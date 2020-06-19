Pumpkin Cheesecake Cupcakes

These pumpkin cheesecake cupcakes are three layers of delicious in every bite — a buttery graham cracker crust, a creamy pumpkin cheesecake, and a dollop of sweet sour cream frosting! I wanted cheesecake for Thanksgiving but didn't want to buy a springform pan, so I combined a few recipes and came up with this one, which got great reviews from everyone in the family. For best results, let the cupcakes and sour cream frosting sit overnight in the refrigerator, then frost and sprinkle with cinnamon just before serving.

By Cassandra

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cupcakes
Ingredients

Graham Cracker Crust:
Pumpkin Cheesecake Filling:
Sour Cream Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 24 muffin cups with foil liners.

  • Make crust: Crush graham crackers and 2 tablespoons ground ginger together in a resealable plastic bag; pour into a bowl. Add melted butter and mix with a fork or pastry blender until blended.

  • Scoop 1 tablespoon graham cracker mixture into the base of each prepared muffin cup. Use a spoon or shot glass to flatten the bottom and press mixture slightly up the sides of the liners.

  • Make filling: Beat cream cheese, white sugar, and brown sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer until creamy. Add pumpkin puree and mix until well combined. Mix in cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and salt. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Divide filling evenly among the muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops are smooth and cupcakes jiggle slightly when moved, about 15 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool.

  • While the cupcakes are baking, make topping: Stir sour cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla together in a bowl until smooth. Refrigerate until needed.

  • Dollop frosting over cooled cupcakes and sprinkle with cinnamon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 16g; cholesterol 65.9mg; sodium 220.3mg. Full Nutrition
