Creamed Chicken for Biscuits
Cooked chicken breast meat simmered with cream, chicken broth, almonds and peas in a lightly seasoned mixture perfect for pouring over hot biscuits.
Cooked chicken breast meat simmered with cream, chicken broth, almonds and peas in a lightly seasoned mixture perfect for pouring over hot biscuits.
Ahh, comfort food! This is a wonderful chicken and biscuits recipe. I love that it doesn't call for cans of prepared soup, it's all homemade but still very easy. Changes I made: half and half instead of cream. No garlic, no almonds. Used peas/carrots combo instead of plain peas. I used all the salt and pepper called for and even added a little extra salt. Served over baking powder biscuits from the freezer section. YUMMMY. Thanks, I love it!Read More
I know exactly what is missing here... you need to sautee an onion to start with here, then add the flour to the butter, and the broth. I also halved the broth (and the flour) for a better ratio of gravy to chicken.Read More
Ahh, comfort food! This is a wonderful chicken and biscuits recipe. I love that it doesn't call for cans of prepared soup, it's all homemade but still very easy. Changes I made: half and half instead of cream. No garlic, no almonds. Used peas/carrots combo instead of plain peas. I used all the salt and pepper called for and even added a little extra salt. Served over baking powder biscuits from the freezer section. YUMMMY. Thanks, I love it!
This was very good on a cold blustery day. To cut calories I used 2% milk instead of cream. Delicious! The only thing I would change about this recipe is that next time I will add some carrots and celery.
This was a good recipie, but it needed a little more. I doubled the amount of seasonings and added some chicken boullion. This made it a lot more flavorful. I would also recommend increasing the amount of liquids. Just taste it and add more seasonings if you need it. Really good!
I've made this twice, both times using shredded chicken instead of cubed (to shred, boil chicken breast for 20 minutes then use two fork to shred). The 2nd time I made this I doubled the garlic powder, salt and pepper, which greately improved this recipe.
This was very good and sinfully rich! I simmered chicken breasts with some vegetables and seasoning and used the broth instead of canned. Even though I love almonds, I left them out. Easy dish to put together but not one I can, in good conscience, eat all the time because of the heavy cream. I may try using milk as others have suggested or maybe even half cream and half milk to help with the calories. However, if you're looking for comfort food, this dish definitely fits the bill.
Great basic recipe that allows for lots of substitutions depending on what you happen to have on hand. Husband really, REALLY dislikes peas...but he ate 'em! We'll have this again using broccoli or asparagus instead. Also, this recipe makes a lot for our small family. Served this last night over buttermilk drop biscuits, we're having the leftovers tonight over rice. Thanks for submitting Sara!
This was very good. Taste very close to the chicken and biscuit recipe at my favorite restaurant. I did cut way back on the amount of butter though, only used 2 T. and only 1/2 t. of Lawry's seasoned salt, instead of 1 t. salt. Also, I used half milk and half cream. Still VERY good!
Debatable on the Four or Five Star rating, due to it just pleases EVERYONE in our circle. I don't use nearly that much broth, and use 2% milk. The sauce needs a bit of jazzing up (More garlic, add in basil, parsley, cayenne - whatever you like). I never add the peas or almonds out of preference.
I know exactly what is missing here... you need to sautee an onion to start with here, then add the flour to the butter, and the broth. I also halved the broth (and the flour) for a better ratio of gravy to chicken.
This was simple, home cooking and we liked it. I did "doctor"it a little, by omitting the almonds, and using mixed vegetables instead of peas. I also used vegetarian "chicken" cutlets, since I don't eat meat. It was nice to have an easy, home cooked recipe that doesn't call for canned soup.
Great recipe, needed diced onion and mixed veggies but otherwise spot on!
No joke, my boyfriend applauded me at the dinner table, twice! Here are the changes I made to make this an applaud worthy dinner: half and half instead of heavy cream, no salt, frozen mixed veggies (thawed), 1 cube chicken bullion, no almonds, added dried parsley and tarragon. I had two chicken breasts so I cubed them and pan fried them in olive oil and garlic. Enjoy this comfort food on a cold winter night.
