Rustic Chicken Rub
Servings Per Recipe: 25
Calories: 76
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.4g 3 %
carbohydrates: 18.5g 6 %
dietary fiber: 1.7g 7 %
sugars: 13.8g
fat: 0.3g
vitamin a iu: 327.7IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 0.4mg 3 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 13.8mg 23 %
folate: 5.7mcg 1 %
calcium: 74.2mg 7 %
iron: 1.7mg 10 %
magnesium: 11mg 4 %
potassium: 178.7mg 5 %
sodium: 9.2mg
calories from fat: 2.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
