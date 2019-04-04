Simple Spinach Lasagna

There are a few things with this recipe that I thought needed changing, so I just couldn't see giving this 5 stars like so many others did. First, the recipe doesn't state to "squeeze dry" the spinach, which I did, but others might not know to do so. As I was making the sauce, it just seemed as if it needed more flavor, so I doubled the onion, spices and garlic, and it was better. I used the cottage cheese as stated, which I felt was fine. However, here's where I think the recipe could be improved: Since it said to assemble this in a lasagna pan, I did just that, but then it takes much more than only 8 ounces of lasagna noodles! I used up almost an entire 13 oz. box, making this probably drier than it should've been. Next time, I will definitely use a 9x13" pan and go with the 8 oz. of noodles. Also, since it states to finish the layering with the sauce being the last layer, that's what I did, but as it bakes, the spinach in the sauce takes on this gross grayish-black color, making it pretty unappealing. Maybe a top layer of parmesan cheese would help the appearance. Anyway, I had to make WAY too many changes to rate this 5 stars.