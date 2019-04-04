Simple Spinach Lasagna
So yummy! You can also substitute ground turkey or another veggie for the spinach.
I made this for my picky parents and they really enjoyed it. I made a few alterations: I used ricotta instead of cottage cheese and like some others suggested I used one 10 oz. package of spinach and one 10 oz. of broccoli. I also added a can of mushrooms and some shredded carrot and shredded zucchini. Instead of jarred sauce I made homemade with an easy recipe from this website called "Best Marina Sauce Yet." My only complaint is that one 8 oz package of lasagna noodles was not enough if you layer in fours as the recipe called for. I was two noodles short.Read More
Too much Spinach and not enough cheese. And it made way too much sauce. It did have decent flavor but a bit too heavy on the spinach. Lots left over and it didn't get reheated which tells me my family didn't care for it very much. Maybe with half the amount of spinach and more cheese it would be better.Read More
This recipe sounded really great, however after reading some of the other reviews I did make some changes...I read a couple reviews that said there was too much sauce, noodles were crispy, had to use a whole box of noodles...So I precooked the noodles (a whole box) and eliminated the water that the recipe called for. I just browned the onions and garlic then mixed in the spinach, spices and a 26 oz. bottle spaghetti sauce. I had a second bottle of sauce on hand. I also added a second egg to the recipe and changed the cottage cheese to ricotta cheese. I put some sauce straight from the bottle in the bottom of the pan then layered noodles, spinach mix, noodles, egg mix, noodles, bottled sauce and added chopped frozen broccoli to this layer. A full box noodles will be enough for a 9"x13" pan with two layers of each filling. Top with more sauce and cheese. Bake 30-45 minutes or until hot in center.
This is the best Lasagna ever!!!!!!!! My husband and I are vegitarians and we love it. We make it about once a week. I use Ricotta cheese and tofu instead of cottage cheese. The tofu has the same texture as the ricotta without the fat. I do about 1 cup each (ricotta and tofu). Just Ricotta also taste great. Also sometimes we add mushrooms to the sauce and it gives some meatiness to the meal. Also sometimes I use fresh spinach and it taste great.
This was a hit with my husband AND three-year-old daughter. The only suggestion I would make is to set aside a little bit of plain red sauce (without spinach, et al) for the final layer. The spinach darkens during baking, and I think this non-spinach sauce would make the dish more appealing to the eye. Also, I sprinkled the top with some mozzarella cheese after I removed the foil for the final minutes of baking. Yummy!
A really nice change for a tasty lasagna - might use only one pkg of spinach next time and substitute other vegetables instead - it had a fairly strong spinach taste.
Awesome! I have been looking for a spinach lasagna recipe and I have certainly found it. I shredded carrot into the cheese mixture, used oven ready lasagna, skipped the water in the sauce and spinach mixture, and coated the bottom of the lasagna pan with an 8 oz can of tomato sauce. This will be a great recipe to share with company.
This is a fabulous lasagna. I followed the recipe exactly and it was just perfect. I wasn't sure if I was supposed to but I squeezed the liquid out of the spinach before sauteeing. I plan to make this recipe quite often!
The best lasagna I've ever made. I love that you don't have to cook the noodles separately! I only used one package of spinach, and I used Bertolli's "Marinara with Burgundy" sauce (which is only 26 oz, but I made up the difference by adding some tomato paste & water). We didn't miss having meat in this. Definitely a keeper!
Delicious! Instead of a jar of spaghetti, I made "Best Marinara Sauce Yet", from this website. I had 3 cups of marinara sauce which ened up being the perfect amount for this recipe. I used low-fat ricotta cheese in place of cottage cheese. To the cheese I mixed the mozzarella and parmesan cheese with 1 egg, fresh parsley with salt and black pepper. I placed a small amount of sauce on the bottom of the pan, layered the noodles, then the riccota cheese. On top of the ricotta cheese I placed layers of fresh organic spinach and thinly sliced mushrooms. I repeated the layers until I ended up with sauce which I topped with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of freshly grated parmesan reggianno cheese. I added a 1/4 cup of chicken broth to the bottom of the pan along with the sauce. I baked it according to the directions. The lasagna was done within 55 minutes, but I took off the foil to bake another 5 minutes. The sauce was bubbling on the bottom of the pan. My house smelled like an italian restaurant! I had a wonderfully fresh tasting savory lasagna. There were tons of cheese oozing in between layers of noodles. When I picked up a piece of lasagna with my fork cheese clung to the fork and the noodles. The homemade sauce was so fresh with bits of crushed roma tomatoes. I loved all the fresh green spinach and mushrooms which added to the texture of the lasagna. I also ate this with a nice warm crusty "French Bread", also from this website. A hearty and satisfying meal!
