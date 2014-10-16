NO YOLKS® Luscious Kugel

5 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Always smooth, firm and delicious NO YOLKS® Noodles hold together this perfect holiday side dish or dessert with sweet, creamy custard.

By NO YOLKS(R)

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare noodles according to package directions.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Combine cream cheese, butter and sugar in bowl of electric mixer. Cream at medium speed, scraping down bowl occasionally. Add eggs, one at a time and beat in. Add milk, a little at a time. Remove bowl from mixer. Stir in noodles and raisins. Spoon mixture into greased deep, 3-quart baking pan. Sprinkle corn flakes over noodle mixture. Combine remaining sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over corn flakes.

  • Bake 1 hour or until pudding is firm and knife inserted near center comes out clean. Remove from oven. Let set for 10 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 50.9g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 94.7mg; sodium 148mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022