Loaded Cauliflower
A great way to add some zip to your cauliflower. This recipe is low-carb and resembles a loaded potato! Very unique and down right tasty!
A great way to add some zip to your cauliflower. This recipe is low-carb and resembles a loaded potato! Very unique and down right tasty!
Made this for dinner tonight, minus the onion powder-we didn't have any and used greek yogurt instead of sour cream. I have 3 kids (7-11) which gobbled it up and asked for seconds-they normally won't eat cauliflower. Will make again and again--thank you!Read More
The first few bites were great, but the flavor got rich too fast. I skipped the sour cream and used a hint of ranch dressing (maybe a tablespoon). I may make again, and I'm glad I tried it!Read More
Made this for dinner tonight, minus the onion powder-we didn't have any and used greek yogurt instead of sour cream. I have 3 kids (7-11) which gobbled it up and asked for seconds-they normally won't eat cauliflower. Will make again and again--thank you!
One of our favorites! So good. I always double this one since it is so popular. I read some of the reviews and was a bit confused. The recipe clearly calls for steaming first. Perhaps it has been edited? At any rate, this is a must. And as to the mashing, I prefer my dish to be more of a "crumble" than a mash. The object is not to make it smooth, just broken up. I do sometimes sprinkle a bit of extra cheese on top. We like the bubbly cheese topping.
Very easy and delicious. I did not add the ranch dressing mix but instead added bacon bits and sliced green onions. Decadent but at least its low carb, something we need to add more to our diets.
This is delicious and great way to disguise cauliflower if you have picky eaters that wouldn't usually eat it. A couple things I do to make this easier are, run the cauliflower through my food processor and then put it in a microwave safe bowl, cover with plastic wrap and zap it for about 8-10 minutes and let it sit for a couple minutes to steam through. Then I mix all the above ingredients, I substitute plain Greek yogurt for the sour cream for less fat, and bake as directed. Comes out great every time.
I steamed the cauliflower in the microwave which expedited that part of the recipe. I'm never totally on board when it comes to mashing cauliflower, since you simply can't get the consistency really as smooth as you can with potatoes. However, I love the fact that this dish is low carb, easy to make, and although I wouldn't go as far as to say it tastes "...like a loaded potato," I positively will say that some of those flavors are in it, and it's a very nice way to style up a cauliflower side dish. Bookchickadee, thanks for sharing your recipe.
This recipe was really good. Thoroughly enjoyed it and a great way to eat cauliflower! I made it without the ranch as it sometimes has MSG in it. And added 1/2 tsp of paprika for color. yum.
Love this recipe! Took the advice from lutzflcat and steamed the cauliflower first. This dish diasappeared quick! I am making this for Thanksgiving this year and am going to add some fresh broccoli pieces to it. Thanks for sharing!
i make 1 c. sour cream and 1 c. mayo mix w/ green onions and bacon and sliced fresh mushrooms, and cheddar cheese, mix all, add more cheddar and green onions to the top bake for 20 minutes... wonderful!
Great side dish! I did not mash the cauliflower and it turned out great. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exact.
Quick. Easy. Yummy! I left out the onion powder because I didn't have any, I used parmesan cheese, and I used no fat Greek Yogurt instead of sour cream.
Just tried this for the first time. It was amazing!!! So yummy. Tastes exactly like loaded potatoes, but actually healthy. I will be making this often now that I know how easy and healthy it is.
I have an electric Handy Steamer that does rice, veggies, etc. I used this to steam the cauliflower instead. I decided to try this recipe along with grilled steak. WOW!! It was such a hit to my surprise, that I certainly will make it again. Yumm!!
This was too good for words.I had to stop myself from eating the entire dish before my husband and other daughter got home to eat. My youngest and I ate 1/2 of it. Really, really good. No changes needed, well except for doubling it next time.
So simple and yummy! I didn't have onion powder or garlic powder so I cut up some leek, added salt and pepper and replaced the sour cream with Greek yogurt and added mushrooms and sausage on top!
All I can say is "OMG!". This was sooo good, and guilt free. I omitted the butter, used a whole pack of the Hidden Valley Ranch mix, and eyeballed the measurements since I doubled the recipe and was in a hurry. I also boiled the cauliflower because my steamer was not large enough for the amount of cauliflower I had. I will definitely be making this again. I love loaded potatoes, but this is just as tasty and without all the calories.
