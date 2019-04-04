Aaahh! Potato Soup
This is the MOST simple and delicious potato soup recipe ever! Creamy and cheesy! Top with shredded cheese (your favorite kind), chopped scallions and cooked bacon bits.
I give this 5 stars based on the revisions I made to the orginal recipe. I finely chopped 1 sweet onion and sauteed it in 1 T of butter. To that I added the items as instructed with the addition of 1/2 C of shredded carrot, 2t of minced garlic, 1 bag of Kraft bacon bits and about 1/4t of pepper. Also I added more water than what was called for bringing the total to about 3 C. After the potatoes were cooked soft I used a hand masher and mashed them coarsely in the pan. Now I don't know how it would have turned out if I would have followed the recipe as written but it was really excellant with the revisions.Read More
Maybe I did something wrong but this basically just tasted like watery augratin potatoes.Read More
I did a couple of things differently with this recipe - I did NOT use the potatoes in the au gratin box (somehow it didn't seem right), just cut up a few extra potatoes and threw 'em in. I used half-and-half instead of cream and threw in a bit extra so that it would have the creamy consistency I liked (less fat, too). I also used a bit of leftover Velveeta cheese from the "deluxe macaroni" packages. The verdict? You can't get better than this. I was pleasantly shocked (and VERY filled - this soup WILL fill you up, a bit of bread and this is just right for dinner). Think I'll try adding a bit of diced ham next time. Wonderful soup. Thanks, Raymond!
A good recipe! I read through all of the other reviews and incorporated several of their recommendations. This is what I would suggest for improvement: (1) Use Half & Half instead of cream - it was a little too rich with the heavy cream, (2) Add sauteed onions/green onions and bacon for extra flavor, (3) Very lightly mash the potatoes before adding the cream/half & half - this gave the potatoes a more uniform appearance since you're using both an au gratin mix (slices)and Yukon Golds (cubed), (4) Season to taste - I used salt & black pepper, and a little bit of cayenne pepper, (5) Garnish with grated cheese, crumbled bacon, and green onions.
I made this recipe. It was warm. I found out that my brother had put his foot in the soup when I wasn't looking. He's no good !
If I could give this 6 stars...I would!! We have made this soup many times now and it's a family favorite! For a twist...my hubby added groud beef to it this last time, for a meatier meal and it was such a hit. I'm telling you that this is so easy and so yummy!! Please try........
This soup was served at our weekly community Soup Night, hosted at our home. With almost 40 people showing up that night, it was the biggest hit yet! Requests came all night for the recipe. We took the advice of another rater and served crumbled bacon and green onions on the side. Also added a bowl of sour cream for guests to add. Quite the hit!
This recipe is incredible! I had to use Four Cheese potatoes instead of Au Gratin since my supermarket didn't have them, and it still turned out great! I added bacon bits during cooking, along with a few other spices, and I also added a little Velveeta cheese - it's insanely good! Have to use this recipe at my next get-together =))
This was simple and great. My boyfriend who is always complaining about sub-par potato soups said it was the best he's had in a long time. I made a few adjustments/additions: veg broth, small onion (chopped), 6 small garlic cloves (minced), processed the soup in blender, and half cup chopped chives added with the cream. It was great great great! We almost ate the whole batch btwn the two of us... Thanks for this recipe.
Delicious soup! I actually have made it in the crock pot too - will use this again.
This soup is execellent! Its good just the way it is. I spice mine up a bit with sweated onion, carrot that is diced very small, thyme, salt, and pepper. I also served with bacon. I make garlic toast for the side. Yummm
This recipe is a huge hit with everyone that I make it for. My mother, who is a potato soup fanatic and very picky about it says this is the absolute best potato soup ever. She has even bragged to other people that I make the best potato soup. That is rare (that she would brag to someone about me LOL). I did add a couple things as a preference thing...1) 2-very finely diced celery 2) very finely diced sweet onion 3)fresh grated baby carrots (watch the fingers) 4)half pound of diced fried bacon 5) instead of 2 Yukon golds I used 5-6 idaho potatoes 6) 2-boxes of the au gratin potatoes mix 7) 1 1/2 cups water 8) 1 1/2 cups chicken broth 9) 2 cups heavy cream 10) lots of cracked black pepper 11) 1/2 tsp minced pre-minced garlic I sauteed the onion and celery in about 2 tbls margarine until translucent then added that to the soup. Yes I made a lot of additions. But the basic recipe of the box of potato mix and other base ingredients I got from this recipe
Great recipe. Makes such a creamy soup. Saute'd onions and celery as other reviewers suggested. This one's a keeper!
