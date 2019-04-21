Pistachio-Stuffed Jalapenos

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Certain flavors have always meant to be together, like jalapenos and cream cheese. Or bacon and...well, almost anything. Pistachios, however, get forgotten too often! They are a contradiction in your mouth: creamy, smooth nutty flavor with a crunchy texture. At some point it occurred to me to try adding pistachios to stuffed jalapenos, and these delicious beauties were the result. I made two different versions since I'm lactose intolerant and my husband hates goat cheese. Both are delish!

By Rebecca Noy

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 stuffed jalapeno halves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Combine Neufchatel cheese, pistachio nuts, Cheddar cheese, and bacon seasoning in a bowl. Spoon cheese mixture into each jalapeno pepper half. Wrap each stuffed pepper with a bacon slice, securing with a toothpick. Arrange peppers on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is crisp, about 30 minutes. Cool peppers for a few minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

Substitute equal amounts of soft goat cheese and omit Cheddar for a dairy-free, equally delicious version! Also, since Bacon Bacon(R) is a vegetarian seasoning, you can substitute vegetarian bacon for a vegetarian-friendly appetizer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 12.5mg; sodium 110mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2015
I have a little bit of a mixed review here so I am going with 4 star. Pistachio's are $10 a pound here and then you have the hassle of getting the shell off before chopping. I could taste them yes but were they worth it in the end? To me, no. I would have been just as content by adding more cheddar and calling it good. Hubby on the other hand enjoyed the pistachio addition very much. Maybe I just don't care for my nuts to be be warm and softened? Give them a try and you decide for yourself. Read More
Helpful
(3)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022