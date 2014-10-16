NO YOLKS® Noodles Romanoff
Creamy and comforting, this easy NO YOLKS® noodles Romanoff is sure to please the whole family.
I think this recipe is not getting enough credit. I really enjoyed it. I do agree that the seasonings need to be doubled. I added mushrooms as suggested by someone else, and we really liked that. One thing to note is that you have to be VERY careful heating the sour cream and half and half. Don't cook the proteins! They get gritty. I made that mistake. Make sure you have every ingredient measured and close at hand because it means it when it says," cook until just heated." It will get away from you in a hurry. I think next time I'll use fresh garlic. Overall, we loved it!Read More
It came together really easily, but I found it a little bland. Parmesan cheese helped, but I think it might be better with more seasonings, less sour cream and more cream.Read More
You really have to add more cheese for the best flavor. I used about 1 cup, and I always use half parmesan and half asiago cheese.
This was good! I added mushrooms for a vegetarian main dish and it was quick enough for a weeknight meal. I used regular onions although I wish I had used the green onions (next time!) I added some ricotta cheese also. I'll make again!
I served this as a side dish to baked fish. We liked it, but agree with the other reviews, that it is a bit bland as written. I increased all the seasonings to make it more our speed.
This dish was tasty but needed more flavor. After cooking it as is, I ended up doctoring it up with more of all the seasonings and a bit more green onion. I ended up with a lot more sauce than expected for that amount of noodles this calls for. Next time I'd cut down on the sour cream and half and half slightly but keep the noodle amount the same.
Creamy. Cheesy. Flavorful. These firm, smoothe and delicious No Yolks Extra Broad Noodles combine with a few ingredients to make a quick, easy and delicious side dish. This would be a nice accompaniment to a pork, beef or lamb dinner. Loved it!
A good side dish, however even after doubling the Worcestershire sauce, the taste was a bland mix of sour cream. I would make this one again, but would add more spices.
Making this recipes was very simple, I loved how creamy it is. The sauce was definitely a hit! It definitely taste way better with Parmesan cheese on top but other than that it was excellent.
We enjoyed this recipe! Great side dish. The creaminess and warmth are lovely on a cold day.
I followed the recipe and did it exactly and was very disappointed. My family didn't care for it as it was very bland.
Great recipe especially when you're low on ingredients. I have made this several times now, and I always add cooked mushrooms from a soy sauce and Worcestershire marinade. It adds the bit of extra flavor I crave and it is so so good!
Odd flavor and consistency. Hubby says would have been better off with good old butter and parm cheese.