Excellent. My daughter (16) loved this! Used my own sauce instead of jarred....very good.**update...I just made this the other night and used a 12 oz bag of fresh spinach in which I chopped but did NOT cook but did add to the cheese mixture. It was amazing this way! Thanks for the recipe Laura.
This was easy-I made it put it together ahead of time and threw it in the oven for dinner. My toddlers ate it up. Very good!
This was a great recipe, though I made a few modifications to make it just right. I bought the "no boil" lasagna noodles, which allowed me to eliminate the water. I also just used 26oz of spaghetti sauce, since that's the size the jar comes in. I added mushrooms, as well, for flavor and texture. I subbed ricotta for the cottage cheese and "finished" with mozzarella on top of the sauce because, really, who can deny their love for the slightly browned cheese on top? Because I used "no boil" noodles, I reduced the baking time to about 40mn, removing the foil after the first 30. Very tasty!
This was delicious! The only thing I changed was substituting ricotta cheese for the cottage cheese like others suggested. Make sure to reserve enough sauce for the very top so that the noodles are covered well, otherwise they might not be as soft.
I've made this a couple of times, and while we liked it both times, I made some adjustments because I did think it came out a bit watery the first time. I used 16 oz of frozen spinach, 1 onion, 2 handfuls of baby carrots chopped, and 2 handfuls of frozen broccoli chopped. I let the spinach and broccoli saute by themselves until they were well thawed and the extra water was gone. I didn't toss the carrots into the sauce mixture until later in the simmer, so they retained quite a bit of crunch, which was a nice contrast in texture to the rest of the lasagna. I used 24 oz of fat-free cottage cheese, and instead of 8oz of mozzarella I used an 8 oz block of Tomato & Basil feta cheese. I left out the parsley, salt & pepper because I was getting so many spices from the spaghetti sauce and feta cheese already. I used a box of No Boil lasagna noodles, and squeezed in an extra this time, to help soak up the extra water. I topped it with some reserved spaghetti sauce, and sprinkled the top with some mozzarella. It got rave reviews around the table, and it came out with an excellent texture, not soupy this time. My husband declared it the best lasagna he'd ever had, so I had to make sure I wrote down the changes I'd made this time!
This is so, so good. One of those dishes where the leftovers just keep getting better! My only changes were to cook the noodles (whole wheat) and omit the water from the recipe and then I also used 1 cup of fat free ricotta with 1 cup of the cottage cheese. I think that, next time, I will use bagged spinach. If do use the frozen again, I will drain it!! I will also use MORE GARLIC :) This is just a great vegetarian recipe. It makes a ton so next time I will probably split it into 2 pans and freeze one!
Perfect for a Friday in Lent ;) it doesn't taste overly spinachy and you don't even miss the meat. My husband in particular likes this and he's not very vegetarian!
I used a 16 ounce bag of frozen spinach, doubled the spices (but made it with 1/2 of the salt) used a 28 ounce jar of sauce and a 14 ounce jar of diced tomatoes with spices, used fat free ricotta instead of cottage cheese and used a about 10 or 11 ounces of noodles. Made it the night before and stuck it in the fridge. I cooked it for 45 mins at 350 and then 15 mins without the foil. Would recommend cooking it without the foil for longer if you like the burnt stuff on top like my husband does. I used all organic products and whole wheat lasagna noodles for a total of 375 calories and 11 grams of fat per 1/8 of a pan. Awesome! Fresh parsley is a MUST!
