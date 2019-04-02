Homemade Shake and Bake Mixture
Various seasonings enhance this homemade crumb mixture for coating and baking chicken. Use this like you would use the store-bought stuff. This in just as good, to me and my family!
I love this recipe!!! A little coating mixture goes a long way so I found that I had a ton left over the first time I made it. I've started substituing garlic powder and baking powder for the real thing. Now I only pour what I need into a bag for shaking and I keep the rest in a separate bag in the refrigerator. It stays fresh and ready for me to use for months and makes cooking a breeze!!!Read More
This recipe was a good starting point, but calls for way way way way toooo much salt! I made a small batch of this - it was enough to cover two leg quarters, two breasts, and two tender loins. 4 slices bread - bake at 283 for 25 minutes till completely dry and lightly brown. Break up and put in food processor till all fine crumbs. This made a little more than one cup of crumbs for me. 1/4 tsp salt 1/4 tsp paprika 1/4 tsp celery Seeds 1/4 tsp ground pepper 1/4 tsp garlic granules 1/4 tsp onion powder dash basil dash oregano add all ingredients and process again till combined. Place in large bag. Add one piece of chicken at a time and shake till covered. Bake chicken pieces on greased cookie sheet for about 40 minutes at 375 degrees. Check temperature with internal thermometer and make sure it's at lease 165 degrees. Yum! We had cheese topped broccoli and rice on the side. Double yum!Read More
My hubby loves shake and bake and said "tastes just like shake n bake, only better". Great kid food too. Tender, moist, no trans fats here folks. I cut the recipe in half and used approx 1/2 of that on a cut up whole chicken. I sprinkled the chicken with H20 b4 shaking, and sprayed the cooking sheet with oil. At 400 degrees whole pieces of chicken take about 40 minutes in my oven, boneless pieces about 20 minutes.
I am more than thrilled that I found this recipe! As much as I like fried foods, I'm NO good at doing it...at all! Well, this recipe is just as good, if not better than store bought, the chicken was very tender. I took another reviewers advise & cut the salt in 1/2 (because of the celery & garlic salts) but next time I will use the correct amount of salt & cut the celery salt in 1/2. Thanks so much Sara, for the recipe & saving me some cash!
Just roughly measured the ingredients. I used herb-seasoned stuffing mix and pure (not extra virgin) olive oil. It is the addition of the oil that is key to the meat's success, ensuring that it will turn out crispy and golden. I used this mixture in the recipe for "Oven Fried Pork Chops," and it gave that coating the oil and extra seasoning I felt it needed. The two recipes were a good combo.
Great recipe except I cut out the Salt. You get enough with the Garlic salt and Celery salt. Have made this recipe many times. Family loves it and it's better than store bought.
I made a half recipe of this. I omitted the additional salt and used Beau Monde seasoning instead of celery salt because that was all I had on hand. Looking at the bread crumbs, I didn't think there was enough seasoning so I threw in more. A half recipe covered eight large-ish chicken legs. Great fill in for the commercially made coating but with less by products. Thumbs up from the family, I'll make this again with the increased spices.
Truly excellent. I was about to make dinner when I realized that I had forgotten the coating mix for the chicken. This is great. It's less expensive and has less sodium than the boxed stuff.
Thank You! My husband is one of the pickiest eaters, especially when it comes to chicken, but I made this for dinner with boneless chicken breasts, and he said it was some of the best chicken he had ever had! PEOPLE you have GOT to try this!
This is a great recipe! I won't buy commercial shake n bake again, this is so easy. I changed the servings to 2, because I only had one cup of bread crumbs, but it made just enough for one chicken. My family really enjoyed it.
This was absolutely wonderful!! Much better than the commercial kind. Used a cut up fryer and chicken came out of the oven (400 degrees for 50 minutes) tender and juicy. There's enough mix for at least one more chicken! Thanks for submitting, Sara. Will definitely make again!
My "Ashamalie" is a total shake'em and bake'em freak and was so in the mood yesterday. I had zero time to run to the store as I had to work last night. I told her that if she could find a recipe on my site, I'd make it. I really thought I'd be off the hook, but dangit, she found this and was grinning from earring to earring. This was super Sara, but because I don't like a lot of salt in my foods, I cut it considerably. Thanks lots!
I used an entire packet of saltines and 1 cup of PC Italian Breadcrumbs for the mixture. I also substituted celery seed for celery salt due to the salt already in the crackers. I wet the chicken legs and placed them into the mixture and hand-coated before transferring to a parchment paper lined cookie sheet. I baked in a preheated oven at 400 degrees for 35 mins. It was crispy on the outside and moist on the inside. My 4 and 5 yr old boys had two pieces each. (see photo #3)
I do believe this is better than the boxed stuff. Wow it is great!
