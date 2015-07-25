French Onion Chicken

Rating: 4.18 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Tasty meal for a family on the go. This is one of my go-to meals when it's dinnertime and I haven't had the time to plan for our meal. Serve over pasta, rice, steamed veggies, or by itself.

By Pamelia

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly spray the bottom of a 3-quart casserole dish with cooking spray.

  • Place chicken breasts in the prepared dish and top with mushrooms. Mix cream of mushroom soup, sour cream, and onion soup mix together in a bowl; pour over chicken and mushrooms. Cover dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 1 hour. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

This can also be thrown in the slow cooker if you need dinner ready when you get home. Cooking time will vary if thawed chicken is used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 79.6mg; sodium 630.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

Shelley Saunkeah
Rating: 4 stars
11/11/2016
This turned out really good! I love mushrooms! But hubby doesn't. I ended up making chicken strips and used extra sour cream. My chicken was fresh, not frozen though.... Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

cameo
Rating: 3 stars
08/29/2019
The flavor of the sauce was wonderful before I cooked, but it was lost after. I didn’t thaw the chicken before or add rice. Read More
Reviews:
TrevorK
Rating: 4 stars
09/12/2015
Gave it a shot since it was so simple to make. My only substitutions were garlic and cheese (cubed and stuffed inside the chicken). Both worked good especially the cheese. The flavours were good and not too salty. This is not a gourmet meal but why would you expect that from a dish that literally takes 5 minutes to prepare? Made with rice and poured a little milk in with the chicken before cooking (did not have any more sour cream) to give more sauce. Worked really nice with the rice and I did not have to season the rice at all. Will definitely make again - it is more a meal you make for yourself and not a dinner party where you are trying to showcase/impress. Read More
Helpful
(1)
DEBBMALL
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2016
I thought this was pretty good. Although the first time I make a recipe I like to try it as written my husband doesn't like mushrooms so I substituted cream of chicken soup and fresh green beans. Instead of heating my oven up in nearly-100-degree weather I used the crock pot on low for 8 hours. Then a friend called to invite us out to dinner so I put it in the fridge for the next day. Reheated it in the oven at 200 degrees for 1.5 hours approx. While it was a tad salty it wasn't too much for us. May have been saltier the first day though. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Laura McNaughton
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2017
This was super easy to make and delicious. I followed the recipe exactly, except I added e tea mushrooms. Everyone in the family loved it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
rmitch76
Rating: 4 stars
01/21/2017
No changes. Super easy and very tasty. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Rob
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2016
Great casserole for a family of 5. I used 3lbs of chicken breast added a can of cream of chicken w/ herbs 2 cups of rice & one cup of water (we use a larger casserole dish:-)). Read More
tina
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2020
I have been making this since the 80s and the only thing I have done different is only about 1/3 of the soup mix, other wise it can seem to salty. Great over rice, potato, or noodles. Read More
Arizona Desert Flower
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
11/14/2014
This makes a TON of sauce! make sure you either cook rice with it (no additional liquid necessary--the frozen chicken will provide enough water and juice to cook the rice) or make some pasta. My mushrooms looked a little lost in this dish--the'd be better put to use in something they can shine on. I only used half of the onion soup mix due to the high sodium content in both the soup mix and the canned soup. Family thought it decent....nothing to really write home about but props for ease of preparation! Read More
