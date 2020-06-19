Gluten-Free Pie Crust

I have tried a lot of gluten-free pie crust recipes to find one that compared with the traditional wheat crust that I have been missing. After throwing away many batches, I finally came up with this one and my family loves it. They said they couldn't tell the difference (I am not sure I believe that) but it sure did satisfy my cravings. Hope you like it too.

By Sandra LeRose

20 mins
1 hr
1 hr 20 mins
16
2 crusts
  • Combine 3/4 cup arrowroot starch, white rice flour, brown rice flour, and sugar in a food processor; pulse until blended. Add butter to flour mixture and pulse until mixture is the consistency of oatmeal.

  • Transfer flour-butter mixture to a bowl; add eggs and vinegar. Knead mixture just until blended. Mix water, 1 tablespoon at a time, into dough (if dough is too dry) until dough holds together. Split dough into 2 balls, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.

  • Spread a piece of plastic wrap on a work surface and sprinkle with arrowroot starch. Place 1 dough ball on the plastic wrap and flatten using your hands. Dust rolling pin with more arrowroot starch and roll over dough until even in thickness and about 9 inches in diameter. Repeat with remaining dough.

I use weights for the flours and fat as it is far more accurate and ensures a better result for gluten-free baking. I use 100 grams white rice flour, 100 grams brown rice flour, 100 grams arrowroot flour, and 200 grams cold butter.

167 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 15.8g; fat 11g; cholesterol 50mg; sodium 80.5mg. Full Nutrition
