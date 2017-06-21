Black Bean Salad with Avocado-Lime Dressing
This colorful salad features a quick dressing made from creamy avocado, tangy lime juice, and zesty cilantro.
Followed the recipe as written I would not change anything everyone though it was great thanks
I absolutely loved this! The only thing I did differently was to add salt and pepper. You could probably add olive oil to the dressing to make it more of a "traditional" dressing. Thanks for sharing!
Sorry, I had high hopes for this. The dressing was what didn't work for us (and what I thought would be the best part), but we liked all the components. It was simple to prepare and healthy, just not to our tastes.
Love it!! I added salt and pepper!!
