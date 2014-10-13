Butter-Roasted Cauliflower

Rating: 4.68 stars
244 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 184
  • 4 star values: 48
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 1

This is an unusual and tremendously tasty way to enjoy cauliflower. It's almost like discovering a new vegetable.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat.

  • Spread cauliflower onto prepared baking sheet. Brush each piece of cauliflower with melted butter. Season with salt and black pepper.

  • Roast in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Flip cauliflower and continue roasting until tender and golden, about 10 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 122.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (245)

Most helpful positive review

Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2014
This is a great method. I melted the butter in a microwave safe bowl with about a teaspoon of olive oil and a little minced garlic. My head of cauliflower was pretty small, I tossed it with the melted butter and then onto a parchment lined baking sheet. DELICIOUS and clean up was a breeze. I have a confession..... I ate the whole thing myself! Read More
Helpful
(137)

Most helpful critical review

MARY DOMAZ
Rating: 3 stars
02/18/2015
Latest research is indicating it is not healthy to heat olive oil, so I was eager to try this recipe. I followed it to the "T". It was just okay for us. If you season it up with some spices, I think it could be a 4-5 star recipe. As written, it is simply too plain. I usually add garlic, onion and then either basil or thyme when I roast veggies. I missed not having the extra flavors. I think next time I will put crushed garlic in the butter and heat it on low for awhile before brushing it on the cauliflower. Cooking time was spot on!! Worth a try with adjustments you think would appeal to you. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Reviews:
Susan Emma
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2015
Holy Cow! I love roasted cauliflower anyway, using the usual olive oil. The butter IS what is unusual about this recipe and is the best cauliflower I've ever eaten. Sure butter is less healthy but heck, it isn't that much. I ate it like candy, even after it cooled off. LOVED this! Thanks Chef John!! Read More
Helpful
(52)
Trudy A.
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2015
This was divine! Never thought about adding butter. I always use olive oil. This time because I love garlic, I used 1 head of cauliflower and 1 head of brocolli and about 12 cloves chopped the garlic and stored it in 2 tbls of olive oil ill ready. While the garlic was marinating, I chopped the vegetables. Added 2 tbls of melted butter with the garlic mixture to the veggies and tossed with salt and pepper. It was GREAT!! Oh, it only needed 30 mins, added some grated parm and broiled for 2 min..yum! Yum! Read More
Helpful
(52)
lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2014
You can't go wrong with simple roasted veggies. As I've come to trust Chef John I followed the recipe to a "T" and it was spot on. THANKS for the recipe Chef John! Read More
Helpful
(35)
Sooz
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2014
Excellent! You made me look like a rock star in front of my new husband! Neither of us have ever had roasted cauliflower, so I thought I'd try out this recipe. Not only was it simple and quick to prepare, but the end result made us both thrilled. The only thing I added was a sprinkling of 21 Seasoning Salute made by Trader Joe's. Thanks, Chef John! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Rock_lobster
Rating: 4 stars
11/14/2014
Butter Roasted Cauliflower Haiku: "Simple, roasted vegg. (But it's not 'unusual', just nice and easy.") Not sure why CJ would say this is an unusual method for roasting cauliflower, or any vegg for that matter, but hey, I followed his foolproof directions and the only thing that I found it benefited from at serving was a small sprinkle of parmesan cheese and crushed red pepper, otherwise, we liked this side dish quite a bit. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Linda V
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2014
Wow! Whole family loved this dish. We will be eating more cauliflower! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Donna
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2015
I added 4 fresh garlic cloves chopped fine to the butter before I briushed it on the cauliflower...it turned out great! I also used a whole stick of butter...Everything's better with butter...I used kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper. Very tasty. Definately a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(12)
