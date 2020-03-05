Easy German Chocolate Cake Icing

I wanted this icing to top off a chocolate bundt cake. I had slightly less than 1 full cup of pecans, & I also added a dash of vanilla...otherwise I used the quantities listed. I cooked it on medium heat for 3 mins, then lowered the heat & cooked for 2 more mins. It tastes fantastic & the texture is exactly right. I let it cool for about 5 mins before icing my cake. I would likely double the recipe for a layered cake, but there was plenty for the bundt cake. This recipe was quick, easy, & delicious! I will use it again & again. Thank you for the recipe!
This was pretty good, followed the recipe as written with all ingredients & no additional to see how it handled. This was my first attempt at this type of frosting & I wasn't super clear on how long it should take to reach different stages other than what was written which was a little vague. Ended up cooking until it was as described (thicker & bubbly) but it took longer than the 3 minutes described. Since I only have store/bakery versions to compare to, this set up a little more solidly than I would have preferred & I ended up adding a few drops of milk to make it more pliable & easy to work with. Overall, definitely would recommend giving this a shot based on the simple ingredients, ease of preparation & flavor. It is a pretty tasty frosting & the solidity may have been in part to my inexperience; thanks for sharing!
It was delicious and easy!
Didn't make enough to cover my 9x13 inch cake so I kind of spread it thin. Very tasty though. Next time I'll double the recipe. Thanks for sharing this very easy recipe. :)
Easy and delish. I made as recommended in recipe, except I added a little salt after tasting, which enhanced the flavor. It's a keeper!
Easy, yummy and quick! Plus, it doesn’t call for eggs! Loved it!!!
This was my first time ever making my own icing and using this recipe made it all that much better! It turned out great. I did double the recipe just in case for a 9x13 came and I am glad I did! Very easy and delicious recipe, thanks for sharing!
After following the directions given I wasn't happy with the consistency it was a bit more solid then what I'm familiar with. Sooo I added a bit of whipping cream to smooth out the texture. The taste is not what I expected but it will do great as a filling for my cupcakes and brownies. I plan to mix it in my ice cream just to see how useful this particular recipe is.
I loved it. I only made half of recipe. I made a double recipe of the simple coffee mug cake in a dish. I made it again but didn't have pecans but it was still great.