This tasted good and was easy to put together. Not so pleasing to the eye, though - the spinach makes the sauce look brown and kinda nasty. I used a 45 oz. jar of sauce, which worked out really well. I think that I will save some of the plain jar sauce for the very top layer next time, just so the appearance is better. I used part-skim ricotta instead of cottage cheese because it was cheaper, and I used an additional 4 oz. mozzarella and 2 oz. parmesan sprinkled over the very top. Lasagna is very filling and this made a lot so, as an added bonus, I have several individual servings in my freezer for future lunches.
This recipe is great! I only like vegetable lasagna so whenever I make it, I use this recipe as a base. I usually add mushrooms and use ricotta instead of cottage cheese. First time I made it, I followed the recipe, except for adding mushrooms, and found the spinach to be way too soft/soggy. So, I saute garlic, onion, mushrooms, spinach, flavor it with salt, pepper, and basil. Set this aside. Make the cheese mix. I put good amount of sauce on the baking dish and pour some water in it and mix it around. Then I layer my noodle, cheese mix, spinach mix. Pour sauce and then pour some water on top. Then I do noodle, cheese mix, spinach, sauce & water... finish with noodle and sauce & water. Making sure all the corners of the noodle is covered well. I use about 27oz Marinara sauce and a cup of water. The noodles are cooked well every time and the spinach is not too soft. And you don't have to cook the sauce in the pot, so it's time saving.
Loved this recipe! my only changes were to use fresh spinach, sauted with garlic, sliced crimini mushrooms and onions. I also used low-fat ricotta, lots of Parmesan and low-fat mozzarella, along with no-boil noodles. Came out delicious! My meat-loving hubby and son ask for it all the time - say they like it better than regular with meat! Thanks for the wonderful recipe!!
Excellent! Halved the recipe but kept all of the spices and herbs the same, added a small green pepper and used red wine in place of the water. Also threw in a healthy amount of red pepper flakes and topped the lasagna with the remainder of the mozzarella cheese. I'll most definitely make this one again. Thanks!
I'm so glad I found this recipe. I've made it twice now and tweeked it to what my friends think is perfection. Do NOT boil the noodles first, it isn't necessary. Saute onion, spinach, and 1 jar of artichokes, 1 jar of roasted red peppers in a sauce pan. Add spaghetti sauce and (here's the key) 1 lb veggie crumbles. It is amazing. I also layered some fresh spinach leaves between the meat and cheese layers. I finished with a layer of mozzarella for a browned cheesy top. Great recipe. It gave me a good base to experiment!
Flexible recipe - perfect for using up CSA vegetables as it is easy to swap out spinach for other veggies on hand. Have made it with spinach as listed, as well as, sauteed carrots and kale, mushrooms... The spices worked well. Previously, I always made lasagna with ricotta, but thought the cottage cheese came out equally well - didn't change the overall flavor - came out great!
Best lasagna I've ever had! I used 10 oz of fresh spinach and 10 of frozen broccoli that I cooked with the onion, garlic, and herbs. I also used 2- 26 oz jars of sauce and ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. My husband also agreed that it was the best lasagna he's ever had. We will be making this one again soon!
I was asked to make a spinich lasagna for an event and tried this one. I substitue 1lb of ground beef for one on the packages of spinich though. My hubby said he prefers regular lasagna over spinich but enjoyed this particular recipe and mysteriously the leftovers are all gone, hmmmm!
Excellent low fat lasagna. I'd never used non-fat cottage cheese before but it works very well in this recipe. I did substitute Egg Beaters for the egg and added hot turkey sausage (removed from the casings and fried). I loved the fact that the frozen spinach didn't have to be thawed and drained. I just threw it in the pot and let it thaw and cook along with the onion. Oh, I also used the "no boil" lasagna noodles which I hadn't tried before and discovered my family all liked them better than regular lasagna noodles. This is definitely a "keeper" recipe... thanks so much Laura!
