla yogurt for half the butter. These still were very moist and very good! I may add one more banana the next time I make these ( though the ones I used this time were medium to small sizes) but other than that, I'm pretty pleased! I know often fruit baked goods have more flavor the next day, so we'll see how they are tomorrow :)
Really delicious! I will bake these again.
Great muffins! I used Splenda instead of sugar and added some applesauce for sweetness & moisture.
These came out tasty and moist. Used pecans instead of walnuts and added 3/4 cup fresh blueberries
Meh. Probably won’t make again.
They were super moist. Big Yum! I would try using less sugar next time. I used half white sugar and half brown sugar. I, also, used half almond meal flour. I hope company comes soon so I don't eat them all before the arrive!
I always seem to have more batter than necessary so I end up with 18 muffins. Half way through filling the muffins and realized I Forgot to put the walnuts in so sprinkle some on top and then mixed in the rest. Either way-yummy!
Delish!! No walnuts, but next time I think I will add both walnuts and raisins!!
The directions were easy to follow. Everyone loved them. I substituted half of the oil with applesauce. Thanks for this recipe!
Great recipe. Used brown sugar instead of white like some other reviewers.
11-20-2017 ~Not sure why my experience contradicts those of most other reviewers. I prepared these as written, only adding a streusel topping. They're pretty, nicely flavored, but Hubs and I agree they were… disappointingly on the dry side. Not a "make again."
Yummy. I was expecting to use more oatmeal, but that would have made the texture more dense. Allspice is a great companion to banana flavour.
After reading a few of the reviews I added milk choc chips and cinnamon. The muffins cooked quickly in my convection oven and were ready in 15 min. The muffins were delicious!
Very blah. My toddler loves them but too boring for adults.
Yummy! Super moist. I added dried blueberries tossed in flour, and a streusel topping. Very good
A great base recipe! Mine came out airy in the middle and crispy on the outside, which I love. I was surprised at so little milk needed, but it works. I used less sugar and put in more oatmeal. I also added in about a third cup of applesauce, I wasn't sure what to eliminate. This resulted in 12 regular muffins plus a small bread pan.
I bought some peanut butter powder and wanted to try it out with muffins, but there are no recipes for "normal" food available, as I am not keto, gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free or any other. I just cook and eat. I used this recipe because it is pretty basic, then modified it a bit to take advantage of the peanut butter powder. The container says it can be made into peanut butter by adding 3 tablespoons of water to 4 tbsp of powder, so I added that to the recipe. The results were spectacular. Moist, lower-fat muffins, that we a bit sweeter than I like, as this powder has added palm sugar in it, but the muffins were really good. Cooked in the same amount of time. Next time, I will add more of the powder for a stronger flavor, but this was like adding a quarter cup of regular peanut butter.
Made 15 for us, used 1/2 nuts and 1/2 raisins, kids loved
Absolutely delicious recipe. I used 4 bananas instead of 3. I used 3/4 cup of sugar (a blend of brown and white sugar). Bake for 20 minutes. Will make again. Makes a dozen (12) nice size muffins.
Great recipients! I followed it pretty closely. I didn’t have allspice so I used pumpkin pie spice. And doubled the oat cause I wanted more oats. Didn’t have any nuts. Will make again , some with chips , raisins, nuts or whatever I have on hand..
We loved these muffins. I did not have any all spice, so I used one teaspoon of cinnamon and half a teaspoon of nutmeg. I used almond milk and a little more sugar. I also added half a cup of blackberries. Muffins were a hit. I have made them at least 5 times within the last couple of months.
These were great! I used chopped pecans instead of walnuts due to a slight allergy. I decreased to sugar to 2/3 cups as the bananas were nice and sweet and I don't like things too sweet. Would make them again for sure!
I wanted to use up some overripe bananas and made these muffins for breakfast. A few swaps - golden sugar for white, pumpkin seeds for walnuts and sweet cinnamon for all spice. Delicious, will definitely make again!
great muffins! I did sub sour cream for the milk and cinnamon and nutmeg instead of allspice. They baked perfectly. Made a pan of 12 normal size and 20 minis. Put the minis in at 15 mins. left on the timer. 25 mins. on the big ones. all done at the same time.
Delicious. I substituted half white flour for whole wheat flour and half the sugar for brown sugar. I cut down on the butter and skipped the nuts so they would be school friendly. Also put 1/4 tsp of pumpkin spice and 1/4 tsp of cinnamon because I didn't have allspice.
