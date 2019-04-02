Jammin' Tarheel Chili

This was sure spicy, which I LOVE! Made some modifications on this partially because the nutrition stats on many of the recipes on this site are just plain SCARY!!! Way too much fat, sodium, etc. So... I used ground turkey thigh, used a green pepper instead of the celery (because I rarely have celery on hand), used low sodium for the tomatoes and tomato sauce. This recipe is FAR from bland and I think salt can be skipped! I'd cut it down, as there's only me, but made an error in the calcs so was short some tomato sauce. Improvised with low sodium beef broth (which I've seen in other chili recipes). Omitted the beer but used a tad bit of cocoa powder for sweetness (which you see in chili recipes too). LOVE IT! If I have a chili cook-off to go to this fall, this will be my entry. Also, used all organic ingredients. Thanks for a great chili recipe!