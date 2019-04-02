Creamed Chicken for Biscuits

Cooked chicken breast meat simmered with cream, chicken broth, almonds and peas in a lightly seasoned mixture perfect for pouring over hot biscuits.

By Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir in flour, then add broth, cream, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mix together and cook until thickened. Stir in chicken, peas and almonds. Heat through and serve over hot cooked biscuits.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
511 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 40.7g; cholesterol 146.5mg; sodium 449.3mg. Full Nutrition