I took the suggestions from the other reviews started out by sauteing garlic and onions in butter then adding ingredients, and then adding some of my own. For example, I added chopped bacon and cubed ham. I also tried the mashing technique just to get all the potatoes more uniform. The soup turned out GREAT and I will make sure I keep this recipe around!
OMG! I made this and it was better than ANY potato soup I have ever had! I deviated a little from the recipe.I sauted a small onion and three cloves of garlic and added that to my pot. I doubled everything, using the mix AND the dried potatoes from the box, added a "broccoli cheddar" packet mix from a rice a roni box, used 1/2 & 1/2 instead of heavy cream, and added another cup or two of milk. (I also added a couple handfuls of baby carrots coarsely chopped in the beginning.. it added nice color) I lightly mashed everything twords the end and it was FABULOUS! I will be making this OFTEN this winter! THANK YOU! ( i guess mine was kind of a.. cheesy broccoli potato soup.. lol)
Raymond Cooper . . . you are a GENIUS! This recipe was so delicious and easy and my roommate claims this is the best potato soup she's ever had. The first time I followed the recipe as written except I used 1/2 & 1/2 in lieu of heavy cream because that's all I had. And I loved it. Tonight when I made it, I added some Velveeta cheese that I had to use up and I thought I had died and gone to heaven. Each time I fried up some bacon and sprinkled that along with chives on top of each bowl and unfortunately I gobbled it up before I had a chance to take a photo. Thanks again for a wonderful recipe.
Wow, this was really good! I did alter slightly, I sauted some celery, shredded carrots, onion and garlic in a little olive oil. I added that to the potato and chicken broth. I used fat free half and half instead of the heavy cream. I also used a hand blender for a few dunks in the pot (we like ours kind of chunky). After adding the cream, i did add a few handful of cheddar cheese. Served with a dollop of Sour cream, bacon bites and cheese. Everyone raved and I looked like I spent hours slaving! Thanks!
Great soup for a quick hearty meal. Because of the use of the au gratin potato box mix and condensed soup it was bit too salty for us. I thought with the addition of water and cream it would lessen/cut the salt taste, but it didn't. When I started to make it I accidentally opened and began using a box of Rosemary and Herb Scalloped potatoes instead. I didn't want to waste the mix and only had 1 can of condensed chicken broth, so I used Swanson chicken broth for ALL complete measure equal to the combined condensed soup & water for this soup. Then in another pot I made the recipe as written for the box of au gratin potatoes. I did use half & half in place of the cream and stirred in 1 T unsalted butter into each. Both my daughter and I liked the Rosemary soup better then the cheesy one. I think because it wasn't as salty with the use of the regular chicken broth vs the condensed. Also the herb flavors were wonderful! It made a very unique soup!
YUM! This is so good and easy to make! I follow the recipe to a T, and have never had any problems, it is so good! My fiance keeps asking me to make it, so it must be good! :)
I've always loved the white, creamy potato soup and this homemade version is excellent! I got rave reviews from the family! The only thing was the serving size.. 6 servings would really be half that.. it served two adults and two picky toddlers.
This was delicious and so very easy. I used russets because the gold potatoes at my grocer were not good looking and I used half and half instead of heaby cream to cut the fat and calories a bit. It was still creamy and delicious. This recipe is a keeper that I will make again!
As written tasted like boxed au gratin potato soup - quick and not bad but not great in my opinion. I sauted celery, green onion and garlic as recommended by others. Then put in au gratin mix, cubed potatoes, white wine and part skim milk and part 1/2 & 1/2. Blended it with my hand blender. Then added the secret ingrediant - Franks hot sauce. Yum!
I had my doubts about this recipe. Boy was I wrong. Wow, it is that easy. I used Trader Joe's Au Gratin Cheese Potatoes mix. The smell was incredible. Like Raymond stated I needed a little extra water and I added a little extra cream because it simmered for awhile prior to eating. This is a keeper. Incredible! I also added cheddar cheese, chives and bacon as a topper.
It was good. I followed as written with the exception of replacing the cream w/ half and half.
Cooked according to recipe directions, and didn't change or follow other users suggestions. Soup seemed bland and not very flavorful, although I added some bacon and cheese which was suggested.
The recipe as written is good but it's bland and kind of basic. I like to add celery and onion I've sautéed to soften them up a bit and some garlic. I've also started to used homemade chicken broth as I've found the store bought stuff is just sodium infused nastiness.
Packaged au gratin is good if you want quick, but not quality. I tried it and like homemade version much better.