This is a great recipe. I made it and added some corn. My husband and I enjoyed it as a substitute for potatoes. Will make again.
Good flavor, but I do not recommend using microwave to steam the cauliflower. I'm sure that impacted the texture. Next time I'll follow the recipe and not try to save time.
The first few bites were great, but the flavor got rich too fast. I skipped the sour cream and used a hint of ranch dressing (maybe a tablespoon). I may make again, and I'm glad I tried it!
Turned out fantastic!
I added a little pepper and instead of onion salt I used diced green onion to add some color. I also had a little extra swiss cheese so I grated a small amount and added that. Delicious!
This recipe was really good. the mix of sour cream and cheese was delicious. I'm going to make again but this time not mash the cauliflower. I did not add ranch seasoning because I've always thought that was odd as a seasoning...and I added quite a bit of salt
followed directions ...loved it! husband went back till it was gone
I used this recipe and loved it. I added bacon it was great!
I don't have a steamer so I put it in a bowl with some water in the bottom and covered with a plate and cooked for 8 minutes in the microwave.It turned out great, especially with melted cheese on top
Best low-carb alternative to a loaded baked potato. My Husband and I fought over the leftovers!
EASY This was a nice way to change cauliflower up for a side dish. I followed recipe and we enjoyed. However, so many ways to make this your own. I microwaved the cauliflower, so much easier. I made a homemade dry ranch dressing. It was good, but you could easily use any combo of spices you have and enjoy. I used Greek yogurt. Also a crumb topping and more cheese would be nice. Or just steam cauliflower, break up a bit ,not mash , and sprinkle with spice and butter.
This is an awesome dish!!! I substituted Greek yogurt for the sour cream and added a bit of mayo-1/4 c. I added crumbled bacon (4 strips of pre cooked) and corn from two left over ears. I also like a bit of spice so added 1/2 tsp of chipotle powder. This will be a new go to.
I had a head of cauliflower on hand and decided to check out my go to recipes.com. This dish was a hit. Since I only had pre shredded Mexican cheese, that is what I used. The ranch mix is a bit salty so add it to taste. I otherwise followed the recipe as is. It turned out great!
I followed the directions except... I did not mash the cauliflower, just divide the florets. Delicious!
Followed this recipe verbatim. What a great way to jazz up cauliflower. My hubby loved it too. I can't wait to serve it to company.
This is amazing! I agree with other reviewers that you still know its cauliflower, but my husband and I both enjoy cauliflower, so that was not an issue. I have a veggie steamer so I steamed it until tender (about 20 minutes) and then after mashing it with a potato masher, I put it in a towel and twisted, but ther really was not that much liquid. then mised it up and baked as directed. One change, at the 30 minute point, I sprinked on a bit more cheddar and some bacon pieces I had, seemed to make it seem more like a loaded potato that way, but it was yummy just as is! Definitely something I will make over and over! Thanks!
Really good recipe. He will eat cauliflower if it is very flavored, and this one is. I did not steam on the stove. I cut into florets and put in a pie plate with a little water, saran wrap and par cook that way. Then I made the recipe as stated. Add your own seasonings with this. I will definitely make it again. Thanks for sharing.
I tweaked the recipe a little. I left out the onion powder and garlic powder and added a smidge more ranch dressing powder. I added crispy bacon bits that I fried up in the microwave like airplane wings. I also crushed a sleeve of Ritz Garlic flavored crackers and sprinkled over the top of the dish prior to placing in oven! I am in LOVE with this recipe!! Yes I would make it again in a heartbeat and maybe next time use chobani fat free plain yogurt instead of sour cream just to remove some of the fat and add some protein to it to add to the nutritional punch this dish has the potential of offering!!
I made some changes the second time (two days later) that turned this into a love. Follow the recipe as written but add a 1/2 teaspoon of salt to the mix. Once in the dish, add crispy bacon pieces and breadcrumbs on top then bake like the instructions. At the end, put on broil for 5 to 10 minutes until browned the way you like.
I recently made this, and I will say it was pretty tasty. I added more ranch mix than the recipe called for, because my particular head of cauliflower was kinda big. I also didn't bake the sour cream into it, only because we didn't have a lot and I wanted to make sure everyone got to put some on their serving afterwards.
