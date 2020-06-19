These pumpkin cheesecake cupcakes are three layers of delicious in every bite — a buttery graham cracker crust, a creamy pumpkin cheesecake, and a dollop of sweet sour cream frosting! I wanted cheesecake for Thanksgiving but didn't want to buy a springform pan, so I combined a few recipes and came up with this one, which got great reviews from everyone in the family. For best results, let the cupcakes and sour cream frosting sit overnight in the refrigerator, then frost and sprinkle with cinnamon just before serving.
I am very disappointed with the outcome. Granted i've never made cheesecake before but the flavors were all off with this. Way too much cinnamon and ginger! The sour cream frosting doesn't seem to go with the cinnamon and ginger overkill. Luckily I only frosted a couple of them. I plan to make a cream cheese frosting to see if that will minimize the overpowering cinnamon taste.
I substituted the graham cracker + ginger crust for 25 ginger snap cookies, finely chopped + 4T butter, which was exactly enough to fill 24 muffin cups. The ginger snap crust was a hit! Like other reviewers, I had excess filling. The topping was also a hit. I didn't have sour cream so I substituted with plain Greek yogurt, and I didn't have the problem of a too-runny consistency of the topping. Next time I make these, I might leave out one package of cream cheese so I don't have so much leftover filling and to let the pumpkin flavor come through more. This was a huge hit at our family gathering! Thanks for the recipe!
These were pretty good! The ginger is very strong, so if you are not a fan, you may want to cut back to 1 tbs. in the crust. The filling had a great flavor. I was uncertain of the sour cream frosting and making it as written had it to runny. I cut back the vanilla to 1 tsp. and it came together nicely! It really complimented the favor and added a burst of flavor. Great recipe!
These are scrumptious little delights; quick and easy to whip up. I used gluten free cookies for the base. If you do the same, add the butter a little bit at a time, the amount will vary with the change. Mine needed less butter than written. Regarding the topping, the sour cream "frosting" was too liquid for me, with no way to save it. Perhaps using cream cheese would be more stiff, like frosting. Thank you for the recipe.
These cupcakes were delicious!!! I only added a teaspoon of vanilla extract instead of a tablespoon. I also only added a tablespoon of ginger in the crust instead of 2 tablespoons. I had a little extra batter and not enough crust so I got little ceramics and put the batter in there with the sour cream topping. Will definitely make this recipe again!!
I made these for my office pot luck as a Christmas dessert using the small ginger snap cookies,less ginger and made them as mini muffins (48 of them). These bite size gems were a absolute hit with my co-workers!