This is the best pot of potato soup I have ever made! Delicious and very quick. I used butter herb instant potatoes which gave it even more flair.
This recipe is easy and makes a great soup! My kids loved it!
this tastes great & the potatoes aren't even done yet! i did sautee an onion w a lil garlic in butter before adding the rest in, but other than that followed the recipe. never thought to use a box of au gratin, but this is deff a keeper for us! THANKS!
Delicious. Just finished supper and this is what we had. I only changed a couple of things. I did not have any chicken stock, so I used two chicken bullion cubes. Also, I added at the end with the heavy cream one half stick of butter. Delicious! Rich, creamy, and VERY filling. This could be on a menu at a restaurant.
This soup was excellent with the following revisions: I sauteed 1/2 small sweet onion and 2 cloves minced garlic in 2 T butter. I added the onion and garlic, along with 2 T real bacon pieces, to the potato mixture. I also used 2 cans low sodium chicken broth and substituted the heavy cream with 2 cups half and half. I didn't use the potatoes that were in the au gratin mix...and I'm glad I didn't. The soup was thick and creamy without those extra dried potatoes.
Made this yesterday and the family LOVED it. Added onion, topped with grated chedder cheese and bacon. The family wants me to make this again real soon! Thank you!
This was really, really good. Even my picky daughter said so! I used half milk and half cream (half and half) instead of the heavy cream. It was still creamy enough. I think next time I will try using just milk and see how it turns out. Also...I doubled the recipe and found that it wasn't enough for the 5 of us. They were still asking for more. I think next time I will quadruple the recipe. :)
I cooked exactly as written, boxed potatoes and all. My husband ranted and raved about this. It was a nice break from our usually Sunday night sandwiches, and I will definitely make it again. This recipe is a keeper.
HOLY YUMM!!!!!!!! This is awesome! I have been eating it three times a day for two days, and, as an added bonus, my husband thinks I'm a genius! Thanks for a great recipe!
quick, easy and delicious
The soup was absolutely delicious and extremely easy to make. If you are looking for something fast, easy, and yet leave an impression this is the soup. I added broccoli for personal taste.
I made this recipe this morning. However, I have not eaten yet. Next time I would not use the box potatoes. I would use regular potatoes. I would rate this 4 stars.
Excellent soup! You can use regular chicken broth and substitute either evaporated skim milk or regular milk for the cream with equally good results. Easy and delicious!
ok, somebody help me out b/c I'm confused. Was I supposed to just add the cheese powder from the instant potatoes, or the whole package - potatoes and all?? I did end up adding the potatoes and wished I hadn't. The soup was good, but I think it would have been excellent if you leave out the instant potatoes, but use the cheese powder, and double up on the amount of fresh potatoes. Other than that, this is a good recipe. Thanks!
This soup is fabulous! I appreciate something so quick and easy. I use extra potatoes and substitute half and half for the heavy cream. Its great for cold weather!
I USED RUSSET POTATOES IN MY SOUP. TASTES GREAT!
good recipie..i added a half a finely chopped onion and alot of pepper and some salt.
Best potato soup I've ever had! The entire family loves it.
A nice change from the ordinary potato soup! I used instant Betty Croker julienne potatos because that was all I had on hand. Also added onions & celery that I cooked in butter before combining ingredients. Was fantastic this way and I know without my added ingredients it's fantastic too!
Excellent! What an idea - sometimes I just don't see the forest for the trees and I always do things the way I was taught. The au gratin mix! the ideas for variations are just rolling through! I am making this tonight and will update after the family review - I know this is gonna rock though :) UPDATE: EXCELLENT - What a hit! I've requests galore to "PLEASE make again" This Rocks Raymond Cooper :) The family loved it, and I loved it - it was the au gratin mix that gave it the extra special kick for us, since we've always done it the same old fashioned way. I'm making more to freeze this weekend with some variation, I'm going to add some premade turkey meatballs to some, some creamed corn to some, and some spicy peppers and a touch of hotsauce to what's left :) (thats just for me though :)) Thanks!
mm mm good?
This soup is absolutely delicious and super easy to make. I like topping it off with chopped bacon and tons of colby jack cheese!
My boyfriend and I were skeptical because of the few ingredients. But man, were we impressed by how AMAZING this soup turned out! So easy and so delicious. We added the onion and garlic as well. Cannot wait to make it again!
Very good recipe and looking forward to making this all winter. I had my doubts (instant potatoes??) but I was made a believer. Very good with scallions, bacon bits and shredded cheese on top.
