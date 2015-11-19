Allie's BIL's Thanksgiving or Celebration Ground Turkey Meatloaf

Rating: 3.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

My brother-in-law made this for my hubby's birthday celebration and knocked our socks off. This recipe combines the flavors of Thanksgiving mixed into a loaf and baked to perfection.

By AllieGeekPi

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 meatloaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix ground turkey, 2/3 of the cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, and eggs together in a bowl until well-combined. Press turkey mixture into a loaf pan. Spoon remaining cranberry sauce over the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center, about 1 hour. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 170 degrees F (75 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
746 calories; protein 56.8g; carbohydrates 78.1g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 291.6mg; sodium 1102.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Cheryl Griffith
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2020
So good! So easy!! Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

Miz
Rating: 3 stars
01/24/2017
Very good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Miz
Rating: 3 stars
01/24/2017
Very good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cheryl Griffith
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2020
So good! So easy!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
randtindell
Rating: 2 stars
07/29/2016
Sounds Boring!!! I plan to expand the receipt to include real Turkey stuffing Dried cherry's Dried Cranberry's. Iv'e saved the stock of turkey parts and the boiled off Bone Stock... I will also use Full berry cranberry's... I'm on a very strict budget and make over sized batches... which I eat exclusive daily until gone so I need to add all four food groups to the mix... The turkey came in a food box and I have to be creative with my meals!!! And Thanksgiving Meal could be an everyday thing with me Hee hee!!! Read More
