Black Bean Salad with Avocado-Lime Dressing

This colorful salad features a quick dressing made from creamy avocado, tangy lime juice, and zesty cilantro.

By AR Cook

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Avocado-Lime Dressing:
Black Bean Salad:

Directions

  • Beat avocado, cilantro, and lime juice together in a large bowl until smooth.

  • Heat a small skillet over medium heat. Toast pumpkin seeds in skillet until lightly browned and fragrant, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir pumpkin seeds, romaine lettuce, black beans, grape tomatoes, corn kernels, and red bell pepper into the dressing to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 16.1g; sodium 47.7mg. Full Nutrition
