German Chocolate Cake Icing

Was looking for an easier frosting than the rich one I have made in the past. This fit the bill and was great for the 9x13 German Chocolate cake from box mix. I cooked about 15 min. stirring every 10-20 seconds to be sure that it wouldn't scorch on the bottom. Only changes - I added 1/2 tsp. vanilla after I removed it from the heat stirred in about 1/4 cup extra coconut to finish off my bag. I let it cool about 25 min. stirring once in a while before frosting the cake. I'm sure I will make it again!
Tastes and spreads more like Carmel candy than frosting...definetly missing something. Wish I had tasted it prior to spreading it on my beautiful cake.
This stuff is AWESOME. Like others, I added a little vanilla after removing it from the heat. I didn't have a candy thermometer so I just just cooked and frequently stirred for 15 minutes. Absolutely delicious!
Came out perfect. I only let it boil 5-6 minutes and the consistency is just right to frost with. I did use half and half in place of the milk and added a tsp. of vanilla.
Very good and easy! This was great on a rich buttermilk chocoalte cake that I usually put cinnamon in with a chocolate pecan frosting. Decided to change it up and it was great. I used Kari's suggestion about using 1/2 and 1/2 and adding vanilla at the end with the coconut and pecans. Thanks for this recipe! I'll be using it again!
followed the instructions. As soon as I took it off the heat and added the coconut the butter separated.
I am new at this and followed directions but must have cooked it too long. Icing came out like candy and could not use it. JLJ
Easy to make and great flavor.
This was so delicious that I made extra and put it on top of a chocolate pie Made with chocolate pudding and it was to die for.