Famous Butter Chicken

I have been making this for over a year now. My family loves it. For all those people who give it less than 3 stars, try again with these instructions I learned from past reviewers. Use 1/3 cup butter, cook for only about 25 mins (do not let over cook, 40 mins too long), spoon juices all over the chicken 2 times while cooking. Perfect every time!
I really think that Heather meant a 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) of butter. I marinated my 6 chicken breasts in a cup of lemonade prior to making this. I omitted the egg wash, as the lemonade marinade made the crumbs adhere well. I crushed my crackers up in a zipper type bag, added seasonings (LOTS of garlic powder, lemon pepper, paprika and onion powder), then added the chicken pieces two at a time. I also lightly coated a glass baking dish with vegetable spray. I added the coated chicken, sprinkled parmasen cheese evenly over the chicken, I melted 1/4 cup of butter and drizzled that over the top. Cooked it at 375 for 30 minutes. My whole family loved this! I served it with buttered parsley noodles n green peas. No leftovers at all! Think next time I'll have to double the recipe. This was a moist and very tender dish, very flavorful and was not greasy or extreme butter tasting either. Very easy to make too. I think I'll make up crushed crackers/seasoning baggies and have them ready to roll in my pantry on very busy nights! Thanks Heather!!! :o)
Wow! I'd give this 10 stars if I could! Hands down THE juiciest chicken I’ve ever eaten. I generally hate white meat but decided to stick to the recipe here and used boneless breast filets, and I’m glad I did because it wouldn’t have been as pretty with dark meat. After reading myriad reviews here, I made a couple changes: I used an 8X8 Pyrex dish so the juices would stay put, I used only 1/2 of the required butter which was plenty, and I added about 1/4 cup of flour to the cracker crumbs so they’d adhere to the chicken better. The end result looked like KFC extra crispy chicken but tasted like pure heaven on a plate! Even my picky 2 year old loved it (when he saw his cubed portions, he exclaimed "nuggets!" and promptly devoured them.) This is definitely going into the regular rotation!
Just made this recipe for dinner and it was a hit! I made the preparation easier by crushing the crackers in a gallon-size zip-lock bag and using my rolling pin on them -- my kids had fun helping--then adding spices (garlic and onion powder, a bit of salt and paprika)& shaking. After coating the chicken in the beaten egg, I put a few pieces at a time into the bag "shake 'n bake" style, shaking and pressing the crackers into the chicken, then pressing in more crumbs after I put the chicken in the baking dish. After cutting and adding the butter, on a whim I poured in a bit of white wine I had in the fridge and placed about 6 large cloves of garlic, sliced in half, around the chicken. The chicken smelled sooo good while baking and the garlicky butter sauce was delicous over noodles. I cut my chicken breasts in half, so next time will reduce the cooking time to 30-35 mins. Will definitely made it again, family loved it and is good enough (not to mention easy!) for company.
I tried this recipe tonight because I wanted something quick and both me and my husband were impressed. As others suggested, I cut the amount of butter in half, which turned out just perfect. I also added 2 tsp. italian seasoning and 2 tsp. grated parmesan cheese to the cracker crumbs and sprinkled just a little garlic salt on top of the chicken before I put it in the oven. This is one I will be making again. Thanks for the quick, easy and DELICIOUS recipe!
This was absolutely the best chicken recipe I've ever tried! I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers and added 2 tsp. Italian seasoning to the cracker crumbs, cut the butter to 1/4 cup and baked in a glass dish. I also flipped the chicken over about halfway through the cooking time. I used 3 very large boneless skinless chicken breasts and cut each in half. My husband and I both loved this recipe! The chicken came out so moist and juicy, I can't wait to make this one again. I am planning on serving this at a slumber party for 8-10 year old girls also, I will use chicken tenders and various dipping sauces like honey mustard and BBQ. Excellent recipe Heather, Thanks!
This was very bland. I dip mine in melted butter, sprinkle with garlic and coat with corn flake crumbs. tastes so much better and is nice and crunchy on the outside - juicy on the inside with flavor.
Wow...good stuff. True not a light meal, but it the taste is awesome. I did take other's advice and add seasonings to the cracker crumbs for more flavor. It was great. I added 3 cloves of garlic to the butter and just a dash of wine (as another reviewer suggested). The extra butter sauce went over egg noodles. This was definately a keeper. Thanks for posting.
Used egg whites instead. Tip: You take a stick of frozen butter and grate over the chickent etc. instead of cutting it pieces. Works well and probably uses less butter but gets the job done.