This is really good and my husband (who is hypoglycemic and has to eat low carb) loves it! The only changes I made was adding chopped green onions and cook crumbled bacon in the mix. I also left cauliflower whole instead of mashing. Cuts down on time!
Excellent! Added leftover roast chicken for a complete meal. Also substituted Greek yogurt for sour cream. Healthy and yummy.
I loved this dish. I do not have a steamer, so I used one package of garlic cauliflower that I could steam in the microwave. Since I used garlic cauliflower, I ommited the garlic powder. One bag of the steamable cauliflower was perfect for the 2 serving size of the recipe. For the full 4 serving recipe, I would use 2 bags of cauliflower. We loved the way it turned out. very much resembled a potato side dish. We will definitely try this again!
This is great. I have made it twice already and second time I mixed frozen broccoli and cauliflower. Still as good. Love receipts like that. You can make changes and it still is delicious
This dish was so good! My husband loved it! I added extra cheese on top and some bacon. I also did not mash the cauliflower completely. This is a keeper! Enjoy!
made for my family and my daughters family of 6. Two thumbs up from all. Only thing i would change is maybe add a bit of milk to give it a thinner sauce.
The was really good...I followed all the ingredients, but did not mash the cauliflower (partial laziness and I prefer the crumbled consistency. I will definitely make it again. Thanks for the recipe!
Not creamy enough and you can't taste the ranch.
I didn't care for the taste of this - with the spices in it I thought it would have more flavor.
I didn’t read the directions thoroughly and poured the whole pack of ranch dressing mix in. After I realized I added too much; I double the sour cream. This was quickly scarfed down with no leftovers and everyone requested that it be made again.
This is a favorite for the whole family! Easy and yummy and perfect for a side with steak!
We enjoyed this very much. Thanks!
I made this for the second time tonight and it is delicious! Today I used my hand blender to get the cauliflower smoother and while it's not the exact same consistency of potatoes, it's still wonderful. Like some other reviewers, I topped it with a bit of extra cheese and some chopped fresh parsley which added color more than anything. I'll be making this for years to come!
Easily customizable! Next time, i plan to add chives and crumbled bacon! I broiled mine at the end, and sprinkled more cheese on top. This recipe is a winner!
Was ok. My kids wouldn't eat it. Mine looked nothing like the pic. I ate it and didn't mind it but for the effort it took and the review from the family it just wasn't worth it to make it again.
A little too much cheese - I halved the amount and it was good. I will make it again.
Great recipe. I make it weekly.
Love this ! I have one of the pickiest eaters in my house and even she loved it and asks for it again and again.
The only change I would make is to add more sour cream, grated cheese and add salt and pepper. I just felt like it needed more flavor to it. My husband really liked it.
DIDN`T HAVE ONION POWDER SO USED SOME ONION FLAKES, REALLY GOOD! Aways looking for ways to eat my veggies.
Amazingly yummy! I used low fat mayo and low fat sour cream and couldn't tell.
I'm not much of a veggy eater and I thought this was very good. I didn't use ranch dressing mix, but added about 1/4 cup of ranch dressing, some bacon bits and green onion, and then topped it with sour cream after I baked it. Will definitely make this again.
This was delicious! Made it as written.
Loved this! Recipe is Easily halved, steam for 20 minutes and bake at 375 for 20 minutes.
Made this once as written and it was tasty but needed a "zing.' Then made again with some fine chopped onions, doubled Ranch Dressing, doubled cheese, onion powder and added a T of minced garlic and it became a 5. Is also good cold for lunch.
Really good. It reminds me of a cheesy potato casserole we'd make a lot at potlucks growing up. I followed it as is.
This was delish. I usually use greek yogurt instead of sour cream...but I didn't even have that...so I used mayo. I hate when people change things then rate it...but I was so anxious to make this...now I'm guilty. Next time (and there WILL be a next time)...I will make it as written. Excellent!!!
This was amazing, and my family thought it was mashed potatoes till they bit into them!! Great flavor and I highly recommend
This was incredibly easy and delicious. I didn't have quite enough cauliflower so I included broccoli, I think it was a delicious addition. Will definitely be making this again.
