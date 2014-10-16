NO YOLKS® Noodles Romanoff

13 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Creamy and comforting, this easy NO YOLKS® noodles Romanoff is sure to please the whole family.

By NO YOLKS(R)

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare noodles according to package directions; drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a large saucepan, combine sour cream, half-and-half and Worcestershire sauce. Stir over low heat until smooth and just warm. Add onions, parsley, salt, garlic powder and pepper. Stir in noodles. Serve topped with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
420 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 46.5g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 44.1mg; sodium 334.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022