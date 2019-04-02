No-Bake Energy Bites

These energy bites are a healthy take on traditional no-bake cookies. So good, and good for you! I'm asked for this recipe every time I make them. They're a hit with kids and adults and always go quick! I store them in the freezer because I think they taste best frozen, but it's not necessary.
I have three athletic middle schoolers who eat like a hoarde of ravenous locusts. I followed a reviewer's suggestion, doubled the batch, processed it in my food processor, and then spread it in an 8x8" silicone baking "pan" and refrigerated it, slicing it after an hour or so (because ain't nobody got time to roll a bunch of dough balls). I immediately put the bars into snack bags (or else, they'd be picked to nothing in the pan by the aforementioned locusts) and back into the freezer until the locusts are allowed to transfer them directly from the freezer to their lunch bag. They're delicious, they're easy, and thanks to Aldi ingredients, they're inexpensive.
It was OK, then we added stuff and it was delicious! We had to use sunflower butter because of a nut allergy, but it needed more, so we added about 1/4 teaspoon vanilla stevia and a teaspoon of cinnamon. We also subbed ground chia seeds for flax. Then they were delicious!
I have three athletic middle schoolers who eat like a hoarde of ravenous locusts. I followed a reviewer's suggestion, doubled the batch, processed it in my food processor, and then spread it in an 8x8" silicone baking "pan" and refrigerated it, slicing it after an hour or so (because ain't nobody got time to roll a bunch of dough balls). I immediately put the bars into snack bags (or else, they'd be picked to nothing in the pan by the aforementioned locusts) and back into the freezer until the locusts are allowed to transfer them directly from the freezer to their lunch bag. They're delicious, they're easy, and thanks to Aldi ingredients, they're inexpensive.
Made these today and they are delicious! Only thing I changed was how I prepared them, I made these changes based on a few other reviews that had great tips! Here's how I made mine: Used a food processor or blender to grind up the oatmeal and chocolate chips in to a powder. Pour this mixture in to a bowl, stir in the flax until well mixed. Then add in your pb (I used creamy)and vanilla. Heat the honey for about 10sec so that it is thinner, then add to the bowl. Stir until well combined. Put in to fridge for 10-30mins, use a 1/2 tbsp measuring spoon to dish out the dough (can be rounded scoops or exact, doesn't matter). This made me about 30, 1inch bites. Put in the freezer to enjoy later!
I was super impressed with this recipe!! My husband's #1 hobby is body building... I am always in search of a good recipe that fits into his eating plan. These are perfect! I have made them several times with different nuts and fruits even pumpkin is good. Serve them COLD it makes all the difference!
I followed the recipe exactly and it made 11 medium size balls (not too big or too small). Use natural PB so the wet and dry stick together better. You can also heat the wet (honey & PB) up before mixing (balls will be darker, but same taste).
Easy to make and oh so good!!! I didn't have crunchy peanut butter and used creamy and it was great! My kids (me too) really enjoyed eating this energy balls.The key is the mini semi-sweet chocolate chips. They give it that extra chocolately crunch and it is a perfect compliment with the peanut butter. Can't wait to make these balls again!
Made these few weeks ago, keep in fridge for when I need-yes need;) easy, yummy & health conscious. I added some dark chocolate nut butter, as well peanut butter, added some cinnamon, & didn't have enough vanilla so augmented with almond. They were tiny bit sweet for me so I'll use less honey next time. I look forward to making these again, perhaps trying almond butter or using pb chips-lots of possibilities!
I LOVE LOVE LOVE this. I substitute flax seeds for walnuts but that's just because I never have flax seeds laying around the house. These are delicious and filling. They're actually pretty addicting too, haha.
I used a little less honey, and I only had organic creamy peanut butter. Added a bit of toasted coconut. Threw it all in the FOOD PROCESSOR, chopped it up finely and then pressed in a pan and put in freezer. Later cut out squares for the perfect snack - thanks for this recipe! My entire family loves these!!!
It's not often that I find something everyone in my house loves. I can't keep these around-I'm constantly making them! I do lessen the amount of honey and have never used the vanilla but they still taste wonderful. I also add M&M's once in a while because hey-I didn't see any rules about that,right? ;)
Followed this exactly, and the family devoured them! I think I will be doing many variations on this fast, simple & easy recipe. I do want to note I used natural peanut butter, which worked really well bonding with the oats.
Both my kids and my hubby practically inhaled these. I doubled the recipe, used quick oats, creamy peanut butter (what I had on hand), replaced the flax seed with sunflower seeds (again, what I had on hand) and scooped them up with my cookie scooper. This little gadget made forming them into balls really easy. I froze them and everyone loves them. I'm making them again today and made need to quadruple the recipe so they'll last a little longer. Yumm!! Like eating raw cookie dough only safer and healthier, but you wouldn't know it was healthier by the flavor - just too delish.
