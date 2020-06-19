Fresh cranberry sauce is a must for your Thanksgiving dinner. Made with just 3 ingredients, this easy cranberry sauce is perfect alongside turkey but it can also be used as filling for cranberry and cream cheese tarts or a tasty topping on bagels, cornbread, or cheesecake.
I would add only a 1/2 cup of sugar if you use orange juice, and zest and squeeze the same fresh orange for a wonderful orange cranberry sauce. 1/2 cup o sugar cuts down on needless sweet and calories and you can actually taste the cranberries. Wonderful natural sweet-tart!
This has been the go to recipe for my family for 50 years, but its so simple not sure I call it a recipe LOL. Its a condiment that we use over turkey and dressing at thanksgiving. I especially like it over bread sage dressing that is savory and a little extra salty, the two make an great combo. I also use it over ice cream, and over pita meat and also mix it in cream cheese to make a spread. Simple but so good!
I added 2 oranges to this, cut up into small cubes. I don't eat it, but my husband loved it. Since whole berry cranberry sauce doesn't seem to be available in our area lately, it is a good thing it is so easy to make!
I followed the directions exactly and it turned out to perfection. Thank you for such an easy recipe. I have always wanted to make it fresh and thanks to you I will forever use this recipe for Thanksgiving!!
This was so easy and turned out great! I added a little bit of real Maple syrup and also a couple of TJs candied orange slices (removed the rind at the end). So delicious will make this again! And I may have to because it may not make it to Thanksgiving!!
Great and simple recipe. Two suggestions: 1. Rinse the cranberries before adding to the sugar water. 2. I usually make the night before if possible. Gives plenty of time to completely cool and thicken prior to serving.
I have used this recipe a few times the last couple of years. It is my “go to” recipe for cranberry sauce. It is so simple, I don’t know why anyone would buy cranberry sauce from a can. I occasionally add some cinnamon. Either way, it turns out great!!!!
