Simple Spinach Lasagna

So yummy! You can also substitute ground turkey or another veggie for the spinach.

By LSPACE

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
8
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large pot over medium heat saute spinach, onion, oregano, basil and garlic in the olive oil. Pour in spaghetti sauce and water; simmer 20 minutes. In a large bowl mix cottage cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, parsley, salt, pepper and egg.

  • Place a small amount of sauce in the bottom of a lasagna pan. Place 4 uncooked noodles on top of sauce and top with layer of sauce. Add 4 more noodles and layer with 1/2 sauce and 1/2 cheese mixture, noodles and repeat until all is layered, finishing with sauce.

  • Cover with foil and bake in a preheated oven for 55 minutes. Remove foil and bake another 15 minutes. Let sit 10 minutes before serving.

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 23.4g; carbohydrates 41.6g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 48.1mg; sodium 1047.6mg. Full Nutrition
