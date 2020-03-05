German Chocolate Cake Icing

Rating: 3.94 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

I created this icing while searching for a German chocolate icing that did not include evaporated milk or eggs. I find this recipe has more of a caramel flavor that the traditional recipes. Yummy!

By Cindi L

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring brown sugar, milk, and butter to a boil in a large saucepan, stirring occasionally. Boil until icing thickens and reaches 240 degrees F to 245 degrees F (115 degrees C to 118 degrees C) on a candy thermometer, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in coconut and pecans. If icing is too thick, thin with milk to desired consistency.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 21.1mg; sodium 64.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (16)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

gloriaS
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2016
Was looking for an easier frosting than the rich one I have made in the past. This fit the bill and was great for the 9x13 German Chocolate cake from box mix. I cooked about 15 min. stirring every 10-20 seconds to be sure that it wouldn't scorch on the bottom. Only changes - I added 1/2 tsp. vanilla after I removed it from the heat stirred in about 1/4 cup extra coconut to finish off my bag. I let it cool about 25 min. stirring once in a while before frosting the cake. I'm sure I will make it again! Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

DJ's
Rating: 2 stars
09/15/2016
Tastes and spreads more like Carmel candy than frosting...definetly missing something. Wish I had tasted it prior to spreading it on my beautiful cake. Read More
Helpful
(4)
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
gloriaS
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2016
Was looking for an easier frosting than the rich one I have made in the past. This fit the bill and was great for the 9x13 German Chocolate cake from box mix. I cooked about 15 min. stirring every 10-20 seconds to be sure that it wouldn't scorch on the bottom. Only changes - I added 1/2 tsp. vanilla after I removed it from the heat stirred in about 1/4 cup extra coconut to finish off my bag. I let it cool about 25 min. stirring once in a while before frosting the cake. I'm sure I will make it again! Read More
Helpful
(5)
DJ's
Rating: 2 stars
09/15/2016
Tastes and spreads more like Carmel candy than frosting...definetly missing something. Wish I had tasted it prior to spreading it on my beautiful cake. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Julie
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2016
This stuff is AWESOME. Like others, I added a little vanilla after removing it from the heat. I didn't have a candy thermometer so I just just cooked and frequently stirred for 15 minutes. Absolutely delicious! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
Kari Shifflett
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2016
Came out perfect. I only let it boil 5-6 minutes and the consistency is just right to frost with. I did use half and half in place of the milk and added a tsp. of vanilla. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Freespiritcook
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2016
Very good and easy! This was great on a rich buttermilk chocoalte cake that I usually put cinnamon in with a chocolate pecan frosting. Decided to change it up and it was great. I used Kari's suggestion about using 1/2 and 1/2 and adding vanilla at the end with the coconut and pecans. Thanks for this recipe! I'll be using it again! Read More
Faith Emerson
Rating: 1 stars
02/17/2018
followed the instructions. As soon as I took it off the heat and added the coconut the butter separated. Read More
Advertisement
mrj1201
Rating: 1 stars
09/15/2016
I am new at this and followed directions but must have cooked it too long. Icing came out like candy and could not use it. JLJ Read More
Charlene Adams Roush
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2020
Easy to make and great flavor. Read More
Linda Quinn
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2021
This was so delicious that I made extra and put it on top of a chocolate pie Made with chocolate pudding and it was to die for. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/12/2022