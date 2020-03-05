Thai Peanut Stir Fry Sauce

1 of 104

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe! I would give this 4 1/2 stars if I could. I love it just as it is and so did my boys. My husband liked it also, but he asked me to cut back a little on the vinegar and add more peanut butter next time I make it. He's the one I made this for anyway because he likes peanut sauce. I adjusted the recipe to make 10 servings and the only thing I did different was just to cut back a smidge on the cayenne pepper since I am not a big fan of too much heat in my food. I cooked a 16oz box of spaghetti noodles and the amount of sauce for 10 servings was practically the perfect amount for it. I cooked chicken to go with it, but I think the noodles soaked up most all of the sauce before I had the chicken cut up so I didn't mix the chicken with the noodles. I think next time I'll cut up the chicken and mix with the sauce just before mixing into the noodles, maybe even make just slightly more sauce. Will definitely make again! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars Well, this was excellent, but it's not ONLY a stir fry sauce. I used it as a dressing for a quick Asian Noodle Salad loaded with linguini, red bell pepper, zucchini, cilantro, green onion, carrots, and chopped peanuts...it was delicious! I put this together so quickly that I even forgot to heat it up. Used my battery-operated whisk, and the brown sugar dissolved just fine. Made with pantry items that I always have on hand, I love that this sauce can be used in multiple ways. Thanks Bonnie Gertz! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this! Cut back to 1/2 tablespoon of rice wine vinegar and it was perfect! Enjoyed it over zoodle stir fry! Love this sauce! Helpful (16)

Rating: 3 stars I didn't read the reviews before jumping into this recipe. I LOVE peanut sauce for stir fry and like to try out new ones often. When I was done making this sauce literally all I could taste was vinegar. I had to add a ton more peanut butter and some water to fix it. I'd probably make it again with rice vinegar and maybe 1/4 of what the recipe recommends. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Really easy and super good! I stir-fried some chicken tenders , pepper strips and julienne carrots, then added the sauce and some sliced green onions, served it over rice noodles. Rave reviews from the family. A couple things I would suggest: first, that you only heat the sauce till the brown sugar dissolves, as directed. If you keep it warm on the stove, the peanut butter begins to go grainy. Second, I added only a 1/4 of the cayenne called for and there was still a little kick going on. Next time, I want to try adding some chopped garlic and sauteing it with the veggies for an extra flavor punch without the heat of the cayenne. Great recipe! Thanks for posting! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars Great (and easy) Thai-inspired peanut sauce. Per reviews, I cut vinegar in half, and it still overpowered the sauce; I countered with more sugar, soy sauce and peanut butter. A dash of sriracha sauce added just enough heat. Great meatless Monday dish! I added sauteed asparagus and red bell pepper to the fettuccine for an all-in-one meal. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Tripled recipe and used for 1lb noodles 2lbs of veggies (yellow & green onions white & oyster mushrooms & cilantro) & 8oz chicken. Very decadent tasting but no cream or butter (other than pb). In terms of effort (easy!) cost (no "premium" ingredients) availability (ingredients all pantry staples I had on hand) and taste (YUM!) this might be one of my faves. Could be easily vegetarian. I subbed rice vinegar in a 1:1 ratio. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars This was pretty good and super easy. Definitely less vinegar or as midge more sugar... maybe I'd use rice vinegar next time. I didn't cook it separately I whisked it all together & added it to a wok full of stir fry about 3 min before I took it off the heat. I'd definitely make it again. Helpful (4)