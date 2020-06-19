Cherry Cheesecake Cupcakes
So tasty! These are sure to disappear quickly after you make them! Good recipe to make the day before serving.
So tasty! These are sure to disappear quickly after you make them! Good recipe to make the day before serving.
I have made these for years. I don't do the graham crackers. I just use a vanilla wafer in each tin. Put the cream cheese mixture in and bake as usual. Too with the cherry pie filling etc. easier than having to mess with the graham cracker crust. Comes out perfect.Read More
I didn't care for this recipe. The original graham cracker crusts were soggy, so I used vanilla wafers for the crust. Tthis recipe was supposed to make 24 cup cakes, but mine only made 17. I didn't even fill the cups half full. Bake time has also been understated instead of 10 minutes they have now been in the oven for 17 minutes and are still not done. I found this whole process frustrating and not sure I will ever try it again.Read More
I have made these for years. I don't do the graham crackers. I just use a vanilla wafer in each tin. Put the cream cheese mixture in and bake as usual. Too with the cherry pie filling etc. easier than having to mess with the graham cracker crust. Comes out perfect.
I pretty much just used the filling recipe for this after reading the other reviews about the crust being soggy. I chose instead to use 1 1/2 C graham cracker, 1/2 C Melted Butter, & 1/4 C Sugar and the crust came out crunchy like I prefer. I also had to bake for much longer than the recipe suggested, but that could just be my oven. That being said, the filling was awesome and everyone loved them!
AWSOME
11.26.15 The crust seemed very wet, so I did add more graham cracker crumbs to press into the muffin cups. Be sure to chill thoroughly to maximize the flavor. Very, very easy to make with nice presentation
Use vanilla wafers for crust and use chocolate syrup or strawberries /blueberries/raspberries for topping
Made as written except I used Nabisco wafers instead of the graham cracker crust. Was perfect that way to avoid sogginess. Great recipe and will continue to make.
I added a little more crumbs than what was called for.. about a cup and a half.. the crust turned out great, nice and crunchy (the way we like it)
The cheesecake was perfect. I made these for a mother's day luncheon at church, and they were gone right away. I did have to bake them longer, probably about 15-18 minutes is more like it.
I didn't care for this recipe. The original graham cracker crusts were soggy, so I used vanilla wafers for the crust. Tthis recipe was supposed to make 24 cup cakes, but mine only made 17. I didn't even fill the cups half full. Bake time has also been understated instead of 10 minutes they have now been in the oven for 17 minutes and are still not done. I found this whole process frustrating and not sure I will ever try it again.
Delicious! Nice texture, and disapeared after I ate them!
I believe there is a typo in the recipe. There should only be 1/4 cup of melted butter, NOT 3/4 cup. I tried 3/4 cup, even though I knew it sounded like way too much to be mixed with just 1 cup of graham cracker crumbs. Sure enough, it created a graham cracker crumb soup, so I had to add (approx) 1-3/4 cups of graham cracker crumbs to make the consistency correct. I also added 1/2 cup of sour cream to the cheesecake batter, only because I had an old recipe for similar cupcakes which called for it. They came out great.
It came out just the way I wanted it to. It was a big hit.
Awful recipe. Crust proportions were wrong and the directions were inaccurate. You can't beat the eggs with everything together or your cheesecake comes out eggy. My fault for not noticing their lack of instructions beforehand.
Graham cracker crust is wrong. 1cup crumbs to 3/4c butter; this needs to be fixed. I used 1 box of graham crumbs to the 3/4 c butter to get it to the correct consistency.
These were easy and quick to make for family and friends during the holidays. So simple and very tasty to say the least...
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections