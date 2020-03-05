Rustic Chicken Rub

Rating: 5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Great to make into a marinade; scoop out desired amount of rub and whisk with olive oil. Marinate chicken for 1 hour in the fridge and remove from fridge 15 minutes before cooking. This process allows for even cooking.

By Alexander the chef Scott

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
25 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

25
Original recipe yields 25 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend brown sugar, cilantro, tarragon, salt, basil, onion powder, garlic powder, dried lemon zest, parsley, black pepper, and paprika together in a food processor until well-combined. Store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 0.3g; sodium 9.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

bd.weld
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2015
This flavorful rub went well on a rotisserie chicken. The lemon zest is a welcomed addition to the other spices. Read More
Betty Hunt
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2015
I used this on fish and it was delicious! The only thing I didn't add was the onion powder because I had none yet it didn't do anything to the flavor. A keeper! Read More
ImMrsB
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2015
I only made about 1/3 of this recipe mixed with olive oil and rubbed on my fresh chickens - then smoked them for 4 hours. YUM! Everyone raved about the meat! This is my 2nd time using and I will continue. Read More
Liz
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2020
I made this rub exactly to the recipe for some chickens we put on the smoker. Best rub ever for chicken. Kids loved it and it smelled amazing while smoking. Will use it again and again. Only note is that it makes enough rub for about 5-6 chickens. Read More
