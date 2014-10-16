NO YOLKS® Creamy Chicken Noodle Casserole
A comforting and delicious casserole featuring chicken, veggies, tons of cheese and of course always smooth, firm and delicious NO YOLKS® Noodles.
A comforting and delicious casserole featuring chicken, veggies, tons of cheese and of course always smooth, firm and delicious NO YOLKS® Noodles.
We loved this. We didn't have any fresh thyme so used dried, but that's all we changed. We will definitely make again. The recipe wasn't clear whether to precook the noodles or not, so we read a review that said not to. The noodles were tender and perfectly cooked. Thanks for a real winner.Read More
The topping was a disaster. Too many bread crumbs and not enough butter. I recommend leaving off the topping altogether.Read More
We loved this. We didn't have any fresh thyme so used dried, but that's all we changed. We will definitely make again. The recipe wasn't clear whether to precook the noodles or not, so we read a review that said not to. The noodles were tender and perfectly cooked. Thanks for a real winner.
This was exactly what it says it is...Chicken Noodle Casserole. And it was really good! Nothing fancy, nothing exotic and nothing difficult. With the current cold snap it was the comfort food we longed for. The instructions were clear and straightforward. The only 'moment' I had was when I added the cream cheese, a product I haven't used much. Looked pretty bad at first, but I pressed on and followed the directions and it came out creamy, smooth and delicious. It took me extra time as I had to cook up some breasts, but ideal if you have some left-overs. I look forward to making it next time (and there will be a next time) with some left-over grilled chicken, that smoky carmelization would really drive it over the top! And I know what I'll be doing with the leftover Thanksgiving Turkey in my near future. I think the best complement I can pay is that I cut this to four servings for the two of us with the expectation of leftovers for lunch tomorrow, but we ate the whole thing!
We were pleased with this dish! I didn't have chicken already cooked, so I cut up my raw chicken, and started cooking that in the oil first. I seasoned it with Kickin' Chicken. Then I added the veggies. No mushrooms -- I didn't have any, and (sadly) I'm the only person in our house who likes them. When I put in dried thyme (didn't have fresh), I added a little more Kickin' Chicken. Used low sodium chicken broth. I boiled it a bit longer than the recipe says, because I wanted to make sure the carrots would be tender. I grated fresh Pecornio Romano (didn't have Parmesan), and ended up with a little more than 1/2 cup. Seasoned the panko with a small amount of Kickin' Chicken. ~~~ I was really pleased with the flavor and consistency. I was worried about the flavor, but it turned out really good. I don't know if it was the Kickin' Chicken, but I think the Pecorino Romano really added a lot! Normally when making something like this, to be thickened with flour, I would have added it while sautéing the veggies. But I followed the recipe, and it turned out fine. ~~~ We're very pleased with how this turned out. It was easy, I had almost everything on hand (made adjustments for fresh thyme and Parmesan), and tasted good. Thanks for the recipe!
Really simple. I followed the recipe but added a 10oz can of cream of mushroom soup without the extra milk of course. The I added basil extra thyme and used a bit of corn starch to thicken it up in the pan before the baking dish. The kids loved it!
I pretty much followed the recipe. I boiled the chicken breast in the 32oz of chicken broth which I made because I didn't have chicken broth. 4 cups of water with two bouillon cubes (Knorr Caldo de Tomate). Didn't have thyme, so I used fresh cilantro and parsley. Used regular cream cheese. Used the dutch oven for everything. Stove to oven is the best. Noodles don't need to be precooked. I'm definitely saving this to my box. Oh, I did use 2 tbls of flour. The panko crumbs probably didn't need salt because of the butter. Enjoy!!!!
I made this for dinner tonight. Everyone loved it. It was fairly easy to prepare and tasted wonderfully. I had to cook a couple of chicken breasts, so I seasoned them with paprika, garlic powder, dried thyme and pepper. I roasted them for about 20 minutes in a 350 degree oven, turning them halfway through. I wasn't going to use 8 ounces of cream cheese, but I decided to follow the directions as written. I did not use mushrooms because my husband does not like them so I added broccoli before placing the dish in the oven. I will prepare this again.
I made this tonight after coming in from a chilly first bike ride of the year. I didn't have mushrooms or fresh thyme. Just left the mushrooms out and used 1/4 tsp of dried thyme. My family loved it. Daughter 6 cleared her plate and said the recipe deserved 5 stars. My son 4 liked the creamy noodles best. I thought the celery was too strong and I'd leave them off next time. Absolutely wonderful after being so cold outside.
I have made this 5 or 6 times and it is my husband's favorite dish. Easy and delicious!!!!
This was pretty delicious, I will need to add more liquid than what the recipe called for as it was too dry after was finished cooking, Also I will not use amount of bread crumbs that the recipe called for. Overall great comfort food recipe!
