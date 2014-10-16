NO YOLKS® Luscious Kugel
Always smooth, firm and delicious NO YOLKS® Noodles hold together this perfect holiday side dish or dessert with sweet, creamy custard.
This is basically a "Noodle" bread pudding that is surprisingly good. I have admit I thought it a little ironic to use eggs in a recipe calling for a No Yolks product. It was easy to make and tasted rich and creamy. I don't think the corn flakes added anything to the taste of this recipe though and I wouldn't add them next time. I would however, top with a chocolate sauce to serve.Read More
I added vanilla and extra cinnamon, the flavor of the bottom portion was good. The noodles sticking out the top were hard. Maybe covering with foil would have helped? Special K on top didn't really add anything for us. Good idea, not quite there.Read More
I didn't have a 3-quart baking dish, so split this into two 1.5-qt baking dishes, and baked for only 45 minutes. It came out perfectly! Nothing was burnt or hard on top, although I wish the corn flakes were a little more crispy? Not sure if it's because I bought a store-brand corn flake or what, but I kind of wished for a little more crunch. The sweetness throughout the dish was good - not overly sweet like many desserts, and the raisins helped give it another element of sweetness that punched it up a bit. In the future, I would add some cinnamon (and maybe vanilla) to the custard mix. For never having had kugel before, I didn't think it was bad, but could definitely stand to be experimented with for a stronger flavor.
Great to start. Skipped the corn flakes. Creaming the butter, cream cheese, eggs and milk, you can add the cinnamon, nutmeg and some more sugar. Then mix it all together and dump into the buttered pan and bake.