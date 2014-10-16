NO YOLKS® Beef Goulash

There were so many things we didn't like about this recipe. I was doubtful about the amount of liquid, but it worked perfectly. There was no depth to this recipe.....it wasn't even bland. People with simple or bland palates would enjoy this. The most flavorful thing about this dish was the garnish of sour cream--and that was the only thing that kept this dish edible. No garlic, not enough pepper, overwhelming paprika and overwhelming carrot. If I were to ever attempt this recipe again, cut back the carrot to 1 cup and add celery. Decrease the onion, add some garlic. Add a nice bouquet of herbs instead of just 2 tsp of rosemary and 1/4 tsp of pepper as the entire seasoning. Add some red wine and/or balsamic vinegar for depth. Cut way back on that paprika as well. There is a lot of sodium in this dish but not enough salt for flavoring. Use homemade stock or even beef consumme instead of beef broth. For the time in preparation it took for this dish, to say it was a disappointment is the tip of the iceberg.