Quick and easy, made the house smell wonderful, and the leftovers heated up well. Definitely a good weeknight recipe or good for being snowed in
I like that I didn't have to cook the noodles separately, making clean-up easier. I used roasted turkey instead of chicken and used Italian panko bread crumbs which added great flavor! I also added extra flour to thicken, since it seemed pretty liquid-y. Good casserole!
There was an actual argument in my house over the leftovers for this recipe. The only thing I changes was I used my Dutch oven and rather than putting everything Into a casserole dish I just put the Dutch oven into the oven eliminating a dirty dish to clean later. We got plenty of servings out of this and it was amazing heated up!!!
The topping was a disaster. Too many bread crumbs and not enough butter. I recommend leaving off the topping altogether.
This recipe was great that it could be prepared in one pot and I loved that the noodles did not need to be boiled first. They noodles cooked perfectly in the pot in the time allotted in the recipe. I thought the sauce looked a little thin, so, I added about 2-1/2 tbsp. of flour and the sauce thickened perfectly. It did continue to thicken as the casserole cooled. The recipe is not overly seasoned with a lot of spices or herbs, but, had a nice flavor and was the perfect meal on a cold winter's night. This is perfect "comfort food".
Great comfort food. Extremely easy to make.
This recipe is a favorite! So easy to make and always so delicious. :)
Comfort food again from No Yolks. What makes this dish stand out is when it is reheated. No mushy noodles!
Super easy to make. Awesome comfort food!
Love this receive. The second time I made it I substituted broccoli for the carrots, left out the celery and thicken it a little more. My husband says it's even better this way!
We were pleased with this dish. I made it exactly as written and would make it again minus the mushrooms but only because the boyfriend doesn't like them.
I recommend 1/2 cup bread crumbs with the same amount of butter. I didn't use it all and there wasn't enough butter. I subbed in my own vegetables that our family likes. My 5 yr old ate two helpings. I always add more veggies than recipes call for and this definitely made enough for 8 good size servings. I never use salt and pepper but I think this needs it- at least for adults. Kids seem to have extra sensitive taste buds. Will definitely make it again! FYI- the noodles cook in the broth. I held off on the cream cheese and Parmesan just to make sure they cooked to al dente before putting it in the oven.
This was very soupy with not nearly enough noodles. Not a good dinner. :(
Quick and easy once the chicken is done! Would be great for rotisserie chicken too! If you haven't tried No Yolks, try them! They are exactly like regular egg noodles, minus the yolk. Very good recipe!
This recipe is so non-cook friendly. I fixed it it for Hubby and I for lunch, we loved it! I love this site.
I must say that I had my doubts about adding the pasta without first cooking it, however, it turned out perfectly. The only changes I made were to use 3 fresh cloves of garlic finely minced (instead of garlic powder), 1/4 tsp. dried thyme (had no fresh), a drained 4 oz. can of mushrooms (had no fresh) and added a 12 oz, thawed package of peas and carrots. My husband and I are looking forward to several days of enjoying leftovers.
I followed the recipe as is and though I liked it, my husband thought it was "okay." Hence the four stars. It is pretty quick and easy but as of now I'm not sure what I would do to "spice it up" to make it amazing.
i added peas to this dish also, loved it. i too thought it was going to be too much, so i used it sparingly.
I loved it will be a keeper in our family added 1 1/2 cups frozen mixed broccoli and carrots instead of fresh carrots delicious thank you And the topping was great I'm not sure why a review I read said it was not good it was the best
This was very tasty & filling my whole family enjoyed it, I did substitute low sodium cream of chicken soup for the cream cheese. I will definitely make it again.
I added spinach and a lil ranch dressing seasoning in the breadcrumbs sprinkled on top. I didn't have Panko so I crushed up some seasoned croutons instead. Also I didn't have any precooked chicken so I cut up sum tenders and sautéed them in the skillet BEFORE following the recipe here. I haven't tasted it yet....but it looks good.
Easy and very delicious. Didn't have any mushrooms, so left them out and used cornstarch slurry to thicken. Will be making this one again!
This is probably the fifth time we make this dish and every time is the same delicious. I love the crust we don't use the mushrooms I am the only one who eat them in my house
I made this for my family this evening and we all loved it!!
Made this tonight but left out the celery, mushrooms and onions (since family doesn't like them) and added peas and water chestnuts with the carrots instead, and also used 4 cans of canned diced chicken. Also added more parmesan cheese and flour than the recipe called for since it seemed a little thin. Turned out great and will definitely be making it again since family really liked it! Quick and easy weeknight dinner!
Not pleased with the outcome at
Great flavor, used 2 tablespoons butter with 1 cup of breadcrumbs for topping. Kept everything else by the recipe.
I followed the instructions for this dish making a few adjustments. I made my own broth, used regular sour cream, and omitted the topping because of the noodles. It was seasoned perfectly and was simply scrumptious. Can wait to make it again.
This was pretty good! Did everything as stated on package. Would make again!
