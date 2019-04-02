A Good Easy Garlic Chicken
Sprinkle chicken breasts with garlic powder, onion powder and seasoning salt - then sautee and enjoy. Couldn't be easier! Great recipe for quick and easy meal, even for the pickiest eater!
This recipe was wonderful. It smelled so good cooking, I could hardly wait to taste it. I did alter the recipe a little. I used lots of fresh garlic, and rubbed all the powdered seasonings on the chicken. I let the butter melt in some olive oil and added the garlic. After the chicken browned a little, I poured in a can of chicken broth let it simmer for a few until I stirred in 1/4 cup of flour. It made a great sauce! I served It over egg noodles. Loved every bit of it.Read More
Loved the basic concept and then took some ideas from the other reviews. I used olive oil, rather than butter. Tossed in a big handful of chopped onion and a few teaspoons of already minced garlic from a jar while the chicken sauted. After the chicken breasts were done, put in a can of chicken broth and let everything simmer while I finished the rest of the meal. When the meal was ready, removed the chicken and made gravy out of what was left in the pan. It was delicious and has become my favorite way to cook chicken.
I've been seasoning my chicken like this for more years than I can remember, even when I'm adding cooked chicken to other recipes. One thing I do differently is to brown the chicken, both sides, on med-high heat, then reduce heat and simmer, adding a little water if necessary for a good 10-15 minutes. Juicy and tender every time.
I have to agree with the reviewer who said this is only a good recipe if you don't know how to cook. Personally, I wouldn't even call this a recipe. If you want something just as easy with less calories, simply sprinkle the seasons on the chicken breasts and bake in the oven. I wished I would have saved myself the calories. It wasn't worth it.
I put the seasoning mixture on the chicken prior to cooking it. After it was nicely browned I added 1 cup of chicken broth. Tasted good. I'd have given it a 5 if it had mentioned adding water or broth to prevent burning...
Yum Yum Yum!!! I down scaled it to two servings and added some worcestershire sauce to the pan while frying. Also, to keep chicken from drying out, I lowered the heat to simmer and covered it for ten minutes after I browned them on both sides for 10 mins. This gave me plenty of time to make the rice and bake some rolls. Will make again!
I originally gave this recipe 4 stars. Then I used a few users’ suggestions and I would give it 6 stars if I could! These are the great suggestions I read: Add fresh onions and garlic instead of powder. I didn't have fresh garlic, but the fresh onions I added made a world of difference! Next, add a can of chicken broth after it was brown on both sides and let it simmer until done. Last, after the chicken is done, mix in about 1/4 cup flour (more or less for thickness desire) to the broth and fresh onions. This makes gravy that was so delicious; I was eating it alone after the chicken was gone!
One of the best and easiest recipes I have made for dinner in a long time. I decided to use extra virgin olive oil instead of the butter/margarine. I also added some fresh minced garlic and allowed it to brown in the heated oil before I placed the chicken in the skillet. I added the chicken to the olive oil/garlic mixture and placed half of the dry ingredients on top of the chicken. After allowing the chicken to brown for about 5 minutes I turned it over and added the other half of the dry ingredients to the other side of the chicken. It turned out absolutely marvelous. My boyfriend gave it rave reviews!! I served the chicken with a fresh grape tomato and mozzarella salad and French bread. Looking forward to making this again!!
I make my chicken and pork like this all the time. It is definately one of my favorite ways to prepare chicken. Thank you for such a great recipe starter idea.
After reading other readers' suggestions, I use fresh white onions and garlic and chicken broth. I first coat the pan with olive oil and saute the onions and garlic just a a minute or so. Then I add the chicken breast that has been seasoned with seasoning salt on both sides to the pan with the butter on top of breast. Once both sides are browned nicely, I add a can of chicken broth, cover the pan, and let it simmer until the sauce gets to the desired gravey thickness. This chicken is so juicy and the gravy is so good that there are hardly ever any leftovers. This dish has become a staple for us. I love to serve this with brown rice and asparagus.
