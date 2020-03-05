Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Parsnips

Rating: 4.2 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Roasted Brussels sprouts and parsnips.

By Robin Wenner

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Mix salad dressing, brown sugar, and thyme together in a small bowl.

  • Mix Brussels sprouts, parsnips, and red onion together in a 13x9-inch baking dish. Drizzle dressing mixture over the vegetables and toss to coat.

  • Bake in preheated oven until vegetables are tender, about 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 6.7g; sodium 275.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Mikey T.
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2015
Easy to make, smells great, tastes even better. Cut the parsnips into the size of the halved brussels sprouts (or slightly smaller, so they'll all get done at the same time). I added another white onion, and the two onions caramelized quite nicely. I used convection, so everything cooked perfectly at only 35 minutes. I used about 2 T of fresh thyme as I had extra, and that was great. It wasn't overpowering as thyme is mild to begin with. I made my own balsamic vinaigrette from scratch (whisk together: 4 T EVOO, 2 T balsamic vinegar, a chopped garlic glove, salt/pepper). Don't forget the brown sugar as that helped a lot with the caramelization and that perfect "burn." It took only 2 of us adults to finish the dish. Would lick the plate again! Read More
Helpful
(19)

Most helpful critical review

abbyz2000
Rating: 2 stars
02/04/2017
I baked these for 80 minutes and parsnips weren't soft until I microwaved them to reheat the next day. It was alright then but not enough to make it again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Justin Azol
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2021
I substituted potato for the parsnips and Maple Syrup for the brown sugar. It came out great. Read More
Andy Williams
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2021
added some partially precooked baby carrots like another review suggested and it was exceptional. Read More
L Mcclain
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2015
Delicious and simple. Read More
MissMary
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2015
Amazing! Cut the parsnips in coins and made my own balsamic vinaigrette. Such a nice combo. Mild and delicious. Read More
