Steak and Spinach Salad

I gave this recipe 4 stars instead of 5 because my kids picked at it but did not eat the entire thing. My hubby and I however, thought it was great! I was in a hurry when I made this, so I did not take the time to arrange on individual plates. I put everything in a huge bowl and tossed it, then let everyone use salad tongs to serve themselves. Also, I used seasoned almonds instead of walnuts and grape tomatoes instead of sliced because my son picked them out himself at the grocery store. (I thought this would get him to eat more of the salad, but it didn't.) Also, I'm a BIG ranch dressing fan so I used that instead of the recommended citrus dressing. Served with garlic bread on the side, this was one of the best meals I've had recently. I will DEFINITELY put this one in the rotation!