I joined just to rate this (but I should have joined years ago). I have made this just as written many times and my husband loves it! It's so much less expensive and better tasting than the commercial brand. To those who worried about throwing away the excess: just freeze it! I make a very large batch and keep it in the freezer. I take out just what I need (it won't freeze solid). I like to use this on bone-in chicken so I cook it at 350 degrees for about an hour (and I write that on the Ziplock bag).
What's best about this recipes is that it's so versatile to whatever you have in the cupboard. I halved the recipe and divided it into thirds, throwing the other two servings into the freezer. I didn't measure anything except the oil and bread crumbs (I used Italian). I just tossed this and that into the mix, but the recipe gave me a great outline to start with. I used my mix on pork. Delish!
With a few "tweeks" I think I made it even better. Just substitute a tsp celery seed and a tsp of granulated garlic for the two "salt "versions and a tsp of onion powder for the minced onion. Also, add a teaspoon or two of poultry seasoning in place of the basil, parsley and oregano. Bake at 375 deg for one hour, removing the breast pieces at the 45 minute mark. I also used Italian bread crumbs. Thanks for the recipe.
This was excellent! I didn't use the celery salt and garlic salt (just use powders instead) so I needed more salt. Tasty though! I mixed 1/2 cup squash puree with an egg to coat the chicken then dipped in the shake and bake! Moist and delicious!
Of course when I went to the pantry I was out of shake n bake seasoning...so I went straight to all recipes...and found this recipe. FANTASTIC!! I followed the advice of others and cut the celery salt to 1/2 TBS. I also used garlic powder and onion powder instead of the salts. This was absolutely delicious. Everyone in my family loved it. It does make alot. I breaded 6 thick pork chops and I could have easily halved the recipe. Only other thing I did different was I forgot the parsley flakes and I added a bit (1/2 TBSP) of pork chop seasoning. This will be my recipe for shake n bake from now on!!!!
My son, who is not a big chicken eater, is giving you 5 stars on this one. My only caution is I ended up throwing a lot of this away both times I made it because of excess. The last time I cut the servings down to 4 and it was still too much for 4 large chicken breasts. I'm cutting it down to 2 next time. Easy problem to fix! Great recipe.
Made this on the fly for the kids' lunch today and it was a big hit! It was simple and quick to prepare and there were no leftovers! Love finding homemade alternatives for their favorites, since it's cost-effective and much healthier with all the gmo issues etc. Thank you!!
great - my kids loved it and I won't buy the boxed kind again.
This was AWESOME! I had defrosted 6 large chops & didn't have enough boxed Shake & Bake to make the dinner I'd been craving. This was just the fix!! I made 1/2 the recipe and omitted the salt until the end. I wanted all the specific salts/seasoning combinations & then figured I would adjust the salt later. It actually DID taste too salty when I went ahead and added the whole adjusted measure into the mix. So much so that I actually added in another cup of crumbs (but added nothing else in terms of spices or oil). Honestly, once baked on the meat, it was definitely not as salty as I'd feared and I almost regretted the extra crumbs I'd thrown in. I do recommend that you stick to the herb salts (celery, garlic etc) and then adjust your salt by lessening the table salt. If you insist on celery seed, I suggest you GRIND it because it will not have the exact same punch if left as whole seeds.
I made this recipe cut down to serve four. I also used celery seed instead of celery salt, and garlic powder instead of garlic salt. It was still a little too salty for me, but very good. A friend actually likes salty things and thought it was perfect. I'll leave 3/4 of the salt out next time. I used mine on chicken tenders, baked at 350F until done.
I used this with thin cut pork chops. I scaled the recipe back to half and still had lots left when I was finished. The taste is wonderful. Youngest daughter said this is the best, best, best recipe ever. :)
Tasted just like store bought! I will never buy Shake and Bake again! Thanks!
Delicious! I used half the mix and froze the other half for later. Will definitely use this recipe often.
We made this last night on drumsticks and they came out so good we're making it again tonight with thighs. Only things we changed were we used PANKO bread crumbs instead of regular, garlic powder in place of garlic salt, celery seed in place of celery salt, and a bit more kosher salt to make up the difference. Also added a couple dashes of cayenne for a teeny kick. The panko is so much more crispy and delicious and doesn't get sticky or soggy at all, try it!!
WOW!! Much better than boxed, and cheaper too! Thanks!!