Great stuff! I prefer coarsely chopping a 20 oz bag of fresh spinach, makes the lasagne look better. Also chopped up a package of firm tofu and substituted it for half the cottage cheese. Does take about an hour to make (a long time for ME!), but worth it! You're making it easy for us to do "meatless nights" at our house. Thanks!
Five stars with my revisions.... I always make make a DOUBLE recipe of this (it is better, as usual with lasagna, a day or more later after baking..and it freezes beautifully) and using no-boil noodles here--forget the cups of water, not necessary (we want concentrated flavors, not watered down)... ricotta instead of the cottage cheese.... a 25 ounce jar of a tomato-heavy slightly-pinkish tone "3-cheese pasta sauce", then another bigger jar of bright red tomato pasta sauce. Mix the red (pinkish one) cheesy sauce in with the spinach mix per the directions... so make three layers between the pasta layers (instead of just two); spinach mixture, cheese mixture, and bright red pasta sauce mixture. The final layer of pasta gets topped with just the red sauce. Cook for the 55 minutes, *then* top with more cheese (both mozzarella and parmesan, so you will need more than the recipe calls for in my version) and bake til the cheese browns til it looks like a magazine cover (and congrat yourself). Also, don't layer things too evenly, lumpy is good! (which is nice as laying out the cheese mixture evenly is close to impossible and not desirable to me anyway--put the red sauce in the spaces between) It then bakes down into luscious curvy layers of pasta, a bang of cheesy goodness here, another of spinach divinity there, all with the bright red cheerfulness of concentrated tomato sunshine of summer for your eyes and mouth. Thank you LSPACE for the launching pad of my own version.
one of the best lasagne recipes i have ever tasted...my kids even request it for their birthday dinners!
This was a good recipe. I give it 4 stars because how can it be 5 stars if you have to make changes? Anytime, you make changes it is no longer a 5 star recipe. So the changes I made. I added 1 cup of mushrooms chopped, a whole onion chopped, and a 1/4 cup of red bell peppers chopped to the saute. I only used 1 1/2 packages of frozen spinach. 1 seemed like too little. 2 would have been too much. I added some italian seasoning, papkrika, and used garlic salt instead of garlic cloves. In the sauce I added 1.5 bottles of sphaghetti sauce. I used a whole mushroom flavored bottle (26 oz) and 1/2 of a cheese blend bottle. (26 oz used 13) I didn't add any water to the sauce at all. For the cheese mixture, I followed the recipe exactly. I didn't boil my noodles as instructed and baked as instructed covered for 50 mins. Then I removed the cover and sprinkled with cheddar/sharp cheese. Oh and I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. I have used cottage in the past and didn't like it. The key to the noodles is to make sure every inch of the noodles has sauce on them. This way they will be soft when you finish cooking. It was really great. I coupled it with a salad and some garlic bread and it was a great dinner.
5 stars with alterations. 24 oz of spaghetti sauce. Precook noodles. I did 1 package of spinach with 1/2lb ground beef and added to the sauce. I did not saute the spinach. I put this into a 2 quart casserole dish layered 1/4 sauce on bottom. Noodles. 1/2 Cheese. 1/4 sauce. Noodles. 1/2 Cheese. 1/4 sauce. Noodles. 1/4 sauce. Baked 45 mins covered added Italian breadcrumbs then baked uncovered for 10 mins. Cooked to an internal temperature of 155 degrees.
I followed it exactly and the noodles did not cook and there was not enough tomato sauce in it.
really good and kind of healthy , i did precooked my pasta so i did not add the water to the recipe .
I picked the first spinach lasagna with cottage cheese that I saw, and after making it and comparing it to others, I still think it's better than those. Here's what I subbed or added: plain tomato sauce for the spaghetti sauce; I used 1 pkg frozen spinach, about 4 cups of fresh spinach, about 6 oz. fresh sliced mushrooms, and 1 carrot. We all loved this recipe along with the "quick cheesy bread" recipe on this site.
