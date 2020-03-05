Easy German Chocolate Cake Icing

Rating: 4.59 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a very quick, easy icing recipe for German chocolate cake. It's the best and quickest. My grandmother passes it to my mom, my mom to me, and me to you. You can substitute walnuts for pecans, if desired.

By BESTHEN

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir brown sugar, coconut, pecans, and milk into hot butter; bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring constantly, until thick and bubbling, about 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 29g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 21.1mg; sodium 83.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (39)

Most helpful positive review

VAYDELOTT
Rating: 4 stars
09/05/2015
This was pretty good, followed the recipe as written with all ingredients & no additional to see how it handled. This was my first attempt at this type of frosting & I wasn't super clear on how long it should take to reach different stages other than what was written which was a little vague. Ended up cooking until it was as described (thicker & bubbly) but it took longer than the 3 minutes described. Since I only have store/bakery versions to compare to, this set up a little more solidly than I would have preferred & I ended up adding a few drops of milk to make it more pliable & easy to work with. Overall, definitely would recommend giving this a shot based on the simple ingredients, ease of preparation & flavor. It is a pretty tasty frosting & the solidity may have been in part to my inexperience; thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

ken phillips
Rating: 3 stars
10/06/2015
After following the directions given I wasn't happy with the consistency it was a bit more solid then what I'm familiar with. Sooo I added a bit of whipping cream to smooth out the texture. The taste is not what I expected but it will do great as a filling for my cupcakes and brownies. I plan to mix it in my ice cream just to see how useful this particular recipe is. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Andrea Mallett
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2016
I wanted this icing to top off a chocolate bundt cake. I had slightly less than 1 full cup of pecans, & I also added a dash of vanilla...otherwise I used the quantities listed. I cooked it on medium heat for 3 mins, then lowered the heat & cooked for 2 more mins. It tastes fantastic & the texture is exactly right. I let it cool for about 5 mins before icing my cake. I would likely double the recipe for a layered cake, but there was plenty for the bundt cake. This recipe was quick, easy, & delicious! I will use it again & again. Thank you for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Francesvr
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2015
It was delicious and easy! Read More
Helpful
(6)
MarthaMyDear
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2017
Didn't make enough to cover my 9x13 inch cake so I kind of spread it thin. Very tasty though. Next time I'll double the recipe. Thanks for sharing this very easy recipe. :) Read More
Helpful
(5)
Laurie Vitek
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2018
Easy and delish. I made as recommended in recipe, except I added a little salt after tasting, which enhanced the flavor. It's a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(4)
JESLOPEZ77
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2020
Easy, yummy and quick! Plus, it doesn’t call for eggs! Loved it!!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
tinamarie
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2018
This was my first time ever making my own icing and using this recipe made it all that much better! It turned out great. I did double the recipe just in case for a 9x13 came and I am glad I did! Very easy and delicious recipe, thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Pat Rickman
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2016
I loved it. I only made half of recipe. I made a double recipe of the simple coffee mug cake in a dish. I made it again but didn't have pecans but it was still great. Read More
Helpful
(1)
