NO YOLKS® Asian Vegetables and Chicken in a Spicy Peanut Sauce

Classic Asian flavors come together for a sweet and spicy family meal made with NO YOLKS® Noodles that are always smooth, firm and delicious.

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Prepare noodles according to package directions.

  • Combine vinegar, peanut butter, honey, sriracha sauce and soy sauce in a bowl. Stir well and set aside. Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and stir-fry until cooked through and no longer pink. Add vegetables and stir-fry 2 minutes, or until vegetables are heated through. Stir in cooked noodles, sesame oil and reserved peanut butter sauce. Cook over low heat for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring occasionally to blend flavors. Serve hot or warm topped with cilantro.

Tips

Note: Mild rice vinegar and sriracha sauce, a hot, spicy, sweet sauce, are available in the Asian section of the supermarket.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
552 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 56.8g; fat 21.3g; cholesterol 68.7mg; sodium 1261.6mg. Full Nutrition