My first negative comment is to the people who change the recipe, almost completely and then rate it................ anyway, very much enjoyed as written but would use Olive oil the next time and add some extra garlic. Thanks for such an easy dish to prepare in a hurry and with lovely tasty and moist results (minus the chicken broth).
I made this exactly as is because I wanted to taste it before I made modifications. It was excellent. I would like to try it with olive oil and some fresh garlic. I did add a few cloves of garlic fried in with the butter....Awesome with rice.
Great recipe! I put mine in a baking dish, covered it with tin foil, and baked it in the oven instead of cooking it on the stove top though. Turned out great! Very tasty :)
Absolutely loved this!! Used 1/2 tsp sea salt instead of seasoning salt and it was great. As others suggested, I just browned both sides well in olive oil, removed from pan and made a gravy with a couple tsp. each of melted butter and flour and added 2 c. chicken stock. I then returned the chicken to the pan with gravy and simmered uncovered till done. Served over brown rice and veggies. Loved it, sooo flavorful, thanks.
This was ok. I added some pepper. It tasted a little too salty for me. I think there are better recipes out there.
I love this recipe! It's super yummy and easy! I use chicken tenders. Once the chicken is cooked, I add a can of roasted garlic chicken broth and let it simmer for a few minutes longer. The gravy is incredible! I always make enough that my husband and I can have leftovers later in the week. I serve it with french rolls for dipping the sauce.
This is as promised an EASY, tasty way to make Chicken, and great to build on! After reading 4 pages of reviews, I finally gave in and tried this recipe...with some helpful suggestions from earlier reviewers. My 2 Cents: Garlic Mashed Potatoes on the side - [[Hybrid recipe: Microwave a Cup of fat free milk, 1/4 cup of low fat sour cream and 1 TBS butter until butter melts - about a minute. Use in mashing whatever potatoes I have on hand. Grease a dish and put in Oven on lowest setting, then start work on Chicken. I used tenderloins]] I simmered half a chopped RED onion and 1 TSP minced garlic in butter, added Chicken. Spiced with Garlic, Onion Powder, AND Half a Maggi chicken cube. Removed chicken pieces from the skillet when they were done. Added 2 TBS butter, 3 (yes 3)TBS Flour and stirred continuously over medium heat to make Roux for gravy- and I like really DARK Roux for unique flavor. Added a 14 oz can of low sodium Chicken broth to complete gravy. Then put the Chicken back in to coat it with gravy. Served with mashed potatoes as above and steamed veggies. Not bad for a first try at a recipe - for me, anyway. Not bad for 2 Cents! My family gave me "2 Thumbs Up!!". Because I told them to so I could write it here. But they DID LOVE it! Five stars for the recipe that made it possible to do above! Hope this wasn't too long!
Delicious and easy! I melted 1 tbsp butter in some olive oil. I pounded the thawed chicken breasts thin and covered them in a mixture of minced garlic (8 cloves) and 1/4 onion, salt, and pepper. After sauteing for 10 minutes on each side, I added 1 cup chicken broth (half an extra large bullion cube dissolved in boiling water) and let the chicken simmer for >5 minutes. Then I removed the chicken and added 1 Tbsp cornstarch (dissolved in cold water) to the remaining juices in the pan for a delicious sauce to pour on top of the chicken. The resulting chicken was so moist and flavorful!
This dish didn't have much flavor until I added many more seasonings but I did like the garlic. I tried this by sauteeing and baking and the baking was much better...chicken was juicier and healthier too!