Well, I made this last night. It was really good and my daughter (six years old) actually liked this. I was a bit nervous with the spinach but she ate it and had seconds (yeah!). I changed the recipe a bit by using one package of frozen spinach and substituting the rest with a medium eggplant that I diced up and sauteed with the spinach, garlic and onions. I doctored the spaghetti sauce up too by adding some dashes of hot sauce and a whisper of salsa (mild) italian seasonings, some carrots sliced thinly so not to be picked up by my daughter ;) and a pinch of sugar to cut down on the acidity. Instead of using the 32oz jar of sauce I used a jar and a half of 28oz sauces to make it a bit more saucey. I served it with italian garlic bread and a salad. I had it today for lunch and I can not wait to have some more for dinner tonight! Ciou!
This is the Best lasagna i have ever had!!! I made a few changes though. I added ground turkey, zuccini, shredded carrot, fresh spinach and dropped the 2 cups of water and parmesan cheese. This is by far a keeper.
Oh man, this was so good! I used whole wheat pasta and light spaghetti sauce. Other than that, I made no changes to the recipe. Yum!
Fantastic! I used fresh spinach (just layered it) and added mushrooms. I also used 1 cup of part-skim ricotta and 1 cup tofu in place of cottage cheese as suggested by another reviewer. I changed nothing else. The recipe will still be 5 stars with cottage cheese, which I'll probably try next time...my family loved it!
I've gotten rave reviews everytime I make this recipe! The changes I make are as follows: I replace 1 of the spinach packages with mushrooms, use ricotta instead of cottage cheese and I always cover the top with mozzerella (i love cheese!) I've also prepared this the night before and bake at dinner time and it comes out great.
First I just have to say, I did add meat. My whole family loves meat, any type of meat! I knew my fiancee and our son would not like it as much without the meat so I added that. I also added the spinach and most the other ingredients to the cottage cheese mixture instead of the sauce mixture. I think it is better this way. Since I was already making baby food at the time too i added some pureed carrots to the sauce. I used everything in the recipe that was listed but added some green pepper and mushrooms to the spinach/cottage cheese mixture. I always use cottage cheese for lasagna and manicotti b/c for one it is less expensive, two it has way less fat and calories, and three we prefer it to ricotta. I tried using low fat ricotta and that was a complete waste of a meal and my time! This is a very good lasagna recipe, easy to follow, and no left overs, to my dissapointment.( I wanted it for lunch the next day) I highly suggest putting the ingredients all in the cottage cheese mixture though.
This lasagna was fantastic! I was really skeptical at first; I had never made lasagna, and I worried that my friends wouldn't like so much spinach, and I was also surprised that I wasn't supposed to cook the noodles. I need not have worried. This recipe was excellent, and the entire lasagna was devoured.
Simply heavenly. I make my own pasta sauce for it, using, in addition to the usual diced tomatoes, a small can of Walmart brand "diced tomatoes and jalopenas" for a nick spicy kick.
Probably wont make again. lacked flavor
Following some other suggestions, I substituted skim ricotta instead of cottage cheese, and I used 1 package of spinach and about 12 ounces of frozen broccoli florets. I think it would have been too "spinach-y" otherwise. It turned out perfect!
My family asked that I do this again. Simple but very good. I like using the cottage cheese. I prefer that to ricotta.
There are a few things with this recipe that I thought needed changing, so I just couldn't see giving this 5 stars like so many others did. First, the recipe doesn't state to "squeeze dry" the spinach, which I did, but others might not know to do so. As I was making the sauce, it just seemed as if it needed more flavor, so I doubled the onion, spices and garlic, and it was better. I used the cottage cheese as stated, which I felt was fine. However, here's where I think the recipe could be improved: Since it said to assemble this in a lasagna pan, I did just that, but then it takes much more than only 8 ounces of lasagna noodles! I used up almost an entire 13 oz. box, making this probably drier than it should've been. Next time, I will definitely use a 9x13" pan and go with the 8 oz. of noodles. Also, since it states to finish the layering with the sauce being the last layer, that's what I did, but as it bakes, the spinach in the sauce takes on this gross grayish-black color, making it pretty unappealing. Maybe a top layer of parmesan cheese would help the appearance. Anyway, I had to make WAY too many changes to rate this 5 stars.
