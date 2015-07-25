French Onion Chicken

1 of 11

Rating: 4 stars This turned out really good! I love mushrooms! But hubby doesn't. I ended up making chicken strips and used extra sour cream. My chicken was fresh, not frozen though.... Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Gave it a shot since it was so simple to make. My only substitutions were garlic and cheese (cubed and stuffed inside the chicken). Both worked good especially the cheese. The flavours were good and not too salty. This is not a gourmet meal but why would you expect that from a dish that literally takes 5 minutes to prepare? Made with rice and poured a little milk in with the chicken before cooking (did not have any more sour cream) to give more sauce. Worked really nice with the rice and I did not have to season the rice at all. Will definitely make again - it is more a meal you make for yourself and not a dinner party where you are trying to showcase/impress. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this was pretty good. Although the first time I make a recipe I like to try it as written my husband doesn't like mushrooms so I substituted cream of chicken soup and fresh green beans. Instead of heating my oven up in nearly-100-degree weather I used the crock pot on low for 8 hours. Then a friend called to invite us out to dinner so I put it in the fridge for the next day. Reheated it in the oven at 200 degrees for 1.5 hours approx. While it was a tad salty it wasn't too much for us. May have been saltier the first day though. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This was super easy to make and delicious. I followed the recipe exactly, except I added e tea mushrooms. Everyone in the family loved it. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars No changes. Super easy and very tasty. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Great casserole for a family of 5. I used 3lbs of chicken breast added a can of cream of chicken w/ herbs 2 cups of rice & one cup of water (we use a larger casserole dish:-)).

Rating: 3 stars The flavor of the sauce was wonderful before I cooked, but it was lost after. I didn’t thaw the chicken before or add rice.

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this since the 80s and the only thing I have done different is only about 1/3 of the soup mix, other wise it can seem to salty. Great over rice, potato, or noodles.