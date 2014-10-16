NO YOLKS® Beef Goulash
A hearty Hungarian-style beef stew served over NO YOLKS® Noodles that are always smooth, firm and delicious.
A hearty Hungarian-style beef stew served over NO YOLKS® Noodles that are always smooth, firm and delicious.
We really enjoyed this recipe! I did however, take other reviews into account and added more seasonings and used onions instead of leeks. This is just a great base recipe that you can suit your own tastes and we will make this again!Read More
This recipe has potential with more seasoning and a bit more cooking to really get the meat tender. We added more paprika and used different No Yolk noodles since we couldn't find the kind the recipe suggested.Read More
We really enjoyed this recipe! I did however, take other reviews into account and added more seasonings and used onions instead of leeks. This is just a great base recipe that you can suit your own tastes and we will make this again!
This recipe has potential with more seasoning and a bit more cooking to really get the meat tender. We added more paprika and used different No Yolk noodles since we couldn't find the kind the recipe suggested.
There were so many things we didn't like about this recipe. I was doubtful about the amount of liquid, but it worked perfectly. There was no depth to this recipe.....it wasn't even bland. People with simple or bland palates would enjoy this. The most flavorful thing about this dish was the garnish of sour cream--and that was the only thing that kept this dish edible. No garlic, not enough pepper, overwhelming paprika and overwhelming carrot. If I were to ever attempt this recipe again, cut back the carrot to 1 cup and add celery. Decrease the onion, add some garlic. Add a nice bouquet of herbs instead of just 2 tsp of rosemary and 1/4 tsp of pepper as the entire seasoning. Add some red wine and/or balsamic vinegar for depth. Cut way back on that paprika as well. There is a lot of sodium in this dish but not enough salt for flavoring. Use homemade stock or even beef consumme instead of beef broth. For the time in preparation it took for this dish, to say it was a disappointment is the tip of the iceberg.
It needs WAY more seasoning. The sour cream was the most flavorful component of the dish. Too many carrots. Could have used a heap of garlic. Add more seasoning to the flour mixture before coating (garlic and Italian seasoning, perhaps?). Heading in the right direction, but not quite there.
This recipe has potential. As written it is grossly UNDER seasoned. I do think I'll make again. However, next time, I'll season the flour mixture with seasoned salt and garlic powder, use onions instead of leeks (they weren't strong enough) add garlic and celery and saute' all with the carrots before adding to the soup to add depth of flavor. The liquid amount was perfect and we did enjoy it over the perfectly cooked noodles. I love NO YOLKS Noodles. They don't break up or disintegrate after cooking.
Put celery instead carrots and Greek yogurt instead of sour cream and onion powder instead of onions. Will make it again. It was delicious.