I tired this recipe for supper and my family didn't like it. My husband ate it but I could tell he didn't really like it. My son ended up eating peanut butter and jelly. I won't make this recipe again. Once was enough.
This was an excellent recipe! I recommend it for sure. My Quebecoise roomies used to make something very very simmilar with puff pastry busicuits instead of regular biscuits. The only thing I would change is that before adding the flour to the butter, I would have browned the butter to bring out that slightly nutty flavour, then added the flour. I think this would have added a subtle dimension to the end product, as I found the recipe just needed that little something extra. I also skipped the almonds and added another cup of veggies to replace it. The other thing was, I also used frozen mixed veggies (peas, corn, carrots, green beans) instead of just peas as I was trying to copy my roomates' recipe.
Best I've ever had!!!! I only added a pinch of time and some peas/corn. Probably my new favorite meal!! Used the Better homes biscuit recipe. Thank you thank you!!
Very tasty. had to add much more seasoning, including parsely, onion powder, garlic poder, and even italian seasoning but if very tasty over the biscuits that i made.
The best part about this recipe is the leftovers. We weren't thrilled with it originally and only ate about half. The next day I added carrots, celery and onion to the other half and covered it in homemade mashed potatos mixed with cheese and baked it for 30 minutes at 350. And it was a huge hit.
Absolutely dynamite "down home" recipe....adding a little cooked crumbled bacon just put it right over the top for me. Great brunch meal with a side salad.
This was quite yummy. I made biscuits from bisquick mix and the chicken sauce was just delicious on top. My husband raved over this. I added some dried thyme to the rue as this is something that always adds the extra something to any creamed chicken dish including chicken pot pie. Overall, a great down-home country dinner.
I omitted the salt, added three chicken bullion cubes, added extra pepper, extra garlic, extra chicken, and the taste was STILL limited. It had a very pretty appearance and consistency, but my husband and I couldn't taste the chicken. I wonder if it was because of the heavy cream. Thanks for posting this recipe; but I'm going to continue looking for creamed chicken.
Great recipe! Used mixed veggies, left out the almonds (only because I didn't have any on hand) and used half and half. Brown my chicken in a skillet with some EVOO, shredded it then threw everything into my slow cooker for a few hours and it came out great! This is a definate keeper!
This is my "go-to" recipe for leftover chicken and turkey. It is so refreshing not to use canned cream soup and I always have the ingredients on hand. I use skim milk since that's all we use and omit the almonds and peas since not all of the family will eat them. I serve this with peas as a side dish and usually steamed broccoli. If you want a really decadent, starchy meal, try this over left-over mashed potatoes. Heavenly! Absolutely my favorite way but I'm trying to cut down on it. Thanks for the great recipe.
My boys LOVED this recipe! I left out the almonds and used two chicken breasts that I quickly cooked in a saute pan with garlic, salt, pepper and a little olive oil. I served it over mashed potatoes!
This was an okay base, but really bland and in desperate need of MORE. I was able to save it, but it needed a lot of help. Left out the almonds due to allergies; perhaps that was the flaw.
My mom never made this while I was growing up, yet tasting this felt like coming home! Very tasty and comforting. Thank you for this recipe!
Made this in a last minute panic! (Not to mention was cooking for in-laws too) and surprising managed to fool everyone into thinking this 30 minute meal took all day long and acquired the family title as "Paula Deen" this Recipe is for the win! awesome for the working mom or the college chick trying to impress a dude.
I seasoned the chicken with chicken bullion, dash of season salt, celery salt, and onion salt with a dash or two of ground garlic. I also used fresh veggies instead of frozen; carrots chopped, long green beans, and some mature peas. I omitted the almonds. Served over brown rice (seasoned with chicken bullion). I would say the biscuits would be delicious but I was trying to cut a few fat grams, haa.
Awesome! Will never use canned soup to make this ever again! Thanks for the great reciepe!
Very very bland. Had to add a lot more garlic and salt and pepper and it was still kinda plain.
Used this for gravy in chicken pot pie. Huge hit! I had to let it sit for about 5 minutes to thicken again. But it turned out wonderful!
