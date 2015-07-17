1 of 55

Rating: 3 stars I actually worked at a taco joint in the mid 70's and I remember our taco meat recipe. Broken down for 1 pound of ground beef, add: 1 Tbsp onion powder, 1Tbsp garlic powder, 1Tbsp cumin, 1Tbsp sugar ( yes, Sugar!), and 1tsp salt. These days, I like to chop a Vidalea onion and about 1 cup of chopped red, yellow and orange sweet bell peppers. Saute' the onions & peppers, then add the ground beef and brown it with the onions & peppers, then add the spices when the meat is about halfway browned so the flavors have time to intermingle. DON'T add tomato sauce, paste or any of that! You add salsa when you assemble your tacos, burritos, tostadas or whatever after putting on your lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes & whatever you like on your Mexican food. Enjoy, Amigos! Helpful (106)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great change of pace for an easy taco meat. The celery salt is perfect in this recipe. Thank you Natalie. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I used this recipe to make beef and bean burritos. I cooked an onion with the ground beef rather than using onion powder and added a can of refried beans with green chiles at the end. I didn't have celery salt so I doubled the garlic salt and it turned out great. Thanks! Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars This was way under seasoned. I made it a second time with the same spices but quadrupled+ everything but the celery salt. Much better! Basically a heaping tablespoon of all the spices, and a nice salsa in place of the tomato sauce gets it. Helpful (6)

Rating: 2 stars But this is one of the best Sloppy Joe recipes I've ever made. Sorry, but this is not taco meat. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Thanks for the recipe!!! I used ground turkey and substituted tomato paste for tomato sauce (that's what I had in the pantry) and made a taco salad. Best taco meat seasoning used to date. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Super easy to make and super delicious. It's well rounded and I would say it's equivalent to Taco bell & Del Taco's Taco meat taste. I did however add fresh garlic to the recipe and little bit more tomato sauce. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I made this for the family and it turned out really good. had to add a lil more of each ingredient and also used fresh onion and garlic instead. also substituted mild taco sauce for the tomato. will prob keep making tacos this way. Helpful (2)