Needed a quick & easy recipe that is low sodium and tried this tonight. I was tired of multiple step recipes & time consuming meals due to health reasons and it was delicious ~ a real keeper!!! I did not measure the seasonings and just did it to our taste. I also replaced the seasoning salt with Goya Sazonador Total, also labeled as The Perfect Seasoning. For anyone needing to lower sodium intake, this is only 75 mg sodium as opposed to most seasoning mixes being quite high in sodium. I hope that I have written this review in a way that is not confusing and that it will help someone. JeanB
I get easily disgusted with reviewers that complain about how easy a recipe is while on this site. Yes, this recipe is simple, but it gives everyone a base to start from, or a very quick easy recipe. This site is not just for advanced cooks. Even though I have been cooking for myself for years, I have never actually cooked... chicken... before I tried this recipe. And, it is because this was the simplest, most un-intimidating recipe that i choose this one. I, of course, followed a couple of reviews advice and tweaked the recipe (mostly due to the fact that I just moved and cannot find my onion powder or my garlic powder!) So, I added a medium sized handful of freshly chopped vidalia onions, a couple tablespoons of jarred minced garlic (mmmmm...) in with the 3 tablespoons of butter (and a little added olive oil) I also added a cube of chicken bullion and extra water after browning the chicken on both sides and let the chicken simmer in the mixture for a probably around 15-20 minutes. After removing the chicken, I added a little more water and flour (around 3 spoonfuls) to form a thick sauce. I served over rice, and my mother loved it. It also smelled remarkable while cooking, and my mother and my brother's girlfriend wouldn't stop telling me how good it smelled in the house. I will have to try it out again!
My 3 year old and husband gobbled it right up! Thanks for the recipe!!! So easy to make!!!
Very easy to make & tastes great! I added some fresh minced garlic to give it even more of a garlic kick. If you are health conscious like me, you can omit the butter and cook this in some garlic flavored fat free cooking spray -- tastes just as good coked this way!
I made this recipe as stated and it was great! My two year old loved it and even asked for more chicken which never happens! I had very large chicken breasts so I did slice them in half so they would be thinner and cook better, but otherwise it was great as stated.
This was a fabulous, easy and quick dish to make! My husband and toddler both gobbled it up--they are a picky crowd! I followed others suggestions and used fresh garlic and onion with the butter before I put the chicken in. I seasoned the chicken with Lawry's Seasoned Salt. At the end, after the chicken was out, I added some chicken broth to the pan and some more butter and flour to make a gravy, and served it over some mashed potatoes along side the chicken. YUMMY! Definately a repeater :)
My picky family loved this chicken! I did do a little tweeking. Following some of the other suggestions, the spice measurements were cut in half and a can of chicken broth was added. I made four huge breasts and the four of us shared two. I use the chicken broth to make a gravy and cut up the left over pieces into it. We'll have that this week over rice. Thanks for a great recipe.
Quick, easy, and yummy. I used olive oil instead of butter, and fresh garlic to give it a stronger flavor. I also used thin sliced chicken breast, and then tenderized them. I rubbed the onion powder into the breast. It was fantastic!
Loved it! We made it using vegetable oil and without the onion powder and it was divine!
VERY VERY good, and SUPER easy. Even the pickiest eaters in my home LOVED this. I prefer the sliced garlic, as well as onions, to all of the powders. Everything else we kept the same, and it turned out DELICIOUS. We also used someone else's suggestion of making a homemade gravy of chicken broth, flour, water, and drippings to put over the chicken, and served it with rice. we WILL be having this again, and chances are... VERY soon! Thanks!!!
WOW Julia! This was some delicious chicken. We enjoyed this recipe so much, I made it 2 days in a row. I did make a few adjustments, but they were very minor. I used chicken tenderloins rather than the breasts and added some oregano in with the rest of the seasonings. I did not measure them out, just sprinkled them on liberally until it looked right. I pan fried them in a little olive oil until they were lightly browned and cut them into bite size peices. One night I used this chicken in the Santa Fe Chicken Salad (also a very good recipe on this site) and the next time I used this chicken in a pasta dish. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks so much.
The name is fitting. It is good and easy. I cut my breasts into strips before cooking so I would get more flavor throughout the chicken. I then put some pesto and sun dried tomatoes in with the chicken and tossed to heat through.
I'm soo disappointed in this recipe. I used Chicken broth to cook the chicken in along with the recommended spices . I sprinkled oregano and Basile to try and give the chicken flavor. The only good thing I can say about this recipe is that it was under 300 calories but it had no flavor.