Great flavor and easy!! I used half and half to cut down a little on the calories, but I wanted to keep to the recipe as much as possible. I will make this again!
Excellent and easy recipe for leftover chicken! I left out the almonds. Chopped up a small peeled potato into small bite-sized pieces and parboiled those and frozen peas and carrots in some water just until a little soft. Then added the veggies to the cream mixture as the recipe says. Will make again!
A delicious, easy, yet classy dish. The almonds take it up a notch. I forgot to add the green peas but will definitely try to remember next time. This is common enough to serve using left-over chicken, yet fancy enough to serve dinner guests. I used Fat Free Half and Half instead of heavy cream, and I used water/Better than Bouillon instead of chicken broth. It also needed only 1/2 the salt called for, perhaps due to my using Better than Bouillon.
My fiance loves this, I saute the chicken in garlic for a little more flavor and substitute 2% milk for the cream. Delicious!
This recipe was AWESOME! I used frozen peas and carrots and just biscuits from pillsbury. So SO good and my boyfriend took seconds. Excellent recipe.
I have always loved creamed chicken over waffles or toast. A major comfort food from my childhood. I made this with fresh chicken (about 4 breast ppeices cut into bite sized chunks), sauted in butter with salt and pepper. I made the recipe, adding a bit of onion powder, and a bag of frozen thawed mixed veggies (peas, carrots, corn, and green beans). I also left out the almonds. I subsituted whole milk for the cream. It did not thicken up like I wanted to I added about 1/4 cup of flour dissolved in hot water. I served this over toast for myself and my son and over mashed potatoes for my hubby. The adults loved it but our son wasn't thrilled with it. It is a bit peppery but tastes just fine with the bland toast/mashed potatoes. There are lots of leftovers that I will turn into a sheaper's pie type grattan for another day.
I've never had creamed chicken before...and this recipe is an outstanding introduction. I made the following changes and it was quite tasty. White pepper instead of black (you can add the black pepper to single servings); added 2 tablespoons cream sherry to the bechamel; added fresh lemon thyme sprigs; used half and half instead of heavy cream; used shredded white and dark meat from a purchased rotisserie chicken. I skipped the almonds. Comfort food for sure, and a keeper.
Very tasty! And Simple. I put this over the biscuits you find in the frozen food section. Highly recommended!
The gravy isn't very chickeny--next time, I'd reduc 4 cups of broth to 2 before using it in this recipe. I did add mushrooms and left out the almonds.
Great recipe. I took it to pure decadence by serving over Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry Shells. Talk about rich!
I have to agree with love2cook32 and next time would add some extra instant boullion for a bolder chicken flavor. Maybe that would help counter how buttery this tasted, way too much. Maybe it would have helped if I'd browned the flour some?
Very good. I leave out the garlic because I don't think it needs it. This recipe makes a delicious gravy for biscuits or inside a pie crust for pot pie (just add mixed veggies).
My kids loved this! I made my own chicken broth which gave it a wonderful flavor: sautee onion and garlic in pan, add 2 large chicken breasts then add 2-3 cups of water.
It was really good. The only thing I did was double the garlic I also used 4 good sized chicken beast. It was a hit, my BF asked me to make it again soon.
Yummy. Solid recipe if your looking for comfort food. My kids prefer this without any vegetables, still has good flavor. I make a couple times a year.
Just like we had when I was a kid on the farm back in Michigan. Tasted good on a cold day here in California. Thank you
I was planning to use 2% milk instead of heavy cream in this recipe, but when I got started, I discovered that my husband had drunk all the milk. Neither of us felt like running out to get more, so I used about 3 1/2 cups of chicken broth and three big spoonfuls of yogurt. I doubled the garlic powder but kept the salt and pepper the same. I also added some canned corn. I omitted the almonds. It turned out fantastic. My husband said it was one of his favorite dishes I've made!
