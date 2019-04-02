A Good Easy Garlic Chicken

Sprinkle chicken breasts with garlic powder, onion powder and seasoning salt - then sautee and enjoy. Couldn't be easier! Great recipe for quick and easy meal, even for the pickiest eater!

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken and sprinkle with garlic powder, seasoning salt and onion powder. Saute about 10 to 15 minutes on each side, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 91.3mg; sodium 368.1mg. Full Nutrition
