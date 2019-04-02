Jammin' Tarheel Chili

This chili was created on a snowing Carolina Day. It takes a little time but it worth the wait! We add peppers, too -- we like it hot!

By Donnak

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs 20 mins
total:
3 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, cook beef until brown. Drain.

  • In a large pot over medium heat, cook celery, onions and garlic in olive oil until onion is translucent. Stir in beef, tomato sauce, tomatoes, mushrooms, beer, chili beans, kidney beans, cumin, chili powder, coriander, cayenne and Worcestershire. Simmer over low heat 3 hours, until flavors are well blended.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 25.7g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 57.5mg; sodium 1000.6mg. Full Nutrition
