Loaded Cauliflower

4.5
499 Ratings
  • 5 331
  • 4 123
  • 3 27
  • 2 12
  • 1 6

A great way to add some zip to your cauliflower. This recipe is low-carb and resembles a loaded potato! Very unique and down right tasty!

Recipe by BOOKCHICKADEE

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
79 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add cauliflower, cover, and steam until very tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer cauliflower to a bowl, mash, and strain excess water.

  • Mix cauliflower, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, ranch dressing mix, onion powder, and garlic powder together in a 9-inch baking dish; top with butter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling, 30 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 38.4mg; sodium 226.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022