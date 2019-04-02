Steak and Spinach Salad
The perfect main course for salad lovers. This salad uses fresh spinach instead of lettuce.
Great salad! It's also a great way to use up leftover grilled steak. I used a combination of spinach leaves and mixed greens. I toasted the walnuts and instead of tomato I added thin sliced red onion. I topped the whole thing off with crumbled feta cheese which goes great with the dried cranberries. I drizzled the whole salad with "Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing" by Jan W. from this site - a great combination of sweet and tart.Read More
Very good. I used it to serve 6 as an appetizer on New Year's Eve and it was very well received. I left out the tomatoes, though, as I didn't think they would go well with cranberries.
This salad is great and very filling with hot parker house rolls on the side. I left out the tomato per the previous review and added thinly sliced red onion and dressed it with Paul Newman's Balsamic Vinagrette dressing. VERY tasty...thank you for sharing this recipe.
This is VERY, VERY good. It is easy to make and I have made it many times for parties and holiday events. I season the steak with a seasoning salt as it cooks. I also add 1/2 cup Gorgonzola cheese and I use halved cherry tomatoes instead of sliced tomatoes. I use the following for the dressing (can be found on this site): "Orange, Walnut, Gorgonzola and Mixed Greens Salad with Fresh Citrus Vinaigrette". I highly recommend this salad to everyone!
Great salad, but next time I make it I will use a different cut of beef. Round steak is too tough for this. I even marinated mine first and it was still not quite tender enough.
This is an outstanding summer dinner entree! I used leftover fillets from the grill, toasted walnuts, homemade black cherry viniagrette and tossed gorgonzola crumbles on it. DELICIOUS. Thanks Rena.
This has become one of my most requested meals!!! I marinate the steak with Club House rub marinade - roasted pepper flavour, and slice the steak very thin. Then I use a creamy cucumber salad dressing!!! An amazing combo of flavours!!! My family won't eat spinach any other way!!!
I gave this recipe 4 stars instead of 5 because my kids picked at it but did not eat the entire thing. My hubby and I however, thought it was great! I was in a hurry when I made this, so I did not take the time to arrange on individual plates. I put everything in a huge bowl and tossed it, then let everyone use salad tongs to serve themselves. Also, I used seasoned almonds instead of walnuts and grape tomatoes instead of sliced because my son picked them out himself at the grocery store. (I thought this would get him to eat more of the salad, but it didn't.) Also, I'm a BIG ranch dressing fan so I used that instead of the recommended citrus dressing. Served with garlic bread on the side, this was one of the best meals I've had recently. I will DEFINITELY put this one in the rotation!
this was good and i added the gorgonzola and ken's raspberry dressing from other reviews...i would not use that dressing again-way overpowering. i will use a lemon balsamic vinagrette next time and candied pecans (personal preference). my husband really liked this and he was quite skeptical of a steak salad.
Use another kind of steak! The salad mix was good, but something like grilled flank would taste sooo much better. Round steak (I marinated for 24 hours) was still tough. Like others, I used a raspberry vinegarette for dressing. I agree blue, gorgonzola or even feta would finish this salad. I'll make it again with a different cut of meat.
This was a very tasty salad. I left off the walnuts and used Ken's FF Raspberry Pecan dressing. So delicious!
I make a salad similar to this but grill the steak outside and make sure it's crusty outside and nice and rare within. For a sauce I mix an 8oz container of sour cream with a small grated apple, grated ginger and horseradish. Salt and pepper to taste.
Outstanding recipe. I didn't have tomato, but I added a Granny Smith apple and a bit of red onion, which I think went nicer with the the cranberries and (toasted) walnuts anyway. Jan W's Raspberry dressing from this site was perfect, so I also skipped the extra salt and paper.
We do steak salad all the time and I like the addition of the cranberry and walnut here, will defintely use that next time. Round steak is not a great choice however, we use flat iron or skirt, which are very tender juicy cuts that don't break the bank. No need to cook til it's "no longer pink inside" either -- I like mine med rare.
I liked this a lot, but my husband needs "more flavor."
Simple and yummy!
I thought this recipe was rather vague, which lends itself well to adaptation. I marinated my meat in a mixture of oj, lime juice, garlic salt, and pepper for about an hour and then cooked it on the foreman (4 minutes first side, flip, 3 minutes on the second side.) I let the meat sit 15m before slicing it with the grain. Served it buffet-style with the orange viniagrette from this website. Let the hubby pile on the ingredients to his liking: spinach, steak, tomatoes, red onion, craisins, sunflower seeds, and mandarin oranges. He gave it a big thumbs up!