This recipe is great! I have made chicken nuggets and bone in chicken breasts! The whole family loved it! I will continue to use this recipe
I'm giving it five stars because it tastes exactly like Shake 'n' Bake and it is very easy. I personally don't even like Shake 'n' Bake because I think the celery salt is too strong and it has no other flavor. I made it for my husband who liked it a lot. I'm pretty sure this would also work with pork.
this is an awesome way to save some money, and control what goes into your food.. want more basil, add it, want less salt, take some out! We loved it, I will never buy the boxed stuff again!!!
This recipe is fantastic! It tastes just like the Shake 'n Bake that I rember.
This is a great recipe. I reduced the salt. a lot and it worked great. First I did not added the salt, reduced the celery salt to 3/4 tbsp and changed the garlic salt to garlic powder. This makes enough for several meals if you use a separate bag to coat the meat. will be making again.
I thought this recipe was great! Way better than anything you can buy in a box. I only gave it 4 stars because I didn't have all ingredients (missing celery salt, and opted out of adding oil) so I can't comment on the recipe as a whole. What I can say that even without those two above ingredients, it was tasty. My family loved it.
Better than store bought. They have made a new nonhydrogenated version in the grocery store. But I still prefer this recipe!
The family liked this. Great home-made copy cat recipe. I made a whole batch and mixed it all in my food processor. (I make my own bread crumbs from left over ends and such.) I omitted the vegetable oil completely. Didn't have celery salt, so used a little celery seed. I cut up two whole chicken breasts into pieces roughly 4" x 2" and just rolled the pieces in the mix. The mix stuck to the chicken juices. I ended up using about 1/2 the mix, so I am freezing the left-over crumb mix; I never contaminated it since I expected extra. I baked at 400 deg F for about 20-30 minutes. The bottom of the chicken pieces were soggy, so next time I'll elevate them on a rack or use a broiler pan so hopefully the bottom crumbs will crisp up.
This is amazing! My family loved it. I used it on a package of inexpensive chicken thighs and they were delicious. I can't wait to try it on boneless, skinless chicken breasts. It was so moist and flavorful.
Unfortunately the shake 'n bake recipe here is not the original chicken recipe of 1965 that was a flour based highly seasoned coating mix if you remember with that shake 'n bake after cooking the chicken you could take the drippings from the chicken and make the best gravy you can't do that with today's shake 'n bake. The original shake 'n bake did not have bread crumbs or corn flakes in the mixture.
Too much salt for hypertention! high blood pressure , but it sounds good!
Friends and family gave this a thumbs up for flavor. I only had enough shake and bake for half of the chicken so I tossed this together leaving out the minced onion and basil (I was out). The result was equal to the shake and bake flavored chicken. Thanks Sal.
This was a great recipe and easy. My Chicken Parmesan was a smash hit with everyone. They all wanted the recipe!
I cut this recipe in half, and it still makes a ton. Next time I'll make the full recipe and divide it up to freeze for other times. I used celery seed, garlic powder and onion powder instead of the salt blends. Also used a few pinches of Italian seasoning instead of the basil, parsley and oregano as I didn't have any left. Let the salt amount the same. Cooked chicken legs/thighs on 400F for 50 minutes on a rack over a baking sheet to drain away fat. Crispy, delicious and better than the box!
I wanted to try this recipe as I like shake and bake, but husband doesn't. I made a few adjustments, because I didn't have all the spices. I used celery seed instead of celery salt, powdered garlic instead of minced garlic, and powdered onion instead of minced. I think the amount of servings must mean the equivalent amount of envelopes of S & B! I had a lot left over! Enough to use several more times! I baked chicken legs and thighs for 45 minutes at 400 degrees, turning about halfway through the cooking time. Husband liked it, kid loved it! It had a great flavor. Thanks!
This is good but as others have said, too much salt. I cut back the salt, used celery seed, dehydrated onion and garlic powder and it was delicious. I have lots left over in the fridge, can't wait to try it on something other than chicken. Thanks!
Awesome recipe and made a ton!
I have used this mix a couple of times and it really rivals the expensive store bought brands. I used this mix and baked my chicken in a convection oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes and it came out juicy.
excellent...NO need for store bought anymore!
This is so good and soo easy! I cut out the salt and made my own bread crumbs. I saved time and money and made my family want seconds! Thank you for the recipe.
Nice...found the KFC secret ....tasted the same. Kids thought I bought KFC. MAde with coleslaw and baked french fries. So good. Will never buy KFC again :)))
this really worked good for me ... used on chicken with thighs and legs attached...added more garlic powder that is all...thanks
My whole family raved about this, and requested to make it quite often. I was short on the bread crumbs, so I used 2 c. bread crumbs and 2 c. crushed whole wheat flake cereal. I also was out of paprika and oregano, but the taste was still great. I may end up trying this on fish as well. Much cheaper than store bought, over-all. I'm all for that!
