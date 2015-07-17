Taco Meat

Rating: 4.25 stars
56 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 4

This recipe makes just the taco meat. You have to buy everything else, of course. Make a big batch and use for a multiple of different meals: add to bean burritos for a more hearty and tasty burrito, or add a can of beans (kidney, red, or pinto) and use for Frito® Pie, Navajo tacos, or taco salad.

By Natalie

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Season beef with onion powder, garlic salt, celery salt, and cumin. Pour tomato sauce over the beef, stir to coat, and simmer until thickened, slightly, about 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I sometimes use a 15-ounce can of tomato sauce to make it stretch further.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 63.2mg; sodium 620.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (55)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2014
This is a great change of pace for an easy taco meat. The celery salt is perfect in this recipe. Thank you Natalie. Read More
Helpful
(16)

Most helpful critical review

deddmen
Rating: 3 stars
09/04/2016
I actually worked at a taco joint in the mid 70's and I remember our taco meat recipe. Broken down for 1 pound of ground beef, add: 1 Tbsp onion powder, 1Tbsp garlic powder, 1Tbsp cumin, 1Tbsp sugar ( yes, Sugar!), and 1tsp salt. These days, I like to chop a Vidalea onion and about 1 cup of chopped red, yellow and orange sweet bell peppers. Saute' the onions & peppers, then add the ground beef and brown it with the onions & peppers, then add the spices when the meat is about halfway browned so the flavors have time to intermingle. DON'T add tomato sauce, paste or any of that! You add salsa when you assemble your tacos, burritos, tostadas or whatever after putting on your lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes & whatever you like on your Mexican food. Enjoy, Amigos! Read More
Helpful
(106)
56 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 4
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
deddmen
Rating: 3 stars
09/03/2016
I actually worked at a taco joint in the mid 70's and I remember our taco meat recipe. Broken down for 1 pound of ground beef, add: 1 Tbsp onion powder, 1Tbsp garlic powder, 1Tbsp cumin, 1Tbsp sugar ( yes, Sugar!), and 1tsp salt. These days, I like to chop a Vidalea onion and about 1 cup of chopped red, yellow and orange sweet bell peppers. Saute' the onions & peppers, then add the ground beef and brown it with the onions & peppers, then add the spices when the meat is about halfway browned so the flavors have time to intermingle. DON'T add tomato sauce, paste or any of that! You add salsa when you assemble your tacos, burritos, tostadas or whatever after putting on your lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes & whatever you like on your Mexican food. Enjoy, Amigos! Read More
Helpful
(106)
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2014
This is a great change of pace for an easy taco meat. The celery salt is perfect in this recipe. Thank you Natalie. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Monique
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2015
I used this recipe to make beef and bean burritos. I cooked an onion with the ground beef rather than using onion powder and added a can of refried beans with green chiles at the end. I didn't have celery salt so I doubled the garlic salt and it turned out great. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
Mike Cunningham
Rating: 3 stars
03/18/2015
This was way under seasoned. I made it a second time with the same spices but quadrupled+ everything but the celery salt. Much better! Basically a heaping tablespoon of all the spices, and a nice salsa in place of the tomato sauce gets it. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Mantecca
Rating: 2 stars
10/31/2018
But this is one of the best Sloppy Joe recipes I've ever made. Sorry, but this is not taco meat. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Mark Tolliver
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2017
Thanks for the recipe!!! I used ground turkey and substituted tomato paste for tomato sauce (that's what I had in the pantry) and made a taco salad. Best taco meat seasoning used to date. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Amy Burr
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2017
Super easy to make and super delicious. It's well rounded and I would say it's equivalent to Taco bell & Del Taco's Taco meat taste. I did however add fresh garlic to the recipe and little bit more tomato sauce. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Damon
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2016
I made this for the family and it turned out really good. had to add a lil more of each ingredient and also used fresh onion and garlic instead. also substituted mild taco sauce for the tomato. will prob keep making tacos this way. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Luv2eat
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2015
So simple and healthier than the packet. thank you! Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022