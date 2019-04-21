Pistachio-Stuffed Jalapenos
Certain flavors have always meant to be together, like jalapenos and cream cheese. Or bacon and...well, almost anything. Pistachios, however, get forgotten too often! They are a contradiction in your mouth: creamy, smooth nutty flavor with a crunchy texture. At some point it occurred to me to try adding pistachios to stuffed jalapenos, and these delicious beauties were the result. I made two different versions since I'm lactose intolerant and my husband hates goat cheese. Both are delish!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Substitute equal amounts of soft goat cheese and omit Cheddar for a dairy-free, equally delicious version! Also, since Bacon Bacon(R) is a vegetarian seasoning, you can substitute vegetarian bacon for a vegetarian-friendly appetizer.