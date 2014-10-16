NO YOLKS® Tuna Noodle Casserole

1 of 119

Rating: 5 stars This did NOT go very far with barely any left over. Everyone in my house loves a good tuna noodle casserole and this one fits the bill. We left out the mushrooms due to one child's issue with them and midway into folding in the peas, I stopped when it looked like too much for us, and only added 3/4 of a cup. That was plenty. The one suggestion I might give the next person is, instead of sprinkling the all-purpose flour over the mixture in one of the steps. Reserve a 1/4 cup of the vegetable broth and make a slurry with the 3 TBSPs of flour. The ease of doing that will allow you to avoid clumpy flour bits when the directions tell you to sprinkle it over the mixture. I always tend to have that happen and avoid it as much as possible so that the mixture is smooth. Flour does not sprinkle well at all. Avoiding this will have better results in your dish in the long run. But other then that. I will make this again because it was just flavorful and comforting as a wholesome dish for my family. 10 stars if I could rate it that high. Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious!! The fresh mushrooms we a really nice touch and the crunchy topping added so much to this dish! Thanks! My picture is after my husband attacked it Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars My search for a wonderful tuna casserole is now over! This was full of flavor! I used No Yolks Dumpling noodles since the store was out of the No Yolks extra wide egg noodles and they worked I think for the better- it didn't come out mushy. I did cook the noodles first and set aside even though it was not stated in recipe. I also stirred the flour into 1/4 cup of the vegetable broth (room temp is fine) until smooth then added this slurry to the mixture when called for. You should always do this to avoid clumpy lumpy flour! The ingredients for the topping was not specified- for those who would like to know it's the melted butter mixed with the panko bread crumbs :) Also, instead of frozen peas- I used frozen mixed vegetables since that's what I had and I added 3 cans of tuna. Everything else I made as is....DELICIOUS! Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars Eureka! The pickiest seven year old just ate this dish! I did make some changes that benefited this casserole. Used 4 oz of cream cheese instead of the recommended 8 oz cube. I also used 1/2 cup of reduced fat sour cream. I let it bubble for about 8-10 minutes after this step. I didn't used that much shredded cheese, maybe 1/2 cup instead of recommended 1 cup. My Panko crumbs were rancid, so I used herbed breadcrumbs , but barely dusted the top. Cooked 18 minutes and left the casserole in the oven after it was turned off 10 minutes. This step made it actually look and taste like casserole. It was delicious! Will make again and again. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Wasn't anything special, pretty bland when I compare it to what my mom used to make us. 1 cup of bread crumbs was WAY TOO much for using just as a topping (as you can see in the photo). My husband said it was a pretty good base recipe, but suggested additives afterward. I totally agree with him. Also, I used 3 cans of tuna instead of just 2 although this recipe could use 4 if you want to really enjoy the tuna aspect. Perhaps next time I'll sub sour cream for the cream cheese, use 1/3cup bread crumbs, and also to with grated parmesan cheese! Mangiare! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars After reading the reviews and noting the comments about it being of stroganoff consistency rather than casserole, I cut down on the amount of broth. I also omitted the mushrooms as husband does not like them. Consistency was creamy yet celery, onions and peas were crisp. Noodles not mushy. Needs a bit of salt & pepper. Overall delicious! A keeper! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this! DH said it was the best tuna casserole he'd ever had. It's so creamy and good. We liked the topping too-- I sprinkled half the cheese then the bread crumbs, then more cheese. DH has requested I make this again soon. :) Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars This was great, except I could tell from the recipe that the tuna to noodle ratio wasn't right. I added 16 oz of wide egg noodles and it was better. I adore peas and thought the amount was just fine, but my daughter thought there were too many. Too bad, I am the cook, I get to decide how many peas go into my tuna casserole. This is plain comfort food, so don't expect a culinary masterpiece. You should expect a wave of nostalgia, contented family members, happy cats who get the tuna juice, and a full stomach. Best made and served on a cold winter's evening in New England, but I'll eat it anywhere. Thank you for posting. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Made this to a T. I've always made it via Campbell's soup recipe and loved it. This is the fresher ingredient version...with cheese. My pescatarian boyfriend never had this before (despite being American and 34), so I wanted to give him a home-made version without condensed soup and with regular ingredients. He loved it. I'm like...mmm...and yet...meh. I like the nostalgic 50s version with condensed soup and potato chips. In all honesty, this really was delicious and I'd only complain about the horrible directions. like what's the topping mixture? how long do you cook the noodles? a veteran tuna noodle casserole maker knows this but the first timer doesn't. Helpful (3)