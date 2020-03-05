Southern Style Dry Rub for Pork or Chicken

I tried this on split breast chicken in the oven and didn't have enough brown sugar to complete the recipe, but nonetheless it was a solid rub that served the purpose well. I'd recommend a little more cayenne for a little more kick, but it depends on what kicks your proverbial fancy.
I made this rub as the recipe is written, and smoked some chicken thighs on my Traeger Grill. My husband liked the flavor better than the Traeger rub that came with our grill, which was a little on the sweet side. This had just the right amount of flavor and a little kick from the pepper. Excellent.
I made this rub for some barbecued chicken and it was delicious. I made my rub less spicy by using one tablespoon of black pepper instead of two. I also eliminated the cayenne. It was still spicy, salty and a little sweet! Yummy!
Used this on a pork rib loin roast. Turned out moist and oh so tasty!! Saving this recipe to be used many more times!!
My husband loved this rub! He declared it delicious :) I used coconut sugar in place of brown, which worked out great! Cut back on the salt some. Fantastic!!!
Spicy, i didn't but next time i would but back on the salt. Very yummy over all, put on grilled chicken and it was great!
Yum! Great taste. Will use again
I made the rub and added a little oil to marinate my chicken thighs over night in the fridge. The chicken really soaked up the flavor and turned out great!
Applied this rub on some chicken drumsticks & my hubby cooked them on the Traeger .....everyone in the family loved it! Even had a picky-eater guest & they loved it as well! This is will now be my go-to dry rub recipe! Excellent!