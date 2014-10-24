Chocolate-Covered Corn Chips

Rating: 4 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Purchased this at a store that sold it as a seasonal item but due to it being unpopular, they stop selling them. I thought they were delicious and really wanted to try it out. The perfect salty sweet snack that's really quick to make.

By Alex L

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
14 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line a baking sheet with waxed paper.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat; add chocolate chips and cook, stirring constantly, until chocolate is melted, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Dip corn chips in the melted chocolate mixture until evenly coated and arrange on the prepared baking sheet. Refrigerate coated chips until chocolate is set, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

For storage, place in storage bag or container and put in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 136.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

Krista Smith
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2019
My absolute favorite snack! I love the salty/sweet mix. So underrated... I don t think enough people give it a shot. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Claire W
Rating: 3 stars
03/13/2021
I used ripple potato chips- they were an office party hit Read More