This has completely replaced Shake and Bake in my house! I use it mostly for drumsticks. I do significantly decrease the amounts given as for 5 drumsticks it makes way too much. I sometimes just use whatever spices I feel like adding and I have never added a tablespoon of salt to this or most other recipes so I cannot comment on the saltiness as presented.
This was really good. My only complaint is that the celery salt was a bit too prominent for my taste. I forgot to add the oil before coating the chicken so I sprayed the chicken pieces with Olive Oil spray prior to cooking. That seemed to work just fine. They browned up nicely. Thanks for the recipe. Will make again.
This recipe was okay. We prefer the Easy Shake and Bake recipe on this site.
Good stuff! And much healthier then the store bought stuff that has trans fat in it!
Extremely salty!! I may try it again and omit the salt completely and decrease the pepper. We had to scrape the crust off just to eat it. A waste of a good pork chop.
WOW!!! THIS IS GREAT!!! I was having a craving for shake n bake chicken and didn't want to run to the store to buy it. I looked and found this... it is AWESOME!!! I won't be buying the other stuff ever again. Thanks Sara for the great recipe!! :-)
Very easy and healthier than the store brand
Really good! Makes a lot so either cut the servings or put some in a bag in the fridge. I wish I had made all of it so I could save it! I cut it in half and we found it just a little salty, but still very good!
This was very good! I didn't have celery salt, so I substituted Lawry's seasoned salt. I also used olive oil, hoping to make it a bit healthier. Next time I'll substitute wheat germ for some of the bread crumbs.
My husband never even knew the difference!!!!! I will never spend the outrageous price for the real thing again!!! Thanks so much!!!!
This is really awesome! Glad I took the time to prepare this from scratch rather than buying the box. I used panko crumbs and didn't use any of the "salts" but granulated garlic and a small amount of celery seed instead. I did use the regular salt in the amount indicated tho. There was so much flavor. My family raved about it! I cooked bone-in pieces at 400 degrees for about an hour. Amazing!
I used italian-seasoned bread crumbs, and this recipe turned out very well! I used the same proportions of herbs as suggested (give or take...) and it really did smell and taste like the store bought stuff. I will make this again. Not too spicy for my two young sons.
I've used it for chicken, pork chops, breaded zucchini, etc. The recipe makes quite a bit and (since I make my own dried bread crumbs from left-over bread) it costs very little to make. The purchased product costs $2.50 per box so this is quite a welcome addition to my recipe box. Thanks for sharing!
Tastes Even Better than the store bought!
This was awesome for chicken breast tenders. I didn't have any bread crumbs, so I used ritz cracker crumbs. Since I used the crackers, I decided to cut back the salt a little and it was perfect. The spices just go really well together. I baked it at 400 for about 25 minutes and the chicken was juicy and delicious! Served w/ mashed potatoes and corn.
Great. I read other reviews that said it was salty so I used celery seed instead of celery salt - it was ok. It didn't taste too salty.
5+ stars! absolutely delicious! I know I'm not writing anything more than what others have written, but the chicken was perfectly tender and the flavor so delicious - everyone loved it! It makes a lot too so I refridgerated the excess, I probably used 1/4 of it for 5 chicken breasts. I followed the recipe closely, the only change I made was to swap garlic powder for the garlic salt. It was great and we'll have this regularly!
This came out very good, kept the chicken jiucy, everyone loved it. Threw in some herbs de provence adn loved it. Will keep this one
this is an excellent recipe. My family absolutely loved it and it was so easy to bring together.
Not bad. But it doesn't quiet taste like Shake and Bake to me. Something is missing though I am not sure what.
This was great! I will add a little less salt next time and I didn't use the oil. I just shaked chicken thighs in the mixture and baked and added some Parmesan cheese.
Excellent flavor. My whole family liked this, and that is saying something. We eat a lot of chicken, and it is hard to impress these days! Thanks!
smelled just like shake and bake but tasted better!!!!used this recipe last night on pork chops made a few alterations due to reviews and what i had on hand.. cut recipe in half costed 8 fairly large chops no problem. Used season bread crumbs,used one TBSP season salt and skipped other mentioned salts.. added 1 tsp each onion&garlic powder and italian season.Omitted black pepper and substituted 1/2tsp cayenne.had a nice little kick with all the othergreat flavors!!! TRY IT!!!
Cut back the salt drastically, and used only garlic salt.
I reduced the salt in this
Used this as the coating for our chicken tenders tonight. Only difference was to substitute garlic powder for the garlic salt. My daughter asked if we were eating "Shake and Bake". Made this with the "cajun spicy potato wedges". We will keep this one in the rotation for sure.