Great recipe! I used canned chicken because I was running on time but next time I would definitely boil and shred the chicken to put in it. I doubled the seasonings, did not add the vegetables or almonds, and don't double liquid as some people say to do unless you want a TON of liquid and a little bit of chicken. I used the heavy cream and it was awesome. I don't know if it was the doubling of the liquid or what, but I had a hard time getting it to thicken up so I added more and more flour to it. I did add a chicken bouillon cube to the liquid as it was cooking and it added a more "chicken" flavor and was good! Will definitely make again!
I made this last night (using turkey, leftovers from Thanksgiving), and it was excellent. My husband said this was the best he has ever had. My children and I loved it to. Thank you for submitting this recipe.
Great simple comfort food recipe. Needed to use up some chicken breast and this was a quick and tasty meal for a cold day! Changed a few things; I boiled my chicken in chicken broth, chicken boullion cube and two sliced carrots for 20 minutes. Then sauted onion and 3 galic cloves with the butter before adding flour. I also added poultry seasoning and thyme like others did to my flour. I did not have cream only used 2% milk. Was good but the cream gives it a sweeter taste which I like. Absolutly going to make this all winter long!!
This was good and I will make it again but it wasn't a 5-star. I like things really easy so I used cooked canned chicken and I used a frozen pea and mushroom mix. I served it over toast but will also serve over biscuits. Thanks for the recipe!
This is almost exactly like my MamMaw's recipe! I cut the recipe in half, used a roast chicken, fryed the pepper for a minute or two before adding the flour (it helps to release the flavor), omitted the almonds but added celery salt as well as two hard-boiled eggs & a sprinkle of nutmeg. I served this in store-bought crepes & garnished w/ fresh chopped parsley. With a salad, this was an elegant yet comforting meal & it was a snap to put together. Thansk for the recipe, Sara!
This is amazing I absolutely love it I didn't change a thing!!!
Really nice recipe, I seasoned mine a little more with some poultry seasoning, sautéed onion and garlic. Half and half worked just fine and spooned it on puff pastry shells. Served with a salad and everyone thought it was special. Thanks for sharing this one.
Well worth the effort, everyone loves this one.
I made this for the first time tonight and my husband and I both loved it. This is quick and easy to make and the flavor is great.
This is sooooo good!! I too omitted the peas and almonds and used half and half instead of cream. I also used it as a base for chiken pot pies and they were awesome!
I did stick to the recipe for the most part however I did add Onion power and celery, carrot, onion and left out the almonds. Good recipe Thanks
The flavor of this dish is excellent, though I left out the peas (my husband HATES them) and the almonds. I used whole milk, however, and it didn't thicken. I don't know what went wrong, but I will definitely try again because it tastes so good!
This was okay. Everyone ate it but the only one who thought it was 5 stars was my 11 yr old.
Perfect comfort! I used bisquit recipe on bisquick box,adding garlic powder and cheese inside bisquits when made the biscuits. The hardness of those biscuits is good for pouring this recipe over!
Good comfort food. The heavy cream makes it very rich. We also left out the almonds.
This is very very good. Quick and simple. I love it. I think this would also be very good with ham instead of chicken.
My husband and I really enjoyed this. It reminded me of a chicken recipie my grandmother used to make. I left out the almonds and peas. We poured the sauce ove rice. I will make this again.
It is really good, but you do need to season it with more than the directions call for. Hence the 4 star rating.
Liked it, was pretty simple and easy to make. I used regular milk and the creaminess was just right.
Since this is a weeknight, last minute meal I don't usually have cream on hand, but milk works just as well. It just isn't quite so rich and that's not necessarily a bad thing! I add some sliced celery and carrots (steamed or cooked in boiling water till just tender crisp). You can also serve it over rice.
very good and easy! i used 1% milk and it was fine. i did add more seasoning than what it called for.
I think this turned out very good. I did use 1/2 and 1/2 instead of heavy cream. I also ended up adding some more spices along with about 2 tsp of instant chicken bouillon due to a slight lack of flavor. All in all I would for sure make this again as it makes for a great quick and easy comfort meal! thanks
I had to adjust this recipe to for 100 people and it was incredible! It was definitely restaurant quality! I substituted peas, green beans, carrots & corn instead of just plain peas and really enjoyed it. I cannot wait to make this for my family! Tonight we made it for an official fire company meeting and everyone loved it!
