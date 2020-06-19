I have tried a lot of gluten-free pie crust recipes to find one that compared with the traditional wheat crust that I have been missing. After throwing away many batches, I finally came up with this one and my family loves it. They said they couldn't tell the difference (I am not sure I believe that) but it sure did satisfy my cravings. Hope you like it too.
I use weights for the flours and fat as it is far more accurate and ensures a better result for gluten-free baking. I use 100 grams white rice flour, 100 grams brown rice flour, 100 grams arrowroot flour, and 200 grams cold butter.
have made this exactly according to recipe a few times, & each time came out perfect. White vinegar is not offensive as it may sound, but i like to replace it with lemon juice plus a tsp vanilla (for sweet pies :) freezes nicely, very easy recipe
Of course, any gluten free pie crust is going to not be as good as wheat, but that's the price we pay. For a GF crust, this is way better than any I've tried. Even my husband was pleasantly surprised, and he's not a GF eater, and usually passes on any baked goods I make GF. I did not add the sugar, but wish I had. It helps to brown the crust. That being said, I did something to keep the crust nice and crispy on the bottom, as other crusts I've made have just been mush after cooking with a fruit filling. After pressing crust into the pan, I brushed on some egg-white and baked the bottom shell for about 8 minutes in a 400 degree oven. Immediately after taking out, I put the apples in it and topped with the top crust, which I also brushed with egg white, and sprinkled with sugar. Nice crust that closely resembled a wheat crust. My husband even said, "MMM, that's good!" Thank you for the recipe, as I think pie crust is the hardest thing to get right in GF baking.
Worked well. I made this then froze it for two days before thawing and rolling out. I did not add the sugar. The taste is nice, the texture is flaky. Leaving some larger chunks of butter aid in achieving flakiness. I made the whole recipe and it made 2, 8-inch pie crusts. I found the vinegar was a bit strong for my taste. Thank you Sandra LeRose for your recipe.
Pretty good. Based on the ingredients I doubted it would be flaky, as egg invokes cakey, but it is. I cut the recipe in half which was plenty for a single pie bottom crust. You would need to use the full recipe for a bottom and top crust pie.
Made this as the crust for a pumpkin pie. My gluten-free, dairy-free daughter said it was excellent.
I have tried at least 15 other recipes. THIS is THE one! This works out beautifully EVERY time! It is my go-to crust and no one has figured out it is gluten-free. I get compliments on it and requests for pies constantly! Over a year later, still the BEST GF Pie crust!
I did not make any changes. I make it as instructed. Sometimes I will add a little more water while I'm rolling it out. This crust is BETTER than a poison (gluten) crust. You can work the dough however long you need to get the consistency and design you require. LOVE IT.
I really think you need to weigh the ingredients for the best results. It's good but I make pie so infrequently that I often forget about weighing the ingredients until after I've made it and happen to notice the Cook's Notes on the bottom. So, I've had it fall apart on me and it becomes a real pain to get it into the pie plate and on top. I wish the weight were included at the top in the ingredient list so that I wouldn't have to remember:)
This recipe is awesome! I also made it dairy-free by using coconut oil instead of butter. (Use refined coconut oil so it doesn’t taste ‘coconut y’). I made 24 tart crusts out of this recipe. Baked at 375 for a total of 11-12 min. I rotated pans halfway through. I let them cool in tart pan for 5 min, then easily removed them using a knife to let them cool on a rack. They were lightly golden brown, so flaky & delicious! The crust dough seemed wet when I made it. I did not add water but wrapped it in Saran Wrap & refrigerated for an hour. After refrigeration, it had absorbed the moisture & was very easy to work with.
I made this for a chicken pot pie and was not impressed. it turned out crumbly. my son-in-law said it had the flavor of a saltine. I had to use more flour because with the eggs and vinegar, it was way to wet. I will try to find another.
Followed the recipe but used an all-purpose gluten-free flour instead of the individual rice flours. I did not need any water but everything else was spot on. I used the crusts for pumpkin pie and no one can tell it's a gluten-free crust. Really great flavor and this is going in our recipe trove for future pies.
