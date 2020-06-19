Fresh Cranberry Sauce

Fresh cranberry sauce is a must for your Thanksgiving dinner. Made with just 3 ingredients, this easy cranberry sauce is perfect alongside turkey but it can also be used as filling for cranberry and cream cheese tarts or a tasty topping on bagels, cornbread, or cheesecake.

By Josef Plavjak

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a saucepan; add sugar and cook until sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir cranberries into the saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and simmer until cranberries have popped and sauce is chunky, about 10 minutes or longer for desired consistency. The longer you cook it, the less chunky it will be.

  • Pour sauce into a serving dish or jars and cover until ready to use; the pectin in the cranberries will make the cranberry sauce gel as it cools.

  • Mix cranberry sauce with a fork before serving.

Tips

If you like a sweeter cranberry sauce, you can use up to 2 cups white sugar in this recipe. I prefer a tart sauce so I only use 1 cup.

58 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 15.1g; sodium 0.9mg.