This recipe was absolutely amazing! I chose it for the first meal to cook for my boyfriend and he keeps asking for me to cook it again and again!
Boring, boring, boring...how this rated so high is beyond me.
Very good chicken. I actually forgot to add the garclic and it was still so good. I used fresh onion instead of onion powder and made a gravy out of the drippings. Just added about 2 tablespoons of flour and made a rue and then added about a cup to a cup and a hlaf of chicken stock. Good simple recipe.
I liked this recipe a lot. It was very easy and the boyfriend LOVED it!
It is very good; some members of my family thought it was too strong though.
Shockingly good! it was a real easy meal but had a ton of flavor. My family loved it! I follwed the recipe exactly
This was especially good - I did take others advice and sauteed fresh chopped onions and garlic in the butter before adding the chicken which I seasoned as recipe indicates but added a light dusting of flour as well. Once the chicken had browned I added white wine and chicken broth to simmer down a bit and then added a tblsp. of flour to thicken the gravy. I served with Rice Pilaf, steamed broccoli and salad and it was perfect. Thankyou for a really yummy simple recipe.
Loved it!
This is a good basic recipe. I took suggestions from other reviews and used a broth to cook the chicken in after getting a good brown on both sides. I also seasoned the chicken before adding it to the pan. Unfortunately I didn't have my car today so I could not go get onion and garlic and had to use the seasoning. I made the broth from a bullion cube. The chicken was a bit on the salty side, but not intolerable. If I got to use a low sodium broth and fresh ingredients, I know it would take out the saltiness. I will def make this again.
My family loved it. When it was close to being done, I added a little College Inn Chicken Broth so that it gave it some juice. I served over brown rice. Will make again.
Very good and easy to make. Goes good with Lipton chicken flavored noodles or rice.
This is a really good, fast recipe for a busy night. I made a gravy with the pan drippings and served with mashed potatoes and roasted asparagus and salad. Everyone loved it, the chicken was moist and tender.
I didn't care for this recipe; don't think there was much taste.
I live alone and I just defrost one chicken breast and use this recipe (lighter on the seasonings of course). It turns out wonderful each time. I always always scared to panfry chicken before this because I thought it'd dry out. Not with this recipe! Love it!!!
We all had seconds! I made the gravy by adding flour to the butter then using chicken broth to make the gravy (make sure to scrape the bottom for more flavor!). I then let the chicken cook in the gravy a while to make sure the chicken was cooked through.
I absolutely love you for posting this recipe. My boyfriend had found it awhile back because he was hungry and I wanted something easy to cook. The first time I made it, I did use a lot more than 3Tbs of butter and it did come out a little too dry. But after a few times of making it, I made a few changes. I use a little Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) instead, which is much less fattening than using all that butter. And also covering the pan while it cooks helps keep the moisture in.
Who would have thought that something SO simple would be so tasty! My husband really loved this chicken.
Delicious!!! I am a huge fan of garlic, so this was yummy. All of the flavors meshed so well together. Loved it! And we served it with basmati rice and sauteed zucchini.
very tender if you use thighs, more than enough sauce for several bastings. Thanks!
This is great. Since there are only two of us, I cut one breast in half and just sprinkled it with the spices, then browned it in one Tbsp butter and a little oil, then added about 1/4 Cup chicken broth, covered and simmered 15 minutes. I didn't thicken the sauce, but just poured it over the chicken to serve. The sauce was also good on the brown rice I served with the meal.
So good!
Yum! Used garlic salt and fresh garlic instead of salt and garlic powder.
Not bad, but not spectacular either by any means. It came out good, but we weren't very impressed with it.
Nothing fabulous. Salty. Wouldn't make again.
awesome chicken. juicy and tender but with a nice crips on the outside. i followed the recipe exactly
Very tasty, if a tad salty. Just go easy on the seasonings. This is great to make a few days ahead, and then cut up to toss on top of green salads. Thanks for the quick and easy recipe!
