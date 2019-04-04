Aaahh! Potato Soup

I am QUITE impressed with the outcome of this! Both my boyfriend and I love potato soup. I don't ever cook (I don't have patience); however, this was easy and WONDERFUL! I didn't use scalloped potatos, nor did I use heavy cream. I subsituted with half and half and canned milk. I used 1 can of the garlic chicken broth and 1 can of chicken broth. I sauteed onions for flavor, but did not garlic. Since there was already garlic in the broth, I did not want to overdo it. I noticed some people who left negatives said it did not have much flavor or it was too runny. To get rid of the runniness, gradually mix in a mixture of flour and water. This will thicken it up! Also remember it will thicken as it cools. Adding salt, bacon, cheese, and pepper will add wonderful flavor! Top it off with a little more cheese and chives and you are good to go! Perfect for the cold weather. WONDERFUL!