This recipe was really simple, I would recommend it to anyone making lasagna for the first time. The next time I make it I will add more cheese to recipe and increase the amount of sauce between the layers.
• I used whole wheat noodles, fresh steamed spinach and sautéed mushrooms. I mixed 1/2 c of fat free cottage cheese with a 1/2 c of part skim ricotta and 2 eggs and more spices. I am used to making lasagna with fresh mozzarella cheese and w/o cottage cheese. I could tell a difference but this was still very good and a bit healthier than my usual.
This was a excellent dish, how ever, I added one box of frozen spinach, drained throughly and one carrot shredded to the cheese mixture. It was delicious!! Will definately keep this one!!
I was extremely pleased with this recipe and will definitely use it again. I used two 24 oz. jars of sauce; I mixed one full jar with the spinach, 1/2 the second jar for the a sauce-only bottom and top layer, and put the remaining 1/2 jar in a gravy boat on the table for those who wanted more sauce. I used fat-free mozzarella and cottage cheese, but also mixed in a full brick of (well-drained) tofu. It was a big hit.
I really liked this recipe. I put cheese on top during the last 15 min in the oven. Personally I liked the cottage cheese because I am not a fan of ricotta. I may try thawing the spinach first.
Excellent recipe! I chose mozzarella cheese and omitted the cottage cheese. I also added 1lb. of chopped Portuguese chourico meat...(not Spanish chourizo)...Delicious! Definitely a hit with family and friends.
Delicious! I've found that not cooking the noodles can backfire badly, so I cooked them while I was preparing the sauce. That cut baking time down to thirty minutes (uncovered). Just use 1/2 c. of water rather than 1 1/2 cups if you precook the noodles. I also recommend sprinkling some cheese over the last layer of sauce.
The BEST lasagna recipe ever! I used fresh spinach and threw it in with the onion and spices to cook down. OMGoodness is it good. Making it again tomorrow while we watch Oregon beat Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl!!
This was delicious!!! I only used one package of spinach and added carrots, onions, mushrooms, zuchinni. I didn't have any mozzarella so I used light cheddar cheese and parmesan and it turned out very good. My husbands favorite meal is lasagna and he didn't even miss the meat. He went back for seconds. Definietly keeping this one. Thanks Laura!!!
YUM! Overall, it's a great recipe! Everyone had 2 and 3 servings. Like most people, I tweaked it to my liking, but it is a wonderful base for a spinach lasagna. I did not add the water and I used wheat noodles, frozen spinach & fresh mushrooms sauteed w/ onions, 1 bottle vodka sauce and 1 bottle alfredo sauce. I used cottage cheese, mozzarella, fresh basil and parsley (I didn't have oregano on hand). It came out very creamy, cheesy, tasty and delicious. It was a winner at my house (2 adults / 3 teens). Thanks for sharing.
This is an awesome basis for vegetarian lasagna. I did make some changes as suggested by previous reviewers. I exchanged one package of spinanch for some brocolli, zuchini and mushrooms. I precooked my noodles and left out the water (only because thats they way I make my regular lasanga). I probably used more mozzarella than was called for as we really like the cheesy taste. I used a smaller jar of spaghetti sauce but made up the difference with a 6oz jar of tomato paste and some tomato sauce. Despite these changes I think this recipe is excellent as it stands & I will use it again & again with whatever variations strike me at the time.
4 stars as written. I agree that the recipe should advise to reserve some of the mozzarella to add to the top. I also reduced spinach amount by 1/2 and added some red pepper flakes. Definitely need more sauce, not the 1 1/2 cups of water. This tastes MUCH better the next day!
A perfect blend of low fat goodness. We did add lean italian flavored ground turkey and left the recipe as is.
I love love LOVE this lasagna...and so does everyone I make it for. I use 1/2 cottage cheese and 1/2 ricotta.
My 10-year-old daughter was able to make this recipe with minimal assistance and it was fantastic!
Husband complained about it now having meat but he did like it. I think that 10 oz of spinach would have been sufficient. Also, (not the recipe's fault) I used the USDA canned spaghetti sauce I had, but I think a more flavorful sauce would have been better.