Even if it is supposed to be a "quick" recipe, it's not that great and terribly unhealthy. Too much salt. Use olive oil for less calories and use fresh garlic and onion. Also, use about a cup of chicken stock to help keep it moist. Plus, butter tends to burn faster and if you are not careful, it can separate. Use sea salt instead of just table salt.
Loved this !!! I made a few additions and the outcome was great. I cooked a small minced onion and a lil minced garlic for a couple of minutes in the butter before adding the chicken. After adding the chicken I sprinkled Adobo seasoning, garlic pwder and onion powder. Cooked the chicken through then added 2 tablespoons of flour and then chicken broth (maybe 1/2 can - according to how thick/thin you like your gravy). Then I added a small can of mushrooms. Served with mashed potatoes. Yum ... my picky children gobbled the chicken and my husband had seconds!!
This was a good and easy meal and wonderful after getting home from work. It's a good change from bbq chicken but pretty salty. Probably won't have it all the time but I'll have it when we need a change from the everyday. Thanks for sharing
This was just an average chicken dinner. It did not taste great, it didn't really taste like anything. Maybe I should have used real minced garlic. or more seasoning.
So simple and inexpensive... perfect for me! I added some olive oil and fresh garlic as suggested by reviewers and it gave it a wonderful flavor! I also took the suggestion to cook it a bit longer on each side, which give it a nice crispy skin. Will make again and again!
It was OK but a little bland. I used Emmeril's Italian Essence in place of the seasoning salt.
It doesn't get much quicker or easier than this and it tastes good! I added some sun-dried tomatoes. Great recipe if you haven't made it to the grocery store and don't want to call the pizza man (again!)
Really, really good chicken. I used chopped onion and garlic from a jar. I browned the chicken breasts in a small amount of olive oil, added 1 cup of chicken broth, covered and simmered until done. I removed the chicken and moved to a warm oven. I added 1 T. cornstarch in 1 cup of water(would use less water next time) and added it to the pan of juice and brown bits, stirred until thick. Then served the chicken and gravy over brown rice. A flavorful and healthy chicken dish.
Very good, very fast chicken recipe. I used less butter and Mrs. Dash instead of seasoning salt. :)
Wowza! This was incredible. I put some minced garlic in with the butter while melting, practically doubled the garlic powder and minced onion but kept the seasoned salt the same. (It is a little salty, so use sparingly.) Sauteed the ultra thin breasts about 4 mins on each side, and then added 1.5c chicken broth and thickened with Wondra to make a fabulous gravy. (Honestly - the chicken didn't even need it.. but you can never go wrong with gravy!) Served it with mashed potatoes, steamed corn, and garlic knots!!
Very very good! As suggested in another review, I made the gravy after the chicken was done and it brought everything together. Was just a bit salty, but was still great tasting. So i will use slightly less of the seasoning salt and garlic powder. Chicken was juicy and yummy. Will definitely be making this more often. Thanks for this easy recipe!
Why can't anyone actually review the recipe as written?? If your mods are so great, submit your own recipe and rate that. This dish was okay. I MADE AS WRITTEN. It is a good dish if you want something simple. Also, most people probably have all of the ingredients on hand.
This is fantastic, and it doesn't get any easier or faster! I cut the recipe in half, and the amount of garlic powder seemed like an awful lot (1 tsp), so I only used about 1/2 tsp, which worked out fine. I used the recommended amount of margarine, but cooking spray (or less margarine) would have been OK too.
Excellent! Simple, quick and delicious.
Great! Wonderful, tasty, moist. I added grilled onions & garlic to make it a little more flavorful. I will use again!
tasty and easy. the gravy idea was delicious!
This is great for beginners. It is really simple and is made extremely quickly. Plus it uses ingredients that you probably have in your cabinet! I do suggest cooking at a slower/lower speed, also pounding chicken if it is thick. Otherwise you will most certainly burn it!
This was pretty good. I doubled the amount of garlic, and I added lemon pepper to give it a little extra flavor.
