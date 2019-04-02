A Good Easy Garlic Chicken

I get easily disgusted with reviewers that complain about how easy a recipe is while on this site. Yes, this recipe is simple, but it gives everyone a base to start from, or a very quick easy recipe. This site is not just for advanced cooks. Even though I have been cooking for myself for years, I have never actually cooked... chicken... before I tried this recipe. And, it is because this was the simplest, most un-intimidating recipe that i choose this one. I, of course, followed a couple of reviews advice and tweaked the recipe (mostly due to the fact that I just moved and cannot find my onion powder or my garlic powder!) So, I added a medium sized handful of freshly chopped vidalia onions, a couple tablespoons of jarred minced garlic (mmmmm...) in with the 3 tablespoons of butter (and a little added olive oil) I also added a cube of chicken bullion and extra water after browning the chicken on both sides and let the chicken simmer in the mixture for a probably around 15-20 minutes. After removing the chicken, I added a little more water and flour (around 3 spoonfuls) to form a thick sauce. I served over rice, and my mother loved it. It also smelled remarkable while cooking, and my mother and my brother's girlfriend wouldn't stop telling me how good it smelled in the house. I will have to try it out again!