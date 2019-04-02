Homemade Shake and Bake Mixture

This was AWESOME! I had defrosted 6 large chops & didn't have enough boxed Shake & Bake to make the dinner I'd been craving. This was just the fix!! I made 1/2 the recipe and omitted the salt until the end. I wanted all the specific salts/seasoning combinations & then figured I would adjust the salt later. It actually DID taste too salty when I went ahead and added the whole adjusted measure into the mix. So much so that I actually added in another cup of crumbs (but added nothing else in terms of spices or oil). Honestly, once baked on the meat, it was definitely not as salty as I'd feared and I almost regretted the extra crumbs I'd thrown in. I do recommend that you stick to the herb salts (celery, garlic etc) and then adjust your salt by lessening the table salt. If you insist on celery seed, I suggest you GRIND it because it will not have the exact same punch if left as whole seeds.