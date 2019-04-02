No-Bake Energy Bites

These energy bites are a healthy take on traditional no-bake cookies. So good, and good for you! I'm asked for this recipe every time I make them. They're a hit with kids and adults and always go quick! I store them in the freezer because I think they taste best frozen, but it's not necessary.

By Hiedi Heaton

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen bites
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir oats, chocolate chips, flax seed, peanut butter, honey, and vanilla extract together in a bowl.

  • Roll dough into 24 balls with your hands. Arrange balls on a baking sheet and freeze until set, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 5.3g; sodium 27.9mg. Full Nutrition
