Of course, any gluten free pie crust is going to not be as good as wheat, but that's the price we pay. For a GF crust, this is way better than any I've tried. Even my husband was pleasantly surprised, and he's not a GF eater, and usually passes on any baked goods I make GF. I did not add the sugar, but wish I had. It helps to brown the crust. That being said, I did something to keep the crust nice and crispy on the bottom, as other crusts I've made have just been mush after cooking with a fruit filling. After pressing crust into the pan, I brushed on some egg-white and baked the bottom shell for about 8 minutes in a 400 degree oven. Immediately after taking out, I put the apples in it and topped with the top crust, which I also brushed with egg white, and sprinkled with sugar. Nice crust that closely resembled a wheat crust. My husband even said, "MMM, that's good!" Thank you for the recipe, as I think pie crust is the hardest thing to get right in GF baking.