I used fresh onions garlic nutmeg omitted sour cream it's soon oo good
Very good! Here's what I did: Cooked about 4 slices worth of chopped bacon. Removed bacon bits and set aside. Chopped cauliflower and sautéed in bacon fat with a small chopped onion and 1T minced garlic. Reduced heat to low, covered and let cook until tender. Stirred in onion powder and garlic powder. Omitted ranch because I don't like all those chemicals in my food. Combined cheese with sour cream and bacon, stirred into cauliflower and then threw the pan into the oven to brown. Delicious!
OMG, this is delicious. By the time I was ready to set up and take my cute little picture after a couple of scoops, my picky eater of a son ate it all. I did not change a thing, this is an awesome recipe (and looks pretty).
This was awesome! I didn’t mash the cauliflower and probably only steamed it for 10min max. I also used a homemade ranch dressing mix since I didn’t have a packet at home. It was a perfect accompaniment to a fish dish that I’d usually have a baked potato with, but I’ve recently cut the carb cord. This will definitely be in the rotation for future meals.
Loved it, I added the whole package of ranch dressing mix. I boiled my cauliflower until tender. I omitted the onion and garlic powder since there is enough in the dry mix. Added some cheddar cheese the last 5 minutes of cooking. Delicious, I will make this again and pass it on to friends!
Nice recipe. This changes the way we eat cauliflower, for the better. I would have never thought of the Ranch dressing. Easy too.
it was definitely different from anything I've made before from cauliflower. my only complaint would be not enough seasonings, salt and pepper. will definitely make again.
Perfecto!
I mashed after steaming it. Added ranch drag, sour cream, Parmesan cheese, onion and garlic powder. Dash of hot sauce and Harvard cheese
I made this for my family i had several heads of cauliflower left over from a party. Let me tell you it was a huge success! Yummy!!!
Found this when I was looking for vegetable recipes for picky eaters. I read through the comments and followed one of the suggestions to use plain Greek yogurt instead of sour cream, and I threw in some green onion (because I love them). I also didn’t have a steamer so I tossed the cauliflower in the food processor and did the microwave steaming instead. It was a total hit! My 7 year old even asked for more. Will definitely make again!
Wish I didn't mash it. Not super flavorful but good enough for my 5 kids to love it.
So good- I did not mash the cauliflower just cut small- used French onion dip instead of sour cream
Smell is not great but over all pretty good.
My family loves this! Added chives and crumbled bacon on top!!!
Delicious. I will make this often for my family.
This is AMAZING! I quartered the recipe because we are only 2 now. Perfect side dish.
Excellent! A real crowd-pleaser.
Good recipe for cauliflower...still prefer the roasted cauliflower recipes utilizing garlic and fresh herbs for better flavor and texture.
No changes and yes we love it. Cauliflower to me has an unusual acidic taste, but this recipe makes it taste just wonderful! Great side dish! Thank you!
My child loved it, and was super simple to make. I will be making this again.
I purreed the cauliflower Ina blender with water until it was a paste. Then added shredded cheese and baked it. Turned out great!!!
I didn't have ranch, so I used bacon salt. The teenage boys and my hubby loved it. I didn't think it was anything special. I did double up on the heads of cauliflower and added a bit more sour cream since I was using the bacon salt. Trying with ranch next time.
It was alright. I think it needs onion or more spices.
Made recipe per directions with a little more cheese, added some bacon bits and green onion. Very tasty with low net carbs and calories. This is a recipe I will make again.
Loved it!
It was delicious. My family really enjoyed it.
Needs more seasoning but will definitely make again!
I loved the flavor but I think my cauliflower head was too big.. It needed more of everything.
This was delicious!! I wouldn't change a thing!
I didn't have any ranch dip so made it without. This is only the second time I've made anything with cauliflower and it was pretty good. I did add green onions as one of the reviewers recommended because of not having the ranch.
I made this recipe for a family gathering and it was well received. I did not modify the recipe. The consistency of the cauliflower did not resemble mashed potatoes, which is just fine with me. I used a hand masher, but could have easily used a food processor or hand blender to achieve more of a mashed potato consistency.
Turned out great! Didn't have the ranch dressing powder so poured low fat blue cheese dressing on top- definitely a keeper.
My daughter is doing Keto, for her birthday each year I make her favorite dinner which is, Roast, potatoes, carrots, rolls. I made this along with potatoes, everyone (except her) had both. It was loved by all, including my son and grandchildren. Very easy to make.
I made this using broccoli and cauliflower with cheddar and Monterey Jack. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. It was delicious.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections