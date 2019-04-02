Jammin' Tarheel Chili
This chili was created on a snowing Carolina Day. It takes a little time but it worth the wait! We add peppers, too -- we like it hot!
This recipe is great and simple. Instead of cooking it on the stove top I throw everything into my slow cooker on low for the day and stir it every once and a while. It turns out great. I make it just as the recipe calls for except that I can never find chili beans so I just use 2 cans of kidney instead of 1. I make it all the time in my home and usually make extra to freeze so it's always on hand. A favourite!!!Read More
I decided to make this recipe b/c my husband is a big Tarheel and chili fan. At first he was skeptical b/c of all the ingredients. Once he tasted the chili he was blown away. Every time I make this recipe it's great. The only thing i leave out is the mushrooms.
This was pretty good. The best chili recipe I've tried so far. I left out the mushrooms, addes some chopped bell pepper since I had some in the fridge. I only did one pound of ground beef and added two extra cans of beans (seemed healthier and tasted just fine). Also, I didn't precook the vegetables. Instead I dumped everything in the crock pot and cooked it on low all day. Turned out great. I'll definitely make this one again.
I LOVE this chili. I'm not a beer drinker, but I love the depth it adds to this dish. I make it, then refrigerate it overnight. I find it is definitely better the second day.
This is a wonderfully rich and flavorful chili. I have made it with Guinness and Newcastle and the dark beer really sets off the flavors. I also used deer meat instead of ground beef and received rave reviews!
This is by far the best chili I've ever had and definitely the best I've ever made myself. The spices are there to add flavor. That's what spices are for! The first time I made this, I doubled the recommended amount of Cayenne b/c my husband loves spicy food. However, I would recommend only the amount she recommends or even less b/c that is plenty. This is amazing chili, and I got the most compliments even if it was too spicy!
This was a very tasty chili. I didn't add the beer (I just don't like beer believe it or not! LOL!) but otherwise it was good. I would make this again. It does make a lot of chili too which is good for leftovers on fries and hotdogs etc.
First time ever making chili and this recipe was awesome!! I used steak instead of ground beef. Also, couldn't find chili beans so I used 2 cans kidney and 1 can great northern beans. Also, used fresh mushrooms instead of from the can. Didn't have any beer on hand but tasted great anyway. Let simmer in crock pot all day long. Some of the best chili I've ever tasted.
This recipe was great! I subsituted carrots and peppers for the mushrooms and celery. I also made the recipe for 6 servings instead of 12 and discovered that if you simmer it for 3 hours the bottom burns! I would only simmer for 2 hours.
Strange...I don't like chili, but I liked this. Yet Hubs, who LOVES chili, was rather unimpressed, remarking, "This is ok, but you've made better." I did leave out the cayenne because Hubs has sensitive innards and I'm a wimp. And, truth be told, I think the amount called for is excessive heat, but that's admittedly a matter of opinion for something like this. I left out the mushrooms, which in my judgement only improved this anyway. Hubs said this chili had an "odd aftertaste." Since these were the only ingredients new to us in chili, I can only assume it's the beer and/or the coriander he was referring to as "odd." He rates this a 3-star recipe because it "didn't move him." Between the two of us I'd call it a 3-1/2 star recipe.
It was very good... and I followed the advice to do it in the slow-cooker. But my mom's chili beats the heck out of this!
Made this for a gathering everyone loved it. Thank You.
I made this with ground turkey & it was just as delicious. Great recipe, the family loved it!!
I have made this at least a dozen times for work events and my family. I get requests for it all the time!!!
Didn't add the mushrooms, put in large crock pot. Was good. Probably add peppers next time for another layer of flavor. Good.
This turned out really good and spicier than I thought, which is fine with me. My only suggestion when preparing this chili is to serve it the next day after you make it. It's so much better after it sits for a while. I wasn't really impressed with it when it was fresh, but fell in love with it the next day. For mushroom lovers like me, it could stand to have some more shrooms in it too.
The ingredients looked great, tried it ... looked great ... friends and I were enormously disappointed on how hot the dish turned out. It made the dishes ingredients indistinguishable .
This was sure spicy, which I LOVE! Made some modifications on this partially because the nutrition stats on many of the recipes on this site are just plain SCARY!!! Way too much fat, sodium, etc. So... I used ground turkey thigh, used a green pepper instead of the celery (because I rarely have celery on hand), used low sodium for the tomatoes and tomato sauce. This recipe is FAR from bland and I think salt can be skipped! I'd cut it down, as there's only me, but made an error in the calcs so was short some tomato sauce. Improvised with low sodium beef broth (which I've seen in other chili recipes). Omitted the beer but used a tad bit of cocoa powder for sweetness (which you see in chili recipes too). LOVE IT! If I have a chili cook-off to go to this fall, this will be my entry. Also, used all organic ingredients. Thanks for a great chili recipe!
Used fresh mushrooms. It was a great mild chili. Add more spice if you prefer hot chili.
This really is a great chili recipe! I omitted the mushrooms, but other than that I didn't change anything .. My husband LOVED it !!
I added one green pepper and two seeded jalapenos. Also, I substituted diced jalapeno-flavored chicken sausages for 1/2 lb. of the ground beef. Delish, a very good recipe to build on!
I lost my favorite chili recipe and this one comes very close to it! I only add 2 cans of beans and leave out the mushrooms and celery (mushrooms in chili seem so misplaced). I increase the chili powder to 1/3 cup and coriander and cumin to 3 teaspoons. Serve it over chips, top with shredded cheese, sour cream, and jalepenos!
Great recipe! The only things I changed were using stew meat instead of ground and left out the mushrooms. Tasty!
Awesome ! We added 2 chilis in adobo sauce which gave it the smoky flavor.
Love this chili! Only thing is we hate beer so I substituted tomato juice instead. Was even better the next day!!!!
Awesome. add more spice next time
We were not thrilled. I added some salsa to give it more flavor, but that didn't work either. Probably will not make again.
This was awesome. I followed some of the suggestions in the comments and switched out mushrooms for bell peppers and simmered it in my crock pot for about 6 hours. I was nervous at first that it would taste like beer, but it didn't at all and it really added to it. Perfect level of spice!
My Husband loves Chili; I picked this recipe to make for him. He loved it. I think I will leave the mushrooms out next time. Try it over rice or pasta.
very nice! left out mushrooms, used smaller can of tomato sauce but added a can of fire roasted diced tomatoes. Used cans of black beans and kidney beans and added few splashes of hot sauce. Ate the leftovers as chili dogs...
I cut the recipe in half and substituted spicy v8 for beer; when I tasted it I thought it was bland, so following another recipe I added 2 tsp. vinegar, 2 tsp. brown sugar, 1 tsp. salt and another TBS of chili powder. Turned out fabulous. Loved it.
i made this chili for a chili lunch w a bunch of marines i used 24 oz tom sauce and 1 can stewed mexican tomato and 1 can diced. put it in a blender bc we dont like chunks... also i did not use celery or mushrooms but used 1 small green bell pepper. its great i made it 2 days ahead so sat it will have tons of flavor . might add something to thicken it up... also added garlic powder. im sure they will love it
This recipe is to "DIE FOR" I made it per the directions and it was amazing. Next time though I will add more mushrooms just because I like 'shrooms. If this is a personal recipe tell Emirl to watch out. BAM!
I made this chili recipe for a group who came over to watch a bowl game. It was just right for everyone. It wasn't too spicy, and the flavors blended perfectly. The kids loved it, too. I served it with the Whole Wheat Beer Bread (by BLCHRISMAN) on this site, and I used Dos Equis Lager in both. I'll use this recipe again, but I'll have to tell my friends that it's Junkyard Dawg Chili!
The base of this chili was not very thick, and the tomato flavor was overpowering.
This is easy and the whole family likes it. I do cheat a little bit though. I use my food processor on the celery, onions and garlic until they're just short of pureed. I find the flavours mix really well and it saves me a lot of time since I make a triple batch.
I really like the base of this recipe. I made the following changes for my own taste. Bob Evans Zesty Hot Roll Sausage instead of beef. No mushrooms. Done with and without beer and didn't really notice a difference either way. 1 cup Frozen Corn. 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper was enough heat.
I loved it, though it was too spicy for the kids. Next time I think I will leave the pepper out.
This is AWESOME!!!I made it exactly the way the recipe is written but left out the mushrooms.AS far as the beer goes I used Newcastle.This chili had the right amount of heat for my taste but If you don't like a lot of heat I would cut back on the cayenne pepper a little bit.I will definately be making this again.
5 star+. 15 minutes of prep and a couple of the best meals I have ever made. This chili is so thick! I used soyrizo (health food sect., soy substitute) to add more protein and less cholesterol. I am looking forward to a cold winter to make it again!
I liked this recipe. Keep in mind that if it is only for a couple people you will be eating chili for a week! Instead of the celery i put in green peppers. It turned out well. I give it 4 stars
Good recipe to use as a base. I needed a bit more flavor but it was still good. Added chopped green peppers and green chiles as well.
Awesome! Great flavor!
This is a Good recipe!!! My husband enter me in a Chili contest at his job and I used this recipe. We didn't win but people loved it, there was none waisted. I added 2 cups of dark beer (Mississippi Mud) and 1/2 cayenne pepper it seems like a lot but its really not and it came out GREAT!
Delicious meal. I cooked it in the crockpot, added peppers with the mushrooms, celery and onion. I found it too liquidy so I added some tomato paste. Overall, extremely tasty.
This chili is sooooooo good! A definite must-have for football night.
Modified Recipe: 2 lbs ground beef, no mushrooms (mushrooms???), 2 15oz cans of Kidney Beans, 1 extra 15oz can of crushed tomatoes, and 1 tsp cayenne pepper since my family prefers a slightly less hot chili (a burden I must live by). I used Guinness beer which was perhaps too dark, but it grew on me. Served over rice. Mmmmm!!!
The best chili recipe! It was so easy and delicious! My roommate also loved it!! I didn't put beer because the store only sold 6-bottle beer and I don't drink beer. It still came out great. I didn't add mushroom but added bell pepper. Yummy!
Ehh. Definitely missing something. If not for the cayenne pepper it would be very bland.
I cut serving size to 6. I added 4 oz can of diced green chilis and left out the mushrooms. Used moose burger rather than beef for lower fat. Pan fried all the vegtables. I thought the results were great. Cooked for 3 hours on high in crock pot.
This is the best chili recipe I've found. I did make some changes though: I added 2 green peppers, I used 2 lbs of soy crumbles instead of ground beef, and I only used about 1/4 tsp of cayenne (next time, I will use 1 tsp). I used Newcastle for the beer. This was better than the chili mom used to make.
Being a Tarheel myself, I was attracted to this recipe because of the name. And I'm pleased to report that we liked this recipe a lot! I made it as directed, except couldn't stand the thought of mushrooms in chili so I left those out. My only complaint is that it's pretty salty - between the 2 cans of chili beans, the kidney beans and the tomato sauce there is a lot of sodium. If you can find low-salt canned goods I would recommend it. Thanks for the good recipe!
Really good. We added bell peppers to it.
hearty dark chili
Very good! I live in OH where we recently had single digit temperatures and this Chili recipe hit the spot.
wow - this was fantastic! hers what I did: I used one can of loma linda vegeburger (instead of the ground beef) cooked w/the onions and half a bell pepper and one stalk of celery in some oil with a half package of chili seasoning - then added 1 can of tomatoe sauce, 2 cans of chopped peeled tomatoes, 1 large bottle of Newcastle beer, left out the mushrooms (although I love them), 2 cans of kidney beans and 2 cans of pinto beans w/ all the seasonsings listed in the recipe adding a lil more chili pepper and a couple dashes of cinnamon and cooked it for 2 1/2 hours - It was outstanding and the leftovers where better the next day - we used it for chili dogs and corn chip (frito) pie! thanks for a great recipe = the beer made it 10 times better and my family didnt know I used no meat until I told them!!
My kids, who claimed not to like chili a couple of years ago, gobbled this right up! I added one green pepper and omitted the mushrooms. I also cut back on the cayenne, using only a scant teaspoon. Plenty zippy for the kids. During the final 15 minutes, I added a paste of 2 tbsp cornmeal and water to thicken it up a bit. I'll be making this again! One last detail: being a Wolfpack fan by birth, I hesitantly made this recipe. However, with the changes I've made, I'd prefer to call this "Rockin' Wolfpack Chili."
I love this chili! I leave out the celery, mushrooms, and beer. But I add 2 bell peppers (various colors) and a few jalapeno peppers. I also increase the seasonings and use a whole bunch of garlic. It is delicious. I have made it with ground beef, ground turkey, and also the soy you can get in the frozen food section that looks like browned ground beef. Since I don't add beer I usually add some water until it gets the consistency that I like. I think soups taste better after they sit, so I make this the day before and then put the whole pot in the refrigerator. A couple hours before dinner I sit the pot back on the stove on low. Yummy!
This is an awesome chili recipe! I thought the mushrooms were strange, but they pleasantly added some extra texture and color. I used a few white buttons instead of canned. If you don't like beer, don't be afraid to put some in this chili. It does add depth like someone else pointed out, and your chili will not end up tasting like beer. Delicious, spicy and colorful, and great to eat out of a bowl or with chips, I will be making this again and again! Thanks a bunch for sharing.
AWESOME!!! I made it for my husband and ended up inviting the family over to help eat it, everyone LOVED it!
I am not a chili fan, my family is, so I made this recipe. I couldn't find chili beans so I used the beans they use for refried beans, and kidney beans. My chili for some reason wasn't as thick as I hoped it would be, but it was good and my hubby loved the kick this chili had!
Made this Chili, but omitted the Mushrooms, and Celery...This Chili is & was AWESOME. It has a sweet flavor, witha slight bite due to the cheyanne pepper. Highly recommend it to anybody who loves a good chili. I also used stew meat instead of ground beef. Very tender, and tasty.
This is a good chili recipe, i added some spice to kick up the heat but i loved the texture and we really enjoyed it.
Made this chili for Superbowl party & no one liked it!!! What an embarrasment. I left out the celery & mushrooms because thesr are not ingredients I use in chili. I added garlic, bay leaves & paprika. When my husband asked if I had tasted the chili, I knew it was my first flop ever from AllRecipes.
This was my first time ever making chili....it was worth it! It is different than the one my dad makes, but definitely good. I cut some of the spices in half since we are not a spicy family, and it still had a little heat, but not enough to be too hot. The only thing I did different was to brown the meat, onions, garlic and celery first together and then threw it along with everything else into a crock pot. I also omitted the mushrooms since we don't eat them. I made this on a chilly day along with the Apple Crisp II from this site...way to warm up the day! :-)
This chili ROCKS, despite it's unfortunate name LOL! (sorry, I'm a diehard Duke fan). I put it in the slow cooker on low for the day (instead of on the stove), and my family doesn't care for kidney beans so I substitute a can of pinto beans. I tweak a lot of recipes more, but this one only needs those two small changes to make it perfect in my house. I make it probably twice a month in the winter. YUM!
Very good taste but it's just missing a litte something. In error I omitted the worshershire sause. Is this the little something? But it was still very good and easy.
This was good. Seemed like it was missing something, though.
Pretty good.
No mushrooms, can of northern beans and a chopped sweet red pepper. Love Chili and a fresh out of the oven loaf of Italian Bread!
The best chili! I like to use a smokey porter, the beer adds a great flavor. I also add jalapeno (we like it hot too) and leave out the mushrooms. Always a hit!
We loved this recipe. I made as the recipe stated, served over white rice, sprinkled cheese on top of chili. Simmered three hours as recommended, perfect! I will definitely include this in my recipe box. Thanks!
Added chicken instead of beef & was still great.
I love this recipe! Made it Friday night and ate it all weekend. Freezing the rest for later. I used just under a quarter cup of chili powder, and only a rounded 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper. I like a little spicy, but I think 2 tsps would have been way too much. I followed everything else to the tee - love mushrooms and celery in my chili, but also added one chopped up green bell pepper. The beer really makes the difference, too. Even if you don't like beer, I highly recommend using it (you won't taste beer - it just adds a richness and depth to the whole recipe). I used one bottle (12 oz - 1 1/2 cups) of Michelob Dark Amberbock. I cooked the hamburger, scooped it out of the pan with a slotted spoon into a large crock pot, cooked the onions, celery and bell pepper in the leftover hamburger oil, then dumped that and the rest of the ingredients in the crock pot. I cooked it on high for one hour and ate a bowl - I was in heaven! Then dialed it down to low and let it cook overnight. Add some shredded cheddar cheese to your individual bowl and you'll be in chili heaven!!
We loved this chili. Very nice flavor- not too hot, but a good blend of spices.
Fantastic chili! Spicy!
This recipe was an immediate hit! I was afraid of the beer flavor being strong as I hate beer but I didn't even taste a hint of it! Easy to make, feeds a big family with leftovers and little changes (I only omitted the celery!)
I have made this chili several times, follow the recipe exactly and its a big big hit!!! Everyone who tries it just LOVES it....they think I'm a chili hero....I just let them think that!
This has become our go-to chili recipe. We usually use only 1 1/2 lbs. of ground beef and about half of the chili powder.
I've tried a lot of chili recipes, but this one, by far is the BEST!! Everyone in my family loves it..especially when it's topped with shredded Monterey Jack cheese & a dollop of sour cream!!
This recipe was absolutely awesome!! I made it over the holidays for my family and they went crazy over it. I used fresh mushrooms (sliced) instead of the canned and I do think the next time I will add more hot sauce!!
Excellent! I make this regularly. I never add as much spice as the recipe calls for, and we find it to be hot enough. I only do 2 tsp chili powder. So GOOD!