I used garlic and onion powder instead of salts, and cut the recipe in half because I only had a bit of bread crumbs on hand. This was excellent! Kids loved it, and hubby loved it, and he hates shake and bake. Definitely a keeper!
Kid tested, verry yummy! I omitted the salt since there was enough salt already in the recipe, tastes just as good.
I halved the recipe, made 2 cups of my own whole wheat bread crumbs - toasted 5-6 slices of bread, cooled, then put in processor to make crumbs. I used olive oil in this recipe, skipped the minced onion and garlic and added a half tsp. garlic powder instead. Baked 7 bone in chicken thighs at 400 degrees for about 50 min. It is amazingly delicious!
Keeper
This was delicious! The changes I made was to use Panko instead of bread crumbs and I marinaded the breasts in peppercorn ranch dressing. This really helped the panko stick to it . It was moist and delicious, Very flavorful!!
Oh my gosh, this is delicious!!! And it's so very forgiving. You can use whatever you have or like. I followed the recipe almost as written, I cut the salt to 1 tsp. and used Italian flavored breadcrumbs, because that's what I had. I made the full batch and it took about a cup for an 8 piece chicken. I threw the rest in a bag in the freezer. What a nice thing to have on hand and so inexpensive compared to store bought. Probably better for you, too. I dredged the chicken in egg before coating with mix. YUM and thank you for posting!
Soooo delicious. This recipe is the real deal. You will not be disappointed! Bakes up crispy and nice, and the meat's MOIST! I promise. If you're sensitive to salt make the adjustment and keep it moving. Will be doing this with pork next. The family really enjoyed this chicken. I know, because they told me repeatedly. I had quite a bit of coating left so I froze the rest. I might do half recipe next time... MIGHT.
I used this recipe as a guideline as my husband loves shake n bake but I can't eat it because I am on a very low sodium diet. I used 2 cups of Panko that I whirled in my food processor to make finer, 3 tbsps canola oil, 1/2 tsp each salt free Cajun seasoning, poultry seasoning, oregano, basil, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and parsley. I had 14 thin fast fry pork chops which I baked at 400 for 25 minutes on parchment paper lined baking sheet, turning halfway through. I don't usually comment on the healthiness of a recipe but as written this would have been way too salty, original sodium 1985 mgs new sodium 85 mgs.
I thought it was very good. I didn't add the TBS of salt and substituted onion powder and garlic powder for the minced. I also left out the oil and it was really good. Thanks. I will not buy shakenbake anymore.
My daughter loves when I use this. I added some lemon pepper. I omitted the salt and I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I freeze the leftover mixture for future use.
I have made this several times now with the following changes. I omit the plain salt altogether. I also when it comes to the celery salt and garlic salt make them scant on their measurements. I also cut this in half and still have plenty to do 8 to 10 thighs. When I do this for the 2 cups of bread crumbs I put 1/2 C of panko crumbs to give it a bit more crunch.
Thank you for this recipe. I had a box of stuff that I didn't realize had egg in it, and my son is allergic. So I came here and found this recipe. My only changes were using fresh bread to make my own bread crumbs, because I didn't have any. And I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt.
Great! I will be using this instead of store bought coatings from now on.
Much less greasy than the stuff that comes out of the box!
While I liked this recipe, I gave it a 3 as it would have been far too salty had I used all of the salts called for. I used celery seed and omitted the garlic salt.
I will never buy the store version again. Very tasty!!
I used 1tsp of garlic powder instead of the garlic salt and minced. I also substituted onion powder for minced and it was great. My husband said it was better than the store bought version.
This is awesome! Very easy and tasty. I didn't have garlic salt, so I used garlic powder in place of the garlic salt and the minced garlic and it still turned out good. You probably only need a generous 1/2 cup of this mix for a whole cut up chicken.
I scaled this recipe down and didn't measure but I know I didn't use the whol amount of salt or celery salt and subbed garlic powder for the salt and dried onion. Also added a little mustard powder. I've never made shake n bake before so I don't know how you're supposed to use it but I dipped chicken strips in egg then the crumb mixture and baked on an ungreased sheet at 400 for 20 minutes withouth flipping. They were crispy and crunchy and perfect for our breaded chicken wraps with ranch, fries and corn!
Absolutely the best. I do not add the salt, as we do not use it anymore. I use more garlic or onion and any other herb or spice that I have. Each time it is different, but always delicious.
I was concerned when I tried it before baking as it seemed very bland but once baked it was amazing. My husband and children couldn't stop raving about it.