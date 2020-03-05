Butterscotch Apple Pecan Cobbler

Rating: 3.88 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

A wonderful fall or winter dessert. Serve warm with a dollop of vanilla ice cream. It's delicious!

By Snowbaby58

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine butterscotch-flavored chips, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup flour, and cinnamon together in a bowl.

  • Spread apples into a 9x13-inch baking dish and top with chip mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes.

  • Mix 1/2 cup flour and 1/4 cup brown sugar together in a bowl. Cut butter into flour mixture using a pastry blender or your fingers until mixture is crumbly; stir in pecans and oats. Sprinkle topping over apples.

  • Bake in the oven until apples are tender, 25 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 43.4g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 60.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Magnolia Blossom
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2015
Very easy makes you think of caramel apples. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Sannas
Rating: 3 stars
02/19/2016
I made exactly as directed. I love butterscotch and apples and cobbler! You really have to have a sweet tooth for this. If you love sweets then you'll love this recipe. It was much too sweet for me. If I make again I'll add more apples and cut down on the sugar. Read More
Helpful
(1)
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Magnolia Blossom
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2015
Very easy makes you think of caramel apples. Read More
Helpful
(2)
BakePetteePye
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2017
Very good! I made slight changes but I loved it! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sannas
Rating: 3 stars
02/19/2016
I made exactly as directed. I love butterscotch and apples and cobbler! You really have to have a sweet tooth for this. If you love sweets then you'll love this recipe. It was much too sweet for me. If I make again I'll add more apples and cut down on the sugar. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Iheartgnomes
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2015
This is delicious served warm with ice cream and butterscotch sauce. Read More
Mariam
Rating: 4 stars
03/02/2020
The recipe as is, is off in terms of ratios. Too little apples and too much sugar and sweet ingredients. Perfect when tweaked to decrease sweetness and at least double the apples! I made half a batch but used less than 1/3 of sweet ingredients and used the same amount of apples, and baked in a 8x8 square pan. Delicious combination of ingredients, truly hits the spot, especially after I added a bit of natural crunchy peanut butter to my plate while still warm! Read More
Barbsbasic
Rating: 2 stars
10/05/2020
meh. made it to the "T" with one caveat I ramped up how many apples. VERY, VERY, dry recipe. you absolutely need ice cream or whipped cream with this one. with all the butterscotch I was expecting a butterscotch flavor but did not get any. very crumbly dessert. You're better off just making apple crisp. Will not be making this again. oh and you need to quadruple the amount of apples If I had only used two and a half apples this would be nothing but crumble and no fruit. I used seven apples and it's still wasn't great. Read More
Advertisement
Kristen Dixon
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2015
This recipe is the absolute bomb. Super easy to make and people went crazy over how yummy it was!!!! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022