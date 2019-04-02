Famous Butter Chicken

1 of 3506

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this for over a year now. My family loves it. For all those people who give it less than 3 stars, try again with these instructions I learned from past reviewers. Use 1/3 cup butter, cook for only about 25 mins (do not let over cook, 40 mins too long), spoon juices all over the chicken 2 times while cooking. Perfect every time! Helpful (1719)

Rating: 5 stars I really think that Heather meant a 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) of butter. I marinated my 6 chicken breasts in a cup of lemonade prior to making this. I omitted the egg wash, as the lemonade marinade made the crumbs adhere well. I crushed my crackers up in a zipper type bag, added seasonings (LOTS of garlic powder, lemon pepper, paprika and onion powder), then added the chicken pieces two at a time. I also lightly coated a glass baking dish with vegetable spray. I added the coated chicken, sprinkled parmasen cheese evenly over the chicken, I melted 1/4 cup of butter and drizzled that over the top. Cooked it at 375 for 30 minutes. My whole family loved this! I served it with buttered parsley noodles n green peas. No leftovers at all! Think next time I'll have to double the recipe. This was a moist and very tender dish, very flavorful and was not greasy or extreme butter tasting either. Very easy to make too. I think I'll make up crushed crackers/seasoning baggies and have them ready to roll in my pantry on very busy nights! Thanks Heather!!! :o) Helpful (1011)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! I'd give this 10 stars if I could! Hands down THE juiciest chicken I’ve ever eaten. I generally hate white meat but decided to stick to the recipe here and used boneless breast filets, and I’m glad I did because it wouldn’t have been as pretty with dark meat. After reading myriad reviews here, I made a couple changes: I used an 8X8 Pyrex dish so the juices would stay put, I used only 1/2 of the required butter which was plenty, and I added about 1/4 cup of flour to the cracker crumbs so they’d adhere to the chicken better. The end result looked like KFC extra crispy chicken but tasted like pure heaven on a plate! Even my picky 2 year old loved it (when he saw his cubed portions, he exclaimed "nuggets!" and promptly devoured them.) This is definitely going into the regular rotation! Helpful (864)

Rating: 5 stars Just made this recipe for dinner and it was a hit! I made the preparation easier by crushing the crackers in a gallon-size zip-lock bag and using my rolling pin on them -- my kids had fun helping--then adding spices (garlic and onion powder, a bit of salt and paprika)& shaking. After coating the chicken in the beaten egg, I put a few pieces at a time into the bag "shake 'n bake" style, shaking and pressing the crackers into the chicken, then pressing in more crumbs after I put the chicken in the baking dish. After cutting and adding the butter, on a whim I poured in a bit of white wine I had in the fridge and placed about 6 large cloves of garlic, sliced in half, around the chicken. The chicken smelled sooo good while baking and the garlicky butter sauce was delicous over noodles. I cut my chicken breasts in half, so next time will reduce the cooking time to 30-35 mins. Will definitely made it again, family loved it and is good enough (not to mention easy!) for company. Helpful (252)

Rating: 5 stars I tried this recipe tonight because I wanted something quick and both me and my husband were impressed. As others suggested, I cut the amount of butter in half, which turned out just perfect. I also added 2 tsp. italian seasoning and 2 tsp. grated parmesan cheese to the cracker crumbs and sprinkled just a little garlic salt on top of the chicken before I put it in the oven. This is one I will be making again. Thanks for the quick, easy and DELICIOUS recipe! Helpful (219)

Rating: 5 stars This was absolutely the best chicken recipe I've ever tried! I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers and added 2 tsp. Italian seasoning to the cracker crumbs, cut the butter to 1/4 cup and baked in a glass dish. I also flipped the chicken over about halfway through the cooking time. I used 3 very large boneless skinless chicken breasts and cut each in half. My husband and I both loved this recipe! The chicken came out so moist and juicy, I can't wait to make this one again. I am planning on serving this at a slumber party for 8-10 year old girls also, I will use chicken tenders and various dipping sauces like honey mustard and BBQ. Excellent recipe Heather, Thanks! Helpful (183)

Rating: 3 stars This was very bland. I dip mine in melted butter, sprinkle with garlic and coat with corn flake crumbs. tastes so much better and is nice and crunchy on the outside - juicy on the inside with flavor. Helpful (111)

Rating: 5 stars Wow...good stuff. True not a light meal, but it the taste is awesome. I did take other's advice and add seasonings to the cracker crumbs for more flavor. It was great. I added 3 cloves of garlic to the butter and just a dash of wine (as another reviewer suggested). The extra butter sauce went over egg noodles. This was definately a keeper. Thanks for posting. Helpful (109)