This is good Chili; just the kind mom use to make. I added a couple of things to spice it up a bit but nothing that really changed the original formula. Good Grub Chris!
great chili we loved it and we recommend it whole heartedly, great with corn bread
Very good I left out the mushrooms. I will make this one again!
Great Chili!! I made a few adjustments..I used Deer Chili Meat for my first attempt at this recipe, I only had LandShark beer, I kept the mushrooms and chose to use portabello (chopped into small chunks), I also kept the celery (used the 7oz pre-chopped in the produce section). I used 4 cans of Bush's Chili Beans along with the one can of kidney beans that was recommended. I also de-seeded 3 jalapenos and chopped those, along with one green bell pepper which I chopped in larger chunks (I'll probably use two bell peppers next time). I didn't use crushed tomatoes and opted for diced tomatoes (garlic and oregano). This recipe has some kick. I did have to add salt, but may cut back just a wee-bit on the chili powder. Overall a GREAT chili recipe!! It was a hit!!
This recipe is a great 'start' - because yes, as 'one of those people', I followed directions, but because wife does not like Coriander (I know...... 'huh?) so I added a half Tbsp Oregano instead. We make our own chili seasoning, using a recipe found on this site, and used that, and then - using an idea, added 1 1/2 ounces sour mash Bourbon. Before I added the beer (home made) I tasted the chili..... and then added 1/2 cup. Excellent amount of heat for Mrs. - I added a chopped, seedless, home grown Jalapeno.... fantastic! In a few weeks, I will harvest the remainder of the jalapenos, and add to smoker to make Chipotle, which, when added to this recipe will be a game changer. Thank you Donnak, great recipe.
Really great chili. We started the beef browning, drainede the grease, then finished it off with the onions, garlic, and celery before adding the spices, beans, and tomatos. Left out the mushrooms, as they just don't go with chili in my mind. Cooked up a 1lb bag of black beans and used those instead of "chili beans" (adding about 1T more chili powder), along with a can of (rinsed and drained) kidney beans. Only other change we made was to add a cup or so of frozen corn and use only 1t cayenne, which still gave it a little spice, but if you like it spicy, I would stick with the 2t. Our beer was an amber ale and it definitely added a nice flavor, but without being "boozy" or bitter. What a great dinner topped off with cheese, crackers and sour cream.
This is the recipe I first used to learn how to make chili, and I keep coming back to it. Granted, over time I have made some tweaks based on personal preferences, but this is amazing!
Great recipe! I rate at a 5 star when done exactly as directed as well is a 5 star when I add my own touches like a can of corn, diced fresh jalapenos pepper and more vegetables. Thank you for a great recipe
A great tasting chili. Slow but worth the wait!
I liked it as is but went on to add 2x chipotle peppers in sauce + 3tbs chimichurri sauce ...oh and instead of beef I used 2lb moose grind and sliced another 1 1/2 lbs venison cubes . Then it was awesome!
I have been trying different chili recipes and found that this recipe was easy and it is very good chili. I left out the mushrooms as some family members do not like mushrooms. This one is my new favorite!
I have been using this recipe for years. It's always a crowd pleaser. I tried it using dozens of beer options but it always comes out best when using a Boston lager. I omit the mushrooms and add about 1/3rd cup of jalapeno pickle juice. I'll also add that despite the fact I've stuck with this core recipe, I've never grown tired of it nor have I felt the need to search a new option.
I'm so thankful for this recipe. I've made it probably seven or eight times and normally I just follow the recipe exactly and it's wonderful! This time I made it I added spicy pork sausage to the 2 lb of ground beef and I added Rotel tomatoes instead of crushed tomatoes. It turned out wonderful, I used every other ingredient that's listed in the recipe. This is one of my favorite dishes and I will continue to use this recipe. Thank you so much for the wonderful recipe that has given me and my family so much joy and warmth to during cooler months.
I didn't use the Cayenne pepper because my husband can't handle any extra spice. But, this has became a favorite chili recipe not only in our house but, in our neighbors and friends. I am no longer allowed to buy chili from the store. I have also vacuum sealed and frozen to use later for quick meals with no issues.
Excellent chili for a chilly day! I made a couple small tweaks, but basically followed the recipe and this may well be a new Yew Years Eve tradition!
Jammin' Tarheel Chili Haiku: "What made this so great? I'm not sure but we loved it. (Simmered mine WAY long.)" I prepared this chili 2 days ahead, then re-simmered for the entire afternoon leading up to eating it, or rather, inhaling it. We ( and I mean, 2 adults, an 8 year old, and an 18 month old) went to town on this chili. The only changes that I made were to use black beans (rinsed/drained) instead of kidney, and not drain the chili beans.
