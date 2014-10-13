Butter-Roasted Cauliflower

1 of 245

Rating: 5 stars This is a great method. I melted the butter in a microwave safe bowl with about a teaspoon of olive oil and a little minced garlic. My head of cauliflower was pretty small, I tossed it with the melted butter and then onto a parchment lined baking sheet. DELICIOUS and clean up was a breeze. I have a confession..... I ate the whole thing myself! Helpful (137)

Rating: 5 stars Holy Cow! I love roasted cauliflower anyway, using the usual olive oil. The butter IS what is unusual about this recipe and is the best cauliflower I've ever eaten. Sure butter is less healthy but heck, it isn't that much. I ate it like candy, even after it cooled off. LOVED this! Thanks Chef John!! Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars This was divine! Never thought about adding butter. I always use olive oil. This time because I love garlic, I used 1 head of cauliflower and 1 head of brocolli and about 12 cloves chopped the garlic and stored it in 2 tbls of olive oil ill ready. While the garlic was marinating, I chopped the vegetables. Added 2 tbls of melted butter with the garlic mixture to the veggies and tossed with salt and pepper. It was GREAT!! Oh, it only needed 30 mins, added some grated parm and broiled for 2 min..yum! Yum! Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars You can't go wrong with simple roasted veggies. As I've come to trust Chef John I followed the recipe to a "T" and it was spot on. THANKS for the recipe Chef John! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! You made me look like a rock star in front of my new husband! Neither of us have ever had roasted cauliflower, so I thought I'd try out this recipe. Not only was it simple and quick to prepare, but the end result made us both thrilled. The only thing I added was a sprinkling of 21 Seasoning Salute made by Trader Joe's. Thanks, Chef John! Helpful (23)

Rating: 3 stars Latest research is indicating it is not healthy to heat olive oil, so I was eager to try this recipe. I followed it to the "T". It was just okay for us. If you season it up with some spices, I think it could be a 4-5 star recipe. As written, it is simply too plain. I usually add garlic, onion and then either basil or thyme when I roast veggies. I missed not having the extra flavors. I think next time I will put crushed garlic in the butter and heat it on low for awhile before brushing it on the cauliflower. Cooking time was spot on!! Worth a try with adjustments you think would appeal to you. Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars Butter Roasted Cauliflower Haiku: "Simple, roasted vegg. (But it's not 'unusual', just nice and easy.") Not sure why CJ would say this is an unusual method for roasting cauliflower, or any vegg for that matter, but hey, I followed his foolproof directions and the only thing that I found it benefited from at serving was a small sprinkle of parmesan cheese and crushed red pepper, otherwise, we liked this side dish quite a bit. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! Whole family loved this dish. We will be eating more cauliflower! Helpful (14)