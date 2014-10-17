French Onion Chicken with Provolone Cheese
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 497.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 53.9g 108 %
carbohydrates: 7g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.6g 2 %
sugars: 3.1g
fat: 27.3g 42 %
saturated fat: 9.5g 48 %
cholesterol: 149.1mg 50 %
vitamin a iu: 389.7IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 29.2mg 225 %
vitamin b6: 0.9mg 54 %
folate: 8.9mcg 2 %
calcium: 247.1mg 25 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 48.6mg 17 %
potassium: 408.5mg 11 %
sodium: 997mg 40 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 245.3
