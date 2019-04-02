Steak and Spinach Salad

The perfect main course for salad lovers. This salad uses fresh spinach instead of lettuce.

By Rena

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Arrange spinach on a large plate. Sprinkle with cranberries and walnuts, and arrange tomato slices on top. Set aside.

  • In a non-stick skillet (or a regular skillet coated with non-stick spray) cook steak over medium heat until no pink remains and steak is thoroughly cooked.

  • Arrange cooked steak over salad. Sprinkle salt and pepper on top, and drizzle with your favorite dressing. Note: I suggest using a light flavored dressing. Citrus dressings taste especially good on this salad!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
620 calories; protein 52.5g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 32.2g; cholesterol 121mg; sodium 135.4mg. Full Nutrition