This soup was easy to make and delicious. I used fat free half and half instead of regular and the soup was still creamy and didn't taste low-fat. I also doubled the water and broth. I will make this again soon!!
LOVE it. My husband asks for it all the time.
This is an excellent, tasty soup and so easy to put together;and just the correct amount to have enough leftover to serve a second time !!!
This receipe was wonderful. I added Velveeta cheese to it as well. Thanks
Sooo good! Used Idaho baking potatos. Used 3 cups water instead of 1 1/2. Finely cut 1/4 cup onion and cooked with soup. Added garlic salt to taste along with salt and pepper while cooking. Topped with bacon, scallion tops (lots of this) and grated cheese. Otherwise followed original recipe, stirring frequently. Fast, easy, and really good on cold winter night!
I used regular potatoes, and the soup was wonderful! Perfect for a cold, rainy day. Thank you so much for an awesome, not to mention unbelievably easy, recipe.
Fabulous and soo easy. Definitly does not need the full fat cream. Even Half and Half is a little rich. WIll try with 2% milk next time.
Very good and super easy! It's just as good and a lot less fattening with half and half, but that's entirely up to personal tastes. I like to top with sour cream and cheddar cheese.
This soup was very very good. I did a couple of variations though: I doubled everything except for the au gratin mix. I added a tiny bit of bacon grease,a handful of cheese at the end, salt and pepper, italian seasoning, half and half instead of cream, and "smashed" some of the potatoes in the pot before serving. We also served topped with shredded cheese and bacon. This tasted just like the restaurant!
delicious!! I used only half the box of au gratin mix, and the cheesy mix made the soup extra cheesy I loved it! It did take about 40 minutes on med heat for the potato to heat through, then I mashed some of the potato cubes. I added shredded cheddar cheese and green onion and plenty of bacon bits and a dollop of sour cream just before serving! yumm!!
This receipe was so easy and delicious!! I made a few changes. I didn't use instant au gratin, I used the old box mix and just let it all simmer. I used fat-free half&half instead of the cream and added a pkg of fresh bacon bits for added zing - the family loved it!!
This soup went over fairly well, especially considering how easy it was to throw together. I doubled the recipe, but I think next time I'll double all the liquid ingredients without doubling the potatoes. That will probably keep it from thickening up so much when warmed over. All things considered, I'll use this recipe again when something hot and nourishing is called for but time is at a premium. I'll definitely add the bacon and maybe even some sour cream next time.
Excellent recipe!!! I added minced garlic and Italian seasoning for a bit more flavour. Fantastic!!!!
Quick and easy and a real family pleaser! Doubled the recipes and had enough for the next night. At my daughter's suggestion I added steamed carrots and broccli to the soup the next night and was also great all in one bowl meal. Also used only 3/4 C 1/2 &1/2 instead of 1C cream and turned out fine.
Wonderful soup!! Didn't use box potatoes and added some carrots, scallions and bacon bits and served with crusty bread. Kids fought for seconds!!! Thanks Raymond.
My DD requested potato soup for dinner; I wanted something quick. This recipe sure fit the bill. I used half and half as others suggested and loaded baked potato instant potato mix. I also put ~2c. of the soup in the blender for a creamier soup. 5 stars from my DD as well!
This was absolutely delicious. I used fat free half and half instead of heavy cream to cut fat/calories. So easy and good!!!!
Raymond, you're a genius! This is one of, if not THE BEST potato soup I've ever had. I added several handfuls of pre-cooked bacon bits and some freshly chopped scallions. Also added a handful of shredded cheddar right after the cream. I had to add a little more water to cover everything. I wasn't sure about adding the potatoes from the au gratin mix, so I did. Might not do that next time...a little too many potatoes. I will be making this again, SOON. And again, and again, and again!! A meal in itself!
Good, but boring.
Awesome recipe! I took some advice from the other reviews and used Swanson roasted garlic chicken broth. I topped it with bacon pieces, sour cream, and grated cheddar. My bunco group loved it, and so did my family! Thanks for the great and EASY recipe! Rachel
I doubled the batch and enjoyed with rolls and a few leftover biscuits. The hubby took the remainder to work for 4 lunches! He really loved it. I used scalloped potato mix as the au gratin was sold out and it worked wonderfully. I will make this again on my scheduled soup day. I love this recipe.
This was a great starter base. I added onion, celery, carrot and ham cubes as well. I also used half and half instead of heavy cream to make the soup a little lighter.
Yum! This was hearty and filling. I topped it with real bacon bits, scallions, and shredded cheddar. Kind of like a baked potato soup. My whole family loved it.
