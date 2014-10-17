Easy Peasy Homemade Stuffing

A very simple stuffing recipe given to me by my mom the first time I cooked a turkey dinner. Now every time I make it, all the dinner guests want the recipe!

By Michelle Lydia

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Cook and stir bacon and onion together in skillet over medium heat until bacon is partially cooked, 5 to 10 minutes. Add celery to bacon mixture and cook until bacon is cooked but not crispy, about 5 minutes more.

  • Combine bread cubes, bacon mixture, and garlic salt in a large bowl; pour into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Pour apple juice and butter over bread cubes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until heated through and lightly browned, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 35.7mg; sodium 953.2mg. Full Nutrition
