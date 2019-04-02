Creamed Chicken for Biscuits

Family loved this recipe. I am a veg who cooks for the fam and I look for recipes I can tell will please without having to taste along the way. I made some changes; some were mine, and most (as always) followed suggestions of the other reviewers. I added 1 envelope sodium free boullion to water as I boiled the chicken during preparation. Doubled all spices. Used seasoned salt instead of regular. Used fat free half and half instead of heavy cream and no one missed it! No almonds. Used 1 cup frozen corn, 1 cup frozen corn and 2 stalks fresh chopped celery. Used 1/2 envelope sodium free chicken boullion. Used 1/4 tsp cayenne. Used 1/2 tsp basil. Kids said dinner was not spicy enough to even need to take a drink of milk and that it was perfect. I ended up adding somewhere around an extra TBSP cornstarch in some cold water at the very end to thicken for family preference and serving over jumbo store bought biscuits. DH and kids loved this. This will become a family favorite, and that's really hard to find for my house :-). Thanks for original posting, Sal!