Aaahh! Potato Soup

This is the MOST simple and delicious potato soup recipe ever! Creamy and cheesy! Top with shredded cheese (your favorite kind), chopped scallions and cooked bacon bits.

By Raymond Cooper

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a large saucepan or pot, combine potatoes, au gratin potato mix, chicken broth and water. Add more water to cover if necessary. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are tender, about 40 minutes. Stir in cream and heat through. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 55mg; sodium 874.2mg. Full Nutrition