Everybody enjoyed this in my household. Even my picky 5 year old who only eats pb & j
I like garlic, but I don't love it, so I'm glad I mixed the seasonings in a bowl and sprinkled them on that way. I didn't use the entire thing, but it was plenty garlicky for us. I served it with pasta alfredo and it was delish. I probably wouldn't eat it by itself, but as a filler for the pasta it was very good.
Excellent and super fast recipe!! I have made this several times and it comes out delicious everytime. I made it last night with mashed potatoes. I am making it again tonight with my spanish goya rice and vegetables, YUMMY! Try it you will LOVE it!
Easy recipe that is perfect when you want to serve a good meal but don't have a lot of time. I served with rice. Only thing I did in addition is, after removing the chicken from the pan, I deglazed the pan with a little red wine and let it reduce for a couple minutes, then poured the wine over the rice.
So easy...the whole family loved it, especially our 6 year old!!!
Hubby thought it was excellent. I would use less salt next time for my own taste. The chicken came out nice and tender. The leftovers tasted great cold.
love it. I also used fresh onion and garlic. I cheated and used montreal poultry seasoning. near the end of cooking I added dried parsley. served over rice. My husband raved!
It was a little bland for my taste, so when we tried this recipe a second time, we added other seasonings to the mix, and it turned out well.
Like other users suggested i added a can of chicken broth. I took out some of the liquid from the pan added 2 tbsp. of cornstarch mixed it up and then returned to the pan until bubbly. The end result is a nice sause. I also added olive oil to the butter for less fat as suggested by other people.
This was delicious! My boyfriend added to the oil squished garlic too, and then paprika, pepper, peppercorns,and also rosmary on the chicken--tastes great!!
My husband and children thought it was very good. I like that it was super fast and easy!!
not amazing but a good starter recipe if youre new to making chicken on the stove. i listened to other reviews and used fresh onion and garlic. towards the end i added a bit of chicken broth and sprinkled in some flour to make a more gravy like sauce. i definitely suggest doing so to keep it more moist, especially if there will be leftovers.
As others have noted this recipe is easy but rather bland.
This was recipe was great!! Tried it last night and my husband and I both loved it!! Followed other peoples recommendations, and used minced garlic with olive oil & butter, coated the chicken with garlic powder, onion powder & seasoned salt and sauteed until brown. Then added the chicken brother and covered and cooked an additional 10 minutes or so. I then took the chicken out and added 1/4 cup flour to make a thicker sauce, which I poured over egg noodles. It was sooo delicious!! This will be a staple in our house now.
Thank you for sharing this recipe. It was simple but yet tasty and perfect for beginner cooks like me.
One of my favorite easy chicken recipes. I like to mix the spices in an empty spice shaker and sprinkle on the chicken to make sure the spices are added evenly. Sometimes I do what another reviewer suggested and after the chicken is done I set it aside and add 3T butter to the pan, melt it, then add 3T flour and use a spatula or whisk to stir the flour and scrape up the chicken bits. Make sure you use something that won't scratch your skillet! Once you have a nice rue whisk in a cup or cup and a half of chicken stock. I make it with or without the gravy and it is EASY, JUICY & VERY FLAVORFUL!
this was honestly very tasteless and boring.
This was awesome! Quick, easy & so delish. I followed MamaJudd's advice and used her gravy recipe and paired this with steamed shredded veggies. Great lunch. Will definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing!!!
Hubby really liked this chicken. So nice to have such an easy prep. I took a few of the reviewers' recommendations- used fresh garlic, simmered in a bit of broth thickened with a teaspoon of flour for a few minutes and served as gravy.
very good.
Simple, great recipe!!!! Thanks for sharing! I cooked it on the Foreman and it turned out great!
Good easy recipe! I followed other reviewers advice about adding the Chicken broth- only had bouillion tho- I was worried the breasts would burn if not. I think that added too much salt to the dish. I enjoyed it salt and all! Next time I will just cook as written. I think they will come out much better that way!
