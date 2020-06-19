Apple Jam (Apple Pie in a Jar)

This is apple jam - something you can't seem to buy - spiced to resemble the taste of most apple pies. Usually there is enough pectin in the apples to make it jell without adding anything. You can use 1 package of pectin (such as SureJel®), if desired.
Since there weren't any comments or showing of anyone else making, followed the directions exactly as written. I waited 40 minutes (instead of 45) to check with the "freezer" method and it was done. Did not use pectin either. Made 3 x 8 oz. jars and 1 x 12 oz. jar. Will be making more, Thank you Art for a great jam recipe Update: After giving the jam time to "breathe" tried it and will be making a couple of changes: 1. use 3 1/2 cups of white sugar (instead of 4) 2. "boil" 35 minutes. Reason is too sweet and too tough (will make it again )
I followed the recipe but when it got cold it turned in a solid hard candy like stuff, did I do something wrong? I don't know how I am going to get it out of the jars now unless I can microwave it. it might work., it would work for a candy for Christmas or just to eat. like a brittle,
This time it was thicker then last time but still delicious, I see other reviews about it turning like hard candy, that's to hot it's still cooking sugar and temperature is everything, that being said this is a recipe I will make again and again.
4 cups of white sugar made it way too sweet. I'm making a new batch now with only 2.5 cups of white sugar and 1/4 of light brown sugar it already taste so much better. I also added 1 more tea spoon of cinnamon as I'm doing it for Christmas presents and now the jam tastes more christmassy. I read in another recipe to add a bit of cognac.
Haven't consumed all of it yet, and I might have gotten some of the spices/ingredients slightly off in terms of flavor profile, and I used darker brown sugar than the recipe called for and probably cooked it a bit long, but it tastes really good regardless.
I just made this making the adjustments that Canner suggested in their review. It came out hard once it cooled down to being warm. I’m not sure what needs to be done to the recipe/directions to correct this. However, I don’t recommend making it until this issue has been fixed.
I used only 4 ingredients (apples, white sugar, lemon zest and cinnamon). I used 3 cups of sugar since the apples are already sweet. Tried this with the homemade bread I just made, still turned out great!
