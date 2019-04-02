Homemade Shake and Bake Mixture

339 Ratings
  • 5 247
  • 4 69
  • 3 10
  • 2 7
  • 1 6

Various seasonings enhance this homemade crumb mixture for coating and baking chicken. Use this like you would use the store-bought stuff. This in just as good, to me and my family!

By sal

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large resealable plastic bag combine the crumbs, oil, salt, paprika, celery salt, pepper, garlic salt, minced garlic, minced onion, basil, parsley and oregano. Seal bag and shake all ingredients together.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 12.2g; sodium 1938mg. Full Nutrition
