NO YOLKS® Lamb Stew

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Tender chunks of lamb spiced with fresh herbs are served over delicious NO YOLKS® Noodles that are always smooth, firm and delicious.

By NO YOLKS(R)

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare noodles according to package directions.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in large heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add lamb, half at a time, and brown on all sides. Remove when done. Add leeks, garlic and wine to pot and scrape up browned bits on bottom of pot. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add tomatoes, broth, pepper and rosemary. Bring to a simmer. Return lamb to pot. Cover and cook over low heat for 1 hour. Stir in green beans and salt.

  • Serve over noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
475 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 50.2g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 64.3mg; sodium 993.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Bibi
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2015
Yum yum! Lunch was very good today! I made the recipe exactly as stated with only one exception: I doubled it and I'm so glad I did! My one and only complaint is that lamb is expensive here so that's another reason I'm glad it turned out well. Don't be afraid to wait until the stew is done to start the No Yolks Dumplings. A few extra minutes won't hurt this at all. The tomatoes did not overwhelm and I was glad to have green beans in the stew instead of a more starchy vegetable. I had never noticed the dumplings before shopping for this recipe. They are wider than the normal noodle and though not exactly a dumpling to this southern gal the noodles had a good flavor. Thanks for the idea! Read More
Helpful
(3)
ReneePaj
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2015
I could not find lamb stew meat so as a variation on this recipe I used ground lamb and made it into meatballs. I ended up doubling the sauce which was delicious. We liked this recipe a lot. Lots of good flavors. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Janet Henderson
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2015
This was delicious! I added some mushrooms since I had them. I also used fresh Rosemary. The NoYolk noodles were perfect with this dish. Yummy. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
kemlcook
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2015
This was surprisingly good! I don't have wine so added extra beef broth as this is an acceptable substitute. My kids raise lambs so we always have extra stew meat around. My last stew was ok but everyone really liked this one. I think I will add this to the lamb recipes in our house. Read More
Helpful
(1)
gillybeen
Rating: 4 stars
02/03/2019
Very tasty.I added a can of diced hot green chili s and baby potato s. I also switched out the green beans and added peas. I used a little cornstarch to thicken it up slightly. Very hearty. Read More
camellia
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2020
We all loved this stew. I made exactly as recipe suggested as I was making it for the first time. I would not change a thing why try to make the best better. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022