Cinnamon and Ginger Caramelized Pumpkin Seeds

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Don't throw away your seeds after carving a pumpkin! After making this recipe, you'll want to buy pumpkins just for the seeds. These sweet and savory seeds are guaranteed to please.

By Kittycat

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

  • Combine 1 1/2 tablespoons butter and 1 tablespoon brown sugar together in a bowl; add cinnamon, ginger, and salt and mix well. Stir pumpkin seeds into butter mixture until evenly coated. Spread seeds in an even layer onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes; check seeds and continue baking for 10 minutes more.

  • Mix the remaining 2 tablespoons brown sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons butter together in a bowl and stir onto the pumpkin seeds.

  • Continue baking seeds until toasted and fragrant, about 10 minutes more.

Cook's Notes:

Check them in the oven often! Since there's sugar, they're more likely to burn than other recipes for roasted pumpkin seeds. Also, this works best if you leave the seeds out to dry overnight.

If there's sugar left on the bottom of the pan that isn't sticking, add another 1/2 tablespoon butter and stir again.

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 47.5mg. Full Nutrition
Lydia Bragg
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2020
Star Day
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2021