Great recipe! if you want to use a cheaper cut of steak but want it tender slice your steak and cook in the slow cooker with beef broth and spices while you are at work. Drain and use the steak slices for your salad. Quick and easy dinner and the meat is very tender without the cost
We tried this salad after a block party at church last night and it was quick and wonderful! My husband who doesnt normally eat fruit or nuts in his food, loved it as did our 11 year old.I followed the recipe and only lightly seasoned the beef while cooking with alittle garlic and onion powder.I added thinly sliced red onion to the salad. I also used a raspberry vinegarette from this site submitted by Jan that is to die for!! We will add this to our regular rotation. Thank you for this very fast and very tasty recipe.
I followed some suggestions like crumbled blue cheese and red onion...AWESOME!!!!
Great recipe! I also added some red onion that I had on hand. For the dressing, I used olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Very easy and very good with lots of possible ways to change things up! Thanks for this recipe.
My family really enjoyed this meal; they're already asking when I'm going to make it again. I left out the tomatoes and added gorgonzola. For dressing I mixed "Girard's" raspberry and champagne dressings.
This was unbelievably filling and delicious! Only changes I made were how I seasoned the steak and the fact that I added bleu cheese (the hubby and I love bleu cheese on salads). I used a Steak & Chop seasoning and prepared the steak medium rare. We used ranch dressing. I also added chopped apple, which added great texture and nice contrast to the cranberries. I've made this with blackened chicken as well, and it's just as yummy!
Out of this world! We used vegetarian steak strips and cooked them with lime pepper and white wine. I caramelized the walnuts with 2 TB of brown sugar, a tsp of oil, 1/4 tsp salt, and a pinch of cayenne (Thanks, Emeril). I threw some spices and olive oil on the tomatoes and added these neat garlic-ginger flavored wonton crisps, as well as the citrus vinaigrette mentioned below, and it will stand out in our memories as one of the best meals of the year!
I picked up steak that was presliced for stir fry and used raspberry vinegarette. Great!
This is a gr8 recipe.. I followed it pretty closely, however, I used NY strip steak as thats what I had on hand, I grilled it, let it rest and then sliced it very thinly. I'm not a fan fruity dressings, I usedd a simple oil & vinegar dressing and topped the salad with crumbled feta, red onion and a little bit of fresh parsley.. SUPERB!
The secret to this is,the steak should be at least 1" thick.When cooked you slice it very thin at 45% angle.
The recipe calls for 16 ounces of top round steak. Clearly more than enough meat for 2 portions. I used the same amount of money as for a pound of meat and bought 8 ounces of a better, more tender cut of steak. We enjoyed the flavors of the cranberries and toasted walnuts with a balsmanic dressing. Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
I really enjoyed the dried cranberries in this along with the crunch of the walnuts. I did add other greens as I think spinach is a little bitter.
Such a wonderful salad! I found the perfect dressing for this....Newman's Own Light Cranberry & Walnut. It is sweet, savory, tart, crunchy...just a GREAT salad! The only thing I did differently is add red onion. Loved it.
Fantastic! Will make again and again!
This is my favorite use of leftover steak! I used to get something similar years ago at a local deli, and they served it with BBQ sauce instead of salad dressing, which is an delicious twist! But we also like it with a Raspberry Vinaigrette as well as citrus dressings. Hard boiled eggs are also good in it!
This was excellent, so tasty with a wonderful combination of flavours. The only thing I added was crumbled feta as per other reviews. Will be making again and again. Thanks so much for sharing this great recipe.
I used thinly sliced leftovers from a London Broil made with G's Flank Steak Marinade also from this site. Topped with an orange vinaigrette. Served with bread and butter for a good quick meal.
So delicious and a quick healthy weeknight dinner. I also think it tastes better the next day. My 8 year old nephew ate his plate and asked for extra. It is that good.
Although some might like cranberries and walnuts, it's not for me in the salad. But the raw fresh spinach and beef are appetetizing. Used thinly carved sirloin, cherry tomatoes halved, and of course bleu cheese. Dressing is up to the individual. A fresh vinegarette or Bleu Cheese compliments the beef. Warming the beef is fine, but don't get rid of that pink!
Excellant! I use a more tender cut of steak and you can change it up if you want. My 14 yr old son loves it!!
We really enjoyed this salad as a main course, adding Parker House rolls to round out the meal. From adults to little kids, we all loved the flavor combination. The only changes we made were to use cherry tomatoes after reading some of the posts, and we grilled the steak instead of frying it. Thanks for a great recipe!
My family enjoyed this
Delicious salad. I made it by the recipe, took the photo, and then added crumbled feta afterwards (as recommended by other cooks).
I added a drizzle of Italian dressing for an extra kick. My family loved this dish. Thanks.Will use again!
Fabulous! The steak and spinach go great together.
620 calories without the dressing and 32 g of fat!!! I would never eat such unhealthy sallad.
This salad was really good. A nice change from meat and potatos. Even my kids liked the salad. Used Lite Raspberry Vinaigrette with the kids, Balsamic Vinaigrette for the adults. Delicious.
Made this, loved it!! Very simple, delicious recipe!
Had some leftover steak - really nice way to use it up! Made a citrus dressing from this site. Very, very nice salad.
This is a fantastic recipe! I changed it slightly by adding candied walnut pieces, crumbled Gorgonzola cheese and tossed it with lemon juice and drizzled a raspberry vinaigrette over it all. Yum and yum!!
I used a berry dressing (Bountifuls, maybe) with big chunks of berry in it and it was great.
Absolutely divine :) My husband was a bit iffy on the idea of cranberries & walnuts but he gave it a chance and was blown away! We used a honey soy & garlic dressing and it was perfect.
Great idea, but I don't like the combination of cranberries, walnuts, steak and tomatoes.
This is really good and easy. My husband loved it. I have made it twice in 2 weeks.
Excellent combination of taste and texture. I didn't have any walnuts left so used sliced almonds instead. Hubby said it looked too good to eat!
Deeee-Lish! We just had friends over for dinner and made this salad. Everyone went back for seconds - in fact, we polished it off, and made the kids eat other stuff... I used Poppyseed Dressing submitted by Paula on AllRecipes, and it was perfect. I also added gorgonzola, and it made it for me. I did try a bite with a bit of tomato, and decided tomato did not have the right taste for this salad for me, so I did not add the tomato to the whole salad. Huge hit! Will definitely pull out again when I have company I want to impress. Thanks.
Me and my husband enjoy this thanks for sharing
This salad was out of this world. I made some changes at the suggestion of others. I added red onion and used gorgonzola cheese. Instead of walnuts I used pine nuts and I toasted them before adding them to the salad. I also used a Rasberry Vinaigrettte dressing. I will definately make again.
I like a lot of salads, but this one was different, and quite tasty. I made it exactly as written - I had a little more steak, 1.14# of top round, but it was probably less than a pound after cooking (a decent amount of melted fat was left in the skillet). As suggested, I used a citrus dressing, in fact made with another recipe from this website. My only quibble is that I think this is at least 4 servings, not the listed 2. I had two platefuls for dinner, and I had the rest for lunch and dinner the next day. It was nice when the steak was hot, but also good the next day when everything was refrigerated. It was that good, and probably worth making again sometime. Thanks for a nice entree salad.
Good combination of spinach and beef. But I prefer a recipe with specific instruction for dressing and spice. That would be more helpful.
Make this salad at least once a month and use the same dressing from the sweet spinach salad with mandarin oranges. It's a perfect yummy salad with no changes needed.
this was an excellent use for a leftover rib eye steak! I added feta cheese and a few slices of cucumber, topping it off with raspberry vinaigrette. Yummy!
Awesome! So glad I tried it out. I didn't have any tomatoes, which worked fine. I did add feta cheese and used raspberry vinaigrette to go with the cranberries. For a less sweet alternative, I skipped the cranberries and used Italian dressing. That was great, too! Both ways I combined spinach and a pre-packaged salad mix which went very well together.
As written, it's probably not more than a 3 star salad. Round steak is just too tough for this, and any steak will need SEASONING. I used a sirloin, seasoned well with coarse salt, cracked pepper, and onion powder, seared it in a scorching hot cast iron pan to medium rare, and let it rest for 10 minutes before slicing. I also added crumbled Amish blue cheese to my salad, and served with a balsamic vinaigrette. We loved the results and ate the whole (giant!) bowl.