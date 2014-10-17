French Onion Chicken with Provolone Cheese

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is the most simple and delicious chicken recipe to whip up for dinner. I made this once on accident, substituting ingredients for another recipe that I was trying to make. My husband now asks for it weekly!

By LAS0127

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 breasts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium-low heat. Cook chicken in skillet Cook the chicken longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 10 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Transfer cooked chicken to a 13x9-inch baking dish; top each with a slice of provolone cheese. Pour soup over the chicken and cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the cheese is melted and the soup hot, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 53.9g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 149.1mg; sodium 997mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jacolyn
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/10/2015
This was pretty good! Definitely easy! The only change I made was to broil the cheese for a minute after it melted so that it got a little crispy on top like French onion soup often has. Read More
Helpful
(2)
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jacolyn
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/10/2015
This was pretty good! Definitely easy! The only change I made was to broil the cheese for a minute after it melted so that it got a little crispy on top like French onion soup often has. Read More
Helpful
(2)
DAWN
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2018
It was simple and really good. My whole family loved it. Read More
Ursula Voges
Rating: 4 stars
01/21/2019
Very tasty but I thought it needed more cheese too and the "sauce" was a little thin. Next time I think I will dredge the chicken in flour before cooking in the pan. I will definitely make again though! Read More
Advertisement
Gerard Ruppert
Rating: 4 stars
05/16/2016
Pretty good very easy to make. I added some fresh garlic doubled the soup and doubled the cheese. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022