I use half as much spinach and add 8 oz of finely chopped mushrooms. Yum!
We liked this a lot! The only changes I made were to saute 2 diced yellow squash with the onions and substitute 1 box chopped broccoli for one of the boxes of spinach. I also used ricotta cheese for half of the cottage cheese to make it more authentic. The pan was so full that it bubbled over the top and made a HUGE mess in the oven, but other than that, it was excellent! It stayed in pretty squares when I served onto our plates instead of going flat in a slippery mess like some other lasagna recipes I have made. Will make this one again!
Fast, easy and good. Actually much easier than I thought it would be. I added the recipe to my handwritten cookbook I keep of our 'standard' recipes. I did change it by using fresh spinach which I wilted first by steaming. I also simply used one precut package for this because I picked it up on sale and what was left of a package of fresh baby spinach I needed to finish off. The amount was perfect. The taste was perfect also. I did toss in some Tomato Bruchetta spice mix I had. I used all FF products and the cottage cheese was fine curd.
i have been looking for years for the perfect spinach and cottage cheese lasagna recipe, and i found it here, but i like mine really really cheesey, so i use a whole brick of cheese
Very good and easy to throw together. I used fresh spinach and sauteed it until wilted. The only thing that could make this better would be a homemade pasta sauce.
Very yummy lasagna. I substituted Ricotta for the Cottage cheese and used fresh spinach (one bag) instead of frozen. I also added a little bit of Fontina cheese.
I am a college student and found this recipe both easy and delicious. Would recommend to anyone. I brought it home with me from college and my parents stole it from me!!
I was on the lookout for a healthy-but-yummy lasagna recipe, and with a few modifications this is it. I layered it differently than the recipe suggested, and with four layers of noodles you need to use 2 cups of water (do drain the spinach). I doubled the oregano and basil for more flavor and used broth instead of water. Since the cheese is already salty, 1/2 tsp of salt is better, and that's coming from someone who likes salt. Great recipe!
This is the best lasagne I have ever made. Thanks!
Although I don't know I'd use the world simple, it was AWESOME. It's so hard to find dishes without meat that my husband wont try to add meat to, and he loved this! We ate leftovers for days, and I didn't change anything. Added a little onion and garlic, just because we love it, but it was great as is! I'll make again!
Wow, my very first time making lasagna and made 2 huge batches with this recipe. Took others advice and used cottage cheese and ricotta cheese. I also ran low on sauce but just tried to shake the bottle with some water and all turned out ok. I also let one cool down and then wrapped little portions in foil and put in freezer bags. Takes about 5-7 minutes in the microwave to heat up and makes a very simple dinner for us single folk!
Even hardcore carnivores may not notice that this is meatless. Simple recipe, easy to prepare. I made my own marinara sauce rather than buying a jar and it made it even tastier. I usually make 2 batches at once and then freeze the extra one for later.
This was good, but it just seemed to need something more but it is what it says, a simple Spinach Lasagna. I think the next time I will adjust this to be a simple Veggie Lasagne and add other vegetables.
Delicious! Everyone loved it! I was worried about there being too much water, but it was not the case. I followed the recipe exactly, except added mushrooms and subbed ricotta cheese for the cottage cheese. It was a big hit! The prep work was very time consuming, but it was worth it!
Great
This was a hit and so simple. Used a good jar sauce Barillo with Vidala Onion and Merlot mixed with Hunt's 4 cheese sauce. Excellent. Will make again and again.
I made this lasagna for a family supper last night and everyone loved it. I used cottage cheese unlike most of the reviewers but it turned out deliciously. If you're not so fond of spinach, you can always reduce it's amount or mix it in with another vegetable. I might even try that next time.
This was an amazing Lasagna. I was throwing a dinner party and this was so easy to come together I didn't worry about the timing. I have gotten more complements about this lasagna than I can tell you. I would suggest putting more garlic (I used 4 good sized cloves) and double the other spices. Overall this lasagna looked amazing, and tasted even more so. All of my friends want the recipe, and there a bunch of picky 17-year olds. Great for Birthday parties.