Made these one night as I thought they'd be a quick and easy breakfast the next morning. And they were. My 5 year old and I both really enjoyed these! Although having them right out of the freezer makes them hard to bite into at first, I left some out for a few minutes and they were much better right out of the freezer! My husband thought they were too sweet to eat a few at a time. But my son and I enjoyed them, reminds me of a Snickers bar!
It was OK, then we added stuff and it was delicious! We had to use sunflower butter because of a nut allergy, but it needed more, so we added about 1/4 teaspoon vanilla stevia and a teaspoon of cinnamon. We also subbed ground chia seeds for flax. Then they were delicious!
Really good!! I made them as-is and family loved them. Next times around I used 1/3c PB (not a super PB fan) and I've mixed in white chocolate, coconut, butterscotch chips, crushed-sliced almonds or craisins (NOT all at the same time). Yummy too, and didn't change consistency. I haven't had any trouble with being too dry. Another tip would be to add about 1TBS coconut oil. We keep them in the freezer. Thank you!
My 6 year old loves these we have been making them quite a bit experimenting just a little. Tonight I added almonds, chia seeds and subsituted the honey with agave which I liked better because the honey is so potent! We will continue making these. I feel better about these than store bought granola bars for him
Easy to make, but way too sweet! Maybe if I cut the honey to 1/4th the amount (I had used only 1/2 the amount)? Maybe if I had used something less sweet than chocolate chips? I'll make these again, but will need to change the recipe up a bit. I really like the idea of flax seed meal in these!
This is a delicious, easy recipe. They go fast and fill you up well! Energy balls can easily be made without exact measurements, so after trying this recipe once (or even without trying it once) you can add/subtract things, like adding cinnamon, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, coconut, etc. To make the chocolate chips more bite-sized, I ran them through a hand-cranking nut slicer machine thingy.
I made once exactly as the recipe suggested and they were great! I made them a second time adding a scoop of vanilla protein powder and that was delicious too. A yummy way to get your energy and protein. Perfect for this busy Mom on the go!
I'm giving it 5 stars even though I changed it. I didn't have flax on hand but usually do, since I had started making it I decided to give it a go with chia instead. Oh wow! So yummy! I also used natural pb. Will probably always have these on hand in the freezer now since I live with four men!
These energy bites are delicious! I did add some coconut, about a 1/2 cup. I also wanted to add that some people leave out the flax seed meal and they say thier recipe didn't turn out. The flax seed meal is like a flour, so if you leave it out, you should replace it with something else like Almond Meal, or something that is high protein in powder form. You could even throw some oatmeal in a blender and grind it to a flour, but that takes the enegy level out of the snack. It is still nutritious, but not necessarily energizing. I used Golden Flaxseed Meal and really couldn't tell that it had flax seed in it. Anyway, these are delicious!!
These are so simple and delicious! I have added protein powder to them to give them a bigger protein punch. I have also used different nut butters and they are all good. The best part is, I can make them in 20 minutes from start to finish. They are a staple in my house now! Thank you for this fabulous recipe!
Delicious and healthy! I used 1/4 cup chia seeds instead of the 1/2 cup ground flax seed and after shaping them into balls, I rolled them in quick-cooking oats for easier handling. The second time I made them I added half the honey and more peanut butter (they were rather sweet the first time). Yummy!
These were good & irresistible... However, to keep them on the healthy side I used 1/3c of whole organic fresh linseed and 1/3 cup of cacao nibs and grounded them in my nutribullet. then used a 1/2 cup of the ground mixture, instead of a half cup of each. I toasted some coconut flakes in a tad of coconut oil and mixed it all together. yummy yummy!!! grazie
Oh Gosh, these are so yummy!!! but I have a problem that hopefully someone can answer. How many is considered a serving and calories? I can't find any any info. But a definite 2 thumbs up. If you put it in the refrigerator after you make them up they are much easier to roll into balls
I found these far, far too sweet and tasted primarily like honey. I ended up doubling the original recipe but left out the honey and vanilla in the doubled portion then dipped the balls in a little course sea salt which made all the difference.
This was an awesome recipe! I added raisins. I will continue to make these: tweaking them according to ingredients on hand. I did not make these for any certain health benefit, but just as a change of menu for me. I have shed a least two inches in the past three weeks: I will not complain about that,
These were great! So easy and quick to make. I substituted chopped walnuts for the flax seed and used regular sized chocolate chips. I also used quick oats and creamy peanut butter since that's what I had. Froze the balls for about an hour and they were great right out of the freezer. Thanks!
