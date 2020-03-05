German Chocolate Cake Icing

1 of 16

Rating: 5 stars Was looking for an easier frosting than the rich one I have made in the past. This fit the bill and was great for the 9x13 German Chocolate cake from box mix. I cooked about 15 min. stirring every 10-20 seconds to be sure that it wouldn't scorch on the bottom. Only changes - I added 1/2 tsp. vanilla after I removed it from the heat stirred in about 1/4 cup extra coconut to finish off my bag. I let it cool about 25 min. stirring once in a while before frosting the cake. I'm sure I will make it again! Helpful (5)

Rating: 2 stars Tastes and spreads more like Carmel candy than frosting...definetly missing something. Wish I had tasted it prior to spreading it on my beautiful cake. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This stuff is AWESOME. Like others, I added a little vanilla after removing it from the heat. I didn't have a candy thermometer so I just just cooked and frequently stirred for 15 minutes. Absolutely delicious! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Came out perfect. I only let it boil 5-6 minutes and the consistency is just right to frost with. I did use half and half in place of the milk and added a tsp. of vanilla. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Very good and easy! This was great on a rich buttermilk chocoalte cake that I usually put cinnamon in with a chocolate pecan frosting. Decided to change it up and it was great. I used Kari's suggestion about using 1/2 and 1/2 and adding vanilla at the end with the coconut and pecans. Thanks for this recipe! I'll be using it again!

Rating: 1 stars followed the instructions. As soon as I took it off the heat and added the coconut the butter separated.

Rating: 1 stars I am new at this and followed directions but must have cooked it too long. Icing came out like candy and could not use it. JLJ

Rating: 5 stars Easy to make and great flavor.