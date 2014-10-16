NO YOLKS® Beef Goulash

A hearty Hungarian-style beef stew served over NO YOLKS® Noodles that are always smooth, firm and delicious.

By NO YOLKS(R)

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together flour, salt and pepper; coat meat with mixture. In 5-quart saucepan over medium-high heat, heat 1-1/2 tablespoons oil; add one-half meat. Cook until browned, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally; remove meat. Heat remaining oil; add beef and cook until browned. Return all beef and any remaining flour mixture to saucepan. Stir in tomatoes with juice, broth, carrots, leeks, rosemary and paprika; heat to boiling. Reduce heat and cover. Simmer 45 minutes or until meat is tender.

  • Meanwhile, cook noodles according to package directions; drain.

  • Spoon goulash over noodles; spoon sour cream on top. Sprinkle with chives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
681 calories; protein 38.2g; carbohydrates 64.3g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 97.4mg; sodium 877.2mg. Full Nutrition