This was perfect for a fast supper before soccer! I seasoned the chicken and cooked it in olive oil with fresh garlic. I used half and half and fresh chicken broth. I added lots of frozen mixed veggies and used some seasoned salt from Penzey's for extra flavor. I will make this again.
This was good, but it lacks chicken flavor. I made it as written, omitting only the almonds, because I had none. For the chicken, I first seared, then simmered bone-in chicken breasts in the chicken broth. I deglazed the sauté pan and added those drippings to the saucepan. My sauce was beautiful and thick until I added the peas. Then it thinned out. I think the peas were still a little frozen, a mistake I won't repeat. I fixed the sauce with a little cornstarch slurry, no problem there. Still, it was too light on flavor. I added about 2 TBLS poultry seasoning and a teaspoon of chicken bouillon. Then it was perfect. So, 4 stars, because it needs a flavor boost. Easy to make and great for a cold winter night.
This makes a nice sauce. I adjusted the recipe a bit by using less butter and using half-n-half rather than whipping cream. I just simmered it a little longer to make it nice and thick and creamy. I used sliced fresh garlic cloves (two) that I sauteed with the cut up chicken breasts in a little bit of butter. I served this over whole wheat toast for lunch. I would like to try it over egg noodles. Yum!
This was pretty good with the changes that I made. I used milk instead of cream only because I didn't have any cream. It was fine without it. I used 1 can of peas and 1 can of carrots. I took out the almonds just because I can't see how they fit into this recipe. This was really good over Grands biscuits. Very quick to make.
This was a hit with my family. Instead of the cream, I used non-fat half and half, although undiluted canned non-fat milk also would have worked. I added sauteed carrots, mushrooms, and onions. A handful of frozen peas were added shortly before serving. The 2nd time I made this I had unexpected company so I stirred this into cooked pasta and topped with a sprinkling of parmesean cheese and chopped cooked bacon. It was very tasty.
Excellent! I made this into a casserole by baking biscuits on top (baked the creamed chicken in the oven at 350 for 20 mins until bubbly, then dropped balls of biscuit dough on top and baked for another 15 mins). I had whole milk on hand, so I substituted it for heavy cream. I doubled the garlic powder and black pepper and added basil and a few dashes of cayenne pepper for flavor (no spiciness could be detected). I used a peas/carrot mix and added some corn. Totally fattening, but rave reviews from my family!
After reading other reviews, I decided to use mixed veggies instead of peas (since my mom hates peas), and we tripled the recipe to ensure we had left overs. Definitely glad we did, because everyone LOVED it! Thanks for the great recipe!
Really good. A little bland. Instead of heavy cream, I used skim milk and a bit of corn startch. Just a few extra spices next time and this will be great!
A good recipe to use up leftover chicken but I'm not sure if it's a "5-star". I used milk instead of cream and, as suggested, cut the pepper to 1/4 tsp. I did put the almonds in, but don't think I'd do it again. Somehow the crunch of the almonds is unsettling in an otherwise soft and creamy chicken dish. Overall, however, it is a good one-dish meal and even the pea-haters ate this one.
Delicious! Thanks for this simple, satisfying meal. I used skim milk & added a dash of parsley and a little more garlic powder. I threw in some shredded chicken & frozen peas & carrots that I had quickly steamed. It was excellent!
OMG! Fantastic recipe! I used 2% milk in place of cream to cut the calories, and it turned out great. Using half chicken broth helped it to stay rich tasting without having to use the cream. Thanks for the recipe.
It was okay, will try again and add cornstarch to thicken
Very tasty.I used milk instead of cream.Added frozen whole kernel corn and a little bit of dried parsley flakes.I cooked the chicken breast in chicken broth along with 1 chicken bullion cube.I also added 1 chicken cube after I added everything else for more flavor.It turned out perfect.Hubby loved it.I will be making it again.Thank you for sharing this.
WOW! This was great and easy to make! I used chicken bullion cubes instead of the broth. Added some onions and carrots and you got your self a winner!! Over some hot biscuits as stated...AWESOME!
