NO YOLKS® Lamb Stew

1 of 7

Rating: 5 stars Yum yum! Lunch was very good today! I made the recipe exactly as stated with only one exception: I doubled it and I'm so glad I did! My one and only complaint is that lamb is expensive here so that's another reason I'm glad it turned out well. Don't be afraid to wait until the stew is done to start the No Yolks Dumplings. A few extra minutes won't hurt this at all. The tomatoes did not overwhelm and I was glad to have green beans in the stew instead of a more starchy vegetable. I had never noticed the dumplings before shopping for this recipe. They are wider than the normal noodle and though not exactly a dumpling to this southern gal the noodles had a good flavor. Thanks for the idea! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I could not find lamb stew meat so as a variation on this recipe I used ground lamb and made it into meatballs. I ended up doubling the sauce which was delicious. We liked this recipe a lot. Lots of good flavors. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious! I added some mushrooms since I had them. I also used fresh Rosemary. The NoYolk noodles were perfect with this dish. Yummy. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This was surprisingly good! I don't have wine so added extra beef broth as this is an acceptable substitute. My kids raise lambs so we always have extra stew meat around. My last stew was ok but everyone really liked this one. I think I will add this to the lamb recipes in our house. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty.I added a can of diced hot green chili s and baby potato s. I also switched out the green beans and added peas. I used a little cornstarch to thicken it up slightly. Very hearty.