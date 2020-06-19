Cherry Cheesecake Cupcakes

So tasty! These are sure to disappear quickly after you make them! Good recipe to make the day before serving.

By littlebettycrocker

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Filling:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 24 muffin cups with foil liners.

  • Mix graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and 2 tablespoons sugar together in a bowl. Press crumbs into the bottoms of prepared muffin cups.

  • Beat cream cheese, 3/4 cup sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a bowl until filling is smooth. Divide filling between muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden around the edges and slightly cracked, about 10 minutes. Cool completely and top each with cherry pie filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 48.5mg; sodium 152.3mg. Full Nutrition