Family loved this recipe. I am a veg who cooks for the fam and I look for recipes I can tell will please without having to taste along the way. I made some changes; some were mine, and most (as always) followed suggestions of the other reviewers. I added 1 envelope sodium free boullion to water as I boiled the chicken during preparation. Doubled all spices. Used seasoned salt instead of regular. Used fat free half and half instead of heavy cream and no one missed it! No almonds. Used 1 cup frozen corn, 1 cup frozen corn and 2 stalks fresh chopped celery. Used 1/2 envelope sodium free chicken boullion. Used 1/4 tsp cayenne. Used 1/2 tsp basil. Kids said dinner was not spicy enough to even need to take a drink of milk and that it was perfect. I ended up adding somewhere around an extra TBSP cornstarch in some cold water at the very end to thicken for family preference and serving over jumbo store bought biscuits. DH and kids loved this. This will become a family favorite, and that's really hard to find for my house :-). Thanks for original posting, Sal!
So good. I boiled my chicken breasts first then shredded them as one reviewer suggested. Also used 1c heavy cream and 1c lite cream. Instead of almonds and peas I used 2 cans (drained) of the "fancy" vegetables - potatoes, carrots and green beans only because I have a picky eater at home. This dish was SUPER delish and leaves lots of room for seasoning the way you like. Will definitely be making this again.
Quick, easy and yum! I used a rotisserie chicken, half and half instead of heavy cream, used a peas/carrots mix, and omitted almonds. Also added a little celery salt and poultry seasoning. Served over warm biscuits - perfect on a snowy day!
This was an AWESOME recipe!!!!!! My family gobbled it right up. I have a 11 year old son that is extremely picky and he has his plate almost gone before I could even sit down to eat!!!! I did use 1/2 heavy cream and 1/2 2% milk to cut some of the calories, but it was still very good! Easy to make and delicious! Who can ask for more!!!! Highly recommend!
I made a similar recipe that called for garlic and it was awful so I choose to omit the garlic and almonds. I also used half and half instead of cream and anded some canned mushrooms. It was delicious! I'm giving this 3 stars (which I consider slightly above edible) as is but it would have been 5 if it didn't call for garlic. Also, for beginner cooks I think it's important for them to know that you need to continually stir the sauce while it's on the burner thickening.
I love that this is all fresh stuff so I'm not getting a bunch of preservatives and MSG. Great flavor too!
Loved it but left out the peas and almonds. Kids loved it. Husband loved it.
This recipe reminds me of the creamed chicken my mother used to make. Comfort food at its best and my family loves it. As recommended, I added onion and chicken bullion which really enhances the flavor. We serve it over Pepperidge Farm pastry shells
we omit the almonds, but it is a great way to use leftover chicken. great comfort food.
I will definitely make it again. Since there are only two of us,so I cut most recipes in half plus we often want something easy and quick. Therefore, I used a 12.5 oz can of chicken breast, sauteed some onion and celery in the butter and used half of everything else! Since heavy cream is generally not on hand, I keep Crema on my pantry shelf. We had enough for lunch the next day.
This recipe is so creamy and delicious. I left out the almonds because I didn't have any but I used the ingredients in the original recipe. I can't imagine it would taste better using half and half and margarine. If you like rich, creamy foods, you'll love this!
This was good and even better as leftovers the next day. I also used 2% milk instead of cream... it's probably better with the cream but still very good with the milk and has much less fat.
I bought sliced almonds, and roasted them, but I don't know that that would make a difference either way. It was a huge hit with my super picky children!
I used frozen mixed veggies instead, no almonds. Used the broth from the cooked chicken cubes. Added more garlic. Great recipe, kid loved it too!
This is not like my grandma made it. This was a "sausage gravy" style, high-fat, creamy gravy. Not my thing at all. Apparently, lots of people like that, judging by the ratings here, but be aware this is a thick and goopy dairy-based gravy. I will make it next time with only chicken broth and add a splash of milk perhaps at the end, to taste. My grandma has passed away and I can't ask her but she must have skipped the high-fat dairy in the sauce.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections