NO YOLKS® Creamy Chicken Noodle Casserole

72 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 24
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

A comforting and delicious casserole featuring chicken, veggies, tons of cheese and of course always smooth, firm and delicious NO YOLKS® Noodles.

By NO YOLKS(R)

Gallery
26 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
28 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
53 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Topping:

Directions

  • Combine topping ingredients and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Add olive oil to a 7-quart stock pot, and saute mushrooms, celery, carrots, onions and garlic powder for 3-4 minutes over medium heat. Add chicken broth and thyme sprig and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Add cream cheese, Parmesan and noodles. Stir until well blended. Sprinkle flour over top of mixture. Stir and cook for 1-2 minutes, or until mixture begins to thicken. Fold in chicken.

  • Pour into a 3-quart casserole dish. Sprinkle on reserved topping mixture. Bake uncovered 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
411 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 44.6g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 59.2mg; sodium 1057mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022