Southern Style Dry Rub for Pork or Chicken

Rating: 4.69 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 27
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A classic pork or chicken dry rub that is very popular in Southern Georgia. This is enough to coat about 5 to 7 pounds of ribs or 10 pounds of pork roast or chicken. You can add more cayenne pepper by the teaspoon depending on how hot you like it.

By Audrey

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk brown sugar, paprika, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl. Store in an airtight container.

Cook's Note:

Season meat with dry rub and let sit for 30 to 45 minutes before grilling or smoking the meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
22 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 5.2g; fat 0.3g; sodium 2.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (44)

Reviews:
Sam Blackburn
Rating: 4 stars
04/17/2015
I tried this on split breast chicken in the oven and didn't have enough brown sugar to complete the recipe, but nonetheless it was a solid rub that served the purpose well. I'd recommend a little more cayenne for a little more kick, but it depends on what kicks your proverbial fancy. Read More
Helpful
(17)
bigdogmommie
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2015
I made this rub as the recipe is written, and smoked some chicken thighs on my Traeger Grill. My husband liked the flavor better than the Traeger rub that came with our grill, which was a little on the sweet side. This had just the right amount of flavor and a little kick from the pepper. Excellent. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Marilyn Shankula
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2017
I made this rub for some barbecued chicken and it was delicious. I made my rub less spicy by using one tablespoon of black pepper instead of two. I also eliminated the cayenne. It was still spicy, salty and a little sweet! Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Holly
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2015
Used this on a pork rib loin roast. Turned out moist and oh so tasty!! Saving this recipe to be used many more times!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
mommyluvs2cook
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2016
My husband loved this rub! He declared it delicious :) I used coconut sugar in place of brown, which worked out great! Cut back on the salt some. Fantastic!!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Tabi Cosper
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2016
Spicy, i didn't but next time i would but back on the salt. Very yummy over all, put on grilled chicken and it was great! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Laura McClure
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2016
Yum! Great taste. Will use again Read More
Helpful
(4)
Keaton Ballard
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2019
I made the rub and added a little oil to marinate my chicken thighs over night in the fridge. The chicken really soaked up the flavor and turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Theresa Smith
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2018
Applied this rub on some chicken drumsticks & my hubby cooked them on the Traeger .....everyone in the family loved it! Even had a picky-eater guest & they loved it as well! This is will now be my go-to dry rub recipe! Excellent! Read More
Helpful
(1)