I cooked the noodles first, and did not add the water to the sauce mixture. Cooked it for about 45 minutes. Turned out good.
this is a wonderful veggie lasagna, though I agree with a lot of the others that you should use more sauce, I recommend at least 2 16 oz jars and a can of tomatoes or another 1/2 jar of sauce. I also used broccoli and reduced a bit of the spinach, next time I may add some other veggies. I also used the no boil noodles which is huge time reducer.
Outstanding! I'll make this often. Husband and son really liked it too. I added a little water to the cottage mixture to make it spread more easily.
The yummiest lasagna!!! I made a whole pan of this and enjoyed it over christmas break. For the spinach, I used spinach leaves that you see in those big bags and I chopped that up instead of using frozen chopped spinach. It just seemed fresher to me. I also used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese.
I used the ricotta cheese as well. I only used 24 ounces of sauce. I also used one pound of turkey hamburger and only one package of spinach. It is delicious.
This reciped would have been great the way it was, however i added a pound of italian sausage for some meat. Good, inexpensive lasagna to make.
Fastest lasagna I've ever made! I used cooking spray instead of EVOO and egg substitute to make it slightly leaner. Big tip: subsitute an undrained can of diced tomatos for the water if you love tomatoes like I do!
Great Lasagna... I added more garlic,a whole onion, extra sauce and extra spices. It turned out delicious. My husband didn't even realize there was no meat. Excellent lasagna.. will make again.
My boyfriend and I loved this! I cooked my lasagna noodles to al dente prior to making the dish, and then left out the added water. I tried with broccoli as some of the reviews suggested, but next time will stick to just spinach. I used a larger bottle of spaghetti sauce and turned out with a perfect lasagna that wasn't runny at all!
Extremely easy to make and super tasty. My family loved this and they couldnt get enough!!
I just made it for the first time--the first lasagna I've ever made, actually--and it turned out GREAT. My husband even said it's the best lasagna he's ever had! I just did a few things different from the recipe: * doubled the oregano and basil * 6 oz bag of fresh baby spinach instead of the frozen spinach * a layer of ground turkey in the middle * cilantro instead of parsley I definitely recommend this recipe (with these changes :)).
so great & full of flavor, you will not miss the meat.
This is very good. I made quite a few modifications to this recipe though- 2 pkgs. of frozen spinach is way too much. I used 1/2 a pkg of frozen spinach & 1/2 a pkg of frozen broccoli (I used the food processor for the broccoli) and this was plenty of veggies. I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. The first time I made it I omitted the water like some users suggested, but then I ran out of sauce. The second time I added the water back in, but then had too much sauce. I think 3/4 cup of water is probably about right. I used a 12 oz. pkg of mozarella cheese instead of an 8 oz. and then sprinkled the top with part of another pkg in the last 15 minutes of baking. I have also tried this with meat; I added 1/2 lb. ground beef and it's even better that way. Each time I make this I have had extra noodles left over. I used a 9x13 pan. I guess this is "simple" as far as lasagna goes, but I felt that it was a fairly complex recipe. Enough so that I would recommend doubling the recipe and making 2 while you are at it; might as well freeze one for later.
Excellent! We used half spinach and half broccoli. Also subbed low fat ricotta for the cottage cheese. Even my boyfriend, who doesn't particularly like ricotta or pasta really liked this lasagna.
This lasagna was amazing. The spinach was tasty and the ricotta mix was nice and creamy. The only thing I changed was the water, I only added 1/2 a cup, I think anything more would have made it too watery. We loved it so much, I am making it again in another week!!
Great taste; my husband (and other non-vegetarians) really liked it. Not very pretty.
Simple,quick and the pasta added un cooked turned out perfect...I was not too sure about this, but it works well. Very good flavor, going to try some additions to this. Thanks.
Mmmmm, mmmmmm this was so good!! I used 1 16 oz bag of spinach, 1 26 oz jar sauce, and I just skipped the water and cooked the noodles first. There was plenty of sauce and spinach mixture. I made my own pasta (Basic Pasta from this site), which I definitely recommend. Please try this if you are a vegetarian, or just want some veggies!!