I used Trader Joe's crunchy peanut butter and these didn't stay together at all. They were way too sticky and were sticking to my hands so I couldn't even roll them. When I added more oats, they wouldn't stay together in the balls. I just stuck them in the freezer to see if they'll roll together later.
These power bites are a family favorite. I make three batches a week, and guests ask for them whenever they come over! Sometimes I skip the vanilla and add a little extra peanut butter to make them a bit softer. Also, I use Quick Cook oats—the oats are smaller and easier to chew.
Hubby and I love these for a treat straight from the freezer. Quick and easy to whip up too. The original recipe was a little too sweet for our taste so I cut back the honey to a 1/4 cup and they still hold together nicely.
I used honey and fresh ground almond butter. It is delicious! I have used a small cookie scoop to make the balls, makes a nice size/mouth size individual piece. Next time I make them, I might add some protein powder, ground Chia seeds and ground hemp. Like others, the possibilities of what you can add to this basic recipe is endless. Great recipe and thanks for sharing!!
My kids and our carpool buddy can't get enough of these. Every day when I pick them up from school they ask if I brought them energy bites (since they can't take peanut butter to school.) I just keep them in the freezer until I pack them into my lunchbox in the morning. Delicious!
I made this recipe following it exactly. I LOVED THEM!!! My husband and I went on vacation and I took these and some Oatmeal bars. When we were out in the middle of no where, we just grabbed these and they satisfied us completely. Thank you and I will be making these all the time.
These are very good, I had a little bit of coconut so I added it and they taste great. The first time I made them, I used my hands and it was messy, the second time I used a cookie scoop, it was much easier and less messy. Sue
Really great recipe. I used almond butter, as opposed to peanut, due to allergies and they were wonderful. The flax definitely leaves a bit of an aftertaste, next time I will reduce the amount and maybe add in chia seeds. Easy recipe to adapt to different tastes. I'm looking forward to playing around with it a little to see what other tasty combinations I can come up with.
I loved these!!! Doubled the recipe but used a total of 1/2 cup raw honey and they were sweet enough.... Ok made them a second time with no honey, just used semi sweet dairy free chocolate chips and added raisins to sweeten them and for having almost no sugar (I used unsweetened natural pb) they were still delicious!!!
Super easy, healthier than the average, snack! And, 4 year old approved way to finally try oatmeal. :) I had everything on hand, except for the ground flax seed. I also had regular chocolate chips, not mini. All turned out perfectly. I added the honey at the end, and just squeezed in a little a time until desired consistency, enough to mold it together. They are a tad sweet, for not sweet lovers, like myself. But I rolled them small enough, that one or two make a great snack, or even, quick breakfast.
These are unbelievable! My husband and 3 year old daughter can't stop devouring them. They taste even more indulgent than cookies, although it's likely because they have the calorie content to match, but at least it's healthy calories! I followed the recipe exactly as written and added shredded coconut. I've decided to make these for the two Christmas parties I'll be attending this year.
These are very tasty and filling too, which is what you want with a healthy snack. But, when making the recipe, the balls kept falling apart when I was rolling them. I think it was because I didn't use as much honey as the recipe called for. Instead, I added more peanut butter but that didn't work too well. I got them together as well as I could and froze them immediately hoping that would hold them together and it did. It's a great snack to keep in the fridge and grab when the hunger pangs strike.
My daughter made them and replaced the vanilla with a scoop of vanilla protein powder and they were excellent. I made them true to the recipe and amazing. We did both however use dark chocolate chunks.
A great recipe. I find it easiest if you refrigerate the "dough" for about 30 minutes before you roll into balls. This helps keep it from sticking to your hands. One of my favorite substitutions for this recipe is to use ground chia seeds instead of flax seeds. I like the taste and texture better this way.
Made this with a group of middle schoolers for their Cooking Crew! Like another reviewer, we heated up the peanut butter and honey first before adding to the dry ingredients. It mixed up much easier that way. The warm wet ingredients did melt the chocolate chips, but the end product still was a hit! Many kids and staff loved them and asked for the recipe. Chilled the batches flattened on a cookie sheet with parchment in the freezer for about 10-15 minutes to help stiffen the "dough" enough for rolling into balls and that helped tremendously. Finished balls went on a parchment-lined tray into the freezer for about another 15 minutes before serving. Added 1/4C roasted & lightly salted sunflower seeds and 1/4C roasted & lightly salted pumpkin seeds too. Might try unsweetened coconut flakes sometime as well.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.