Instead of the augratin mix, I picked a loaded baked potato mix. AWESOME.
I added some chopped onion and garlic to this recipe and thought it was good! I also had to add about two extra cups of water because the soup became too thick. This soup tastes much like a local cafe's soup that my coworkers and I have been trying to duplicate for years!
So easy to make - my husband usually never bothers to eat leftovers, but he finished off the leftover soup! Very filling - great in the winter.
I did not make any changes to the recipe. I garnished it with green onions and shredded cheese. It was a fantastic soup for a cold, rainy day. My toddler loved it too!
The best potato soup I have made. I sauteed some onion, celery, carrot & mushrooms in a small amount of olive oil, then added the potatoes and rest of the ingrediants. Seasoned with garlic salt, fresh ground pepper and a little cayenne. I added some chopped bacon with the cream. Yum, thanks Raymond
Excellent and Easy!!! I used plain 1% milk because I didn't have any cream and it was still yummy. Thanks for the easy recipe!
I modified this recipe a little bit, but I think it would have been good as is. I used two med. sized russet potatoes, a packet of diced ham and some shredded carrots as my "fillers" and used most of a carton of chicken stock plus some water as my base. At the end I stirred in half and half instead of heavy cream. Thanks for the recipe!!
This is a great soup. I added some chopped carrot for a bit of color. Will make again.
This rocked. I will definatly make it again.
One of my favirite soups.... five stars all the way. I didn't change anything...
I make this often and am excited that the weather has cooled off....soup weather...The only thing different I do is use 1/2 and 1/2 instead of cream. It is absolutely tasty the way it is! On occasion I add some pepper, but our family love it! So quick and easy and delicious!
Good start recipe... but of course i tweeked some things. I started the same but added 2 cloves minced garlic and a little minced onion. about 20 mins in to cooking i started mashing it a little and added shreaded carrots. No cream or 1/2 n 1/2 so, i just used milk... im sure not quite as rich as it would be. also added a roll of browned sauage... a complete meal in one! Very tasty! Great for cold nights!
This is the easiest soup I have ever made and to top it off, it tastes great. No one believed that I used a box of au gratin in it! Thanks!
easy to make and very delicious!
i find this recipe to be good,how ever it needed extra's to make it better. i added a few bacon bits and some cubed ham, fresh potato, it a good b+
My family loved this recipe. I made one change that made it even easier. I used pre-packaged peeled and cubed fresh potatos instead of the dehydrated potatoes that came in the box.
I make this often. It's simple and absolutely delicious. You can "doctor" it up with anything that sounds yummy to you and it will remain delicious. Can't mess this one up.
not bad...really heavy.. i added some onions and a lil bit of garlic...used vegetable broth it was really heavy! but everyone loved it
This soup was so good! And even easier than I imagined it would be - no kidding! Instead of using 2 Yukon Gold I used 1 large baking potato. I also used 1 can of regular chicken broth in place of the condensed broth. Everything worked out fine on both accounts. Next time I'll add some of the bacon in while the soup is cooking to marry the flavors a bit more, but as is the recipe was definitelly a hit.
I am QUITE impressed with the outcome of this! Both my boyfriend and I love potato soup. I don't ever cook (I don't have patience); however, this was easy and WONDERFUL! I didn't use scalloped potatos, nor did I use heavy cream. I subsituted with half and half and canned milk. I used 1 can of the garlic chicken broth and 1 can of chicken broth. I sauteed onions for flavor, but did not garlic. Since there was already garlic in the broth, I did not want to overdo it. I noticed some people who left negatives said it did not have much flavor or it was too runny. To get rid of the runniness, gradually mix in a mixture of flour and water. This will thicken it up! Also remember it will thicken as it cools. Adding salt, bacon, cheese, and pepper will add wonderful flavor! Top it off with a little more cheese and chives and you are good to go! Perfect for the cold weather. WONDERFUL!
This soup is easy and delicious. I love a recipe that doesn't call for any fancy ingredients because I only keep the basic on hand. This is perfect for a quick easy dinner. You can't go wrong.
Quick, easy and very, very good!
I recieved so many compliments on this soup, I was embarrased to admit how easy it was to prepare!
I added chopped broccoli and a little bit of shredded cheddar and serve with baked bread sticks or in a bread bowl. A great-one pot, no fuss recipe. Easy to reheat the next day too, just add more liquid.
Excellent! I add the cream during the cooking process and I find that it tastes even better this way. Also I slice the potatoes and find that they cook better. Either way the recipe is great. Thanks Raymond.