I made this recipe in my Instant Pot and then put it in the oven for browning the crumb topping. It was very good!
First time I made it I used 1/2 the bread crumbs. We all loved it and the leftovers were great. I have made it a couple of times since and it has been too dry both times. The noodles on the top do not cook properly.
My kids loved it! Ages 4, 6 and 8
This is a good recipe-- fairly quick to make and can be modified to suit tastes. I did go to the No Yolk website for the recipe as well since a few clarifications were needed (noodles uncooked, etc). There was some helpful
I liked it probably because I added more spices as it sounded a bit bland with just a little garlic powder and a sprig of fresh thyme. I thought 1 cup of panko bread crumbs was way too much. If I make it again I will cut the bread crumbs down to about 1/4 cup.
All I had was canned chicken. The thought of which turned my stomach...but I pressed on and made the best 30-minute chicken casserole of all time! Canned chicken and all! I did add some extra cheese to the pot and some tarragon for my preference. Lemme tell ya, this was gobbled down by my kids in no time.
When I was making this dish, I had doubts. It didn't look like it would taste good during the cooking process. So I tasted it, and I was amazed. It tasted awesome. Even my picky eaters liked this one. I left out the onions and celery and used dried thyme. I also used canned chicken. (I do think it would be delicious with celery and onions but my family doesn't like those ingredients.) It was a very good dish. This will be made again and again in my house.
My Family loved it. I took out the mushrooms because my daughter doesn't like them and added peas and corn. was great the first day. had leftovers and even better the second day. Will definitely use in the regular rotation.
The only thing I did different was using canned chicken because it was a late dinner. Otherwise, easy to make and pretty good! Both hubby and I were satisfied. Adding more veggies could be good too.
This was good for a weeknight comfort food meal. I followed the recipe as written, but I had to sauté my raw chicken breasts in a olive oil/butter mixture until cooked through. Then I added the vegetables and continued along. I served with an endive-apple salad, which offset the blandness of the casserole. That blandness can be a plus when you have to feed a crowd or a bunch of little ones who tend to be picky. I would make it again, mainly because it's easy and I normally have all those ingredients in my kitchen.
So yummy and easy to make! I burned my bread crumbs when making them (oops!) and used Ritz crackers instead. I used frozen carrots, added frozen peas and frozen corn. Perfect!
This is a great, quick recipe. I like it because it is so versatile. I used garden veggie cream cheese and threw some green beans in that I needed to use up. If you added some dry mustard it would give it a kick. Next time I will use low sodium broth. Also halfed the recipe and it made plenty for 3 adults with left overs. Thanks!
We loved it! Skipped the mushrooms and Thyme because I didn't have either one, just added a little more garlic. Used a store bought cooked rotisserie chicken which made it even easier and probably added lot more flavor. Awesome comfort food for those cold days. My husband wants me to make it again tomorrow!
This is probably a good recipe and I will try it again with some (more like many) changes. Unfortunately, I'm an idiot and always seem to think I can improve things when I'm not sure what I'm doing! Okay-I didn't let the sauce thicken enough after adding the flour out of fear of making it too thick. Big mistake-it was too soupy. Also, I don't like carrots or celery and didn't have any mushrooms so I added I chopped green bell pepper, I finely chopped Anaheim pepper, 1 sml. can of chopped green peppers,1 cup canned corn, 3 minced cloves garlic in addition to the onion. I don' think there was enough to = what the recipe called for which may have added to the soupiness. I used Asiago and mozzarella cheese and sour cream because I didn't have what was called for. It was too bland. and not enough for the increased recipe. I probably added a lot more chicken than called for but the whole thing tasted pretty good despite the somewhat soupy texture. I also screwed up by increasing the recipe to 8 servings and adding the 5 cups plus of chicken broth called out in the instructions. Way too much. I let the dishes sit overnight in the fridge and then did a test cook of one of the 2- 9"x 9" casseroles I ended up with. I cooked covered @ 350 for 30 min, uncovered @ 375 for 20 more. I should have cooked covered it at 375 and uncovered @ 400 for 20 probably. It did thicken up a bit and got golden brown on top. I didn't add topping for the test but will add shredded American and/ or sharp c
I really enjoyed this recipe. Like other cooks who have tried this recipe, I tweaked it. I added 3 cloves of garlic, a little extra flour for the thickening and some rufus teague spices. The chicken breasts were spiced with the Rufus Teague spices and cooked on a grill. I omitted the celery and added a small red pepper instead. I really quite liked the topping that included a full cup of panko with 2 Tbsp of butter added.
I made the recipe almost as written. I used chicken thighs. I also used low salt chicken broth since that was the only kind available for purchase. Overall it was a tasty dish. I just don't prefer the cream cheese in it. When mixed well, the cream cheese isn't overbearing I just don't prefer it. So I likely won't make this again for myself, but I